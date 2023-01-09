Plane prepares to take off for first UK satellite launch

S&P 500   3,852.36
DOW   32,920.46
QQQ   268.80
'The money is gone': Bahamas tries to turn page after FTX
Is This The End of Capitalism? (Ad)
Bosnian Serbs award Putin with medal of honor
CES 2023: Smelling, touching take center stage in metaverse
Is This The End of Capitalism? (Ad)
Seattle schools sue tech giants over social media harm
Here’s Why Snap Stock Can Double in 2023
Is This The End of Capitalism? (Ad)
It’s 2023, Here’s Why MarketBeat is Still the Best for Investors
Russia claims deadly attack, but Kyiv denies anyone killed
S&P 500   3,852.36
DOW   32,920.46
QQQ   268.80
'The money is gone': Bahamas tries to turn page after FTX
Is This The End of Capitalism? (Ad)
Bosnian Serbs award Putin with medal of honor
CES 2023: Smelling, touching take center stage in metaverse
Is This The End of Capitalism? (Ad)
Seattle schools sue tech giants over social media harm
Here’s Why Snap Stock Can Double in 2023
Is This The End of Capitalism? (Ad)
It’s 2023, Here’s Why MarketBeat is Still the Best for Investors
Russia claims deadly attack, but Kyiv denies anyone killed
S&P 500   3,852.36
DOW   32,920.46
QQQ   268.80
'The money is gone': Bahamas tries to turn page after FTX
Is This The End of Capitalism? (Ad)
Bosnian Serbs award Putin with medal of honor
CES 2023: Smelling, touching take center stage in metaverse
Is This The End of Capitalism? (Ad)
Seattle schools sue tech giants over social media harm
Here’s Why Snap Stock Can Double in 2023
Is This The End of Capitalism? (Ad)
It’s 2023, Here’s Why MarketBeat is Still the Best for Investors
Russia claims deadly attack, but Kyiv denies anyone killed
S&P 500   3,852.36
DOW   32,920.46
QQQ   268.80
'The money is gone': Bahamas tries to turn page after FTX
Is This The End of Capitalism? (Ad)
Bosnian Serbs award Putin with medal of honor
CES 2023: Smelling, touching take center stage in metaverse
Is This The End of Capitalism? (Ad)
Seattle schools sue tech giants over social media harm
Here’s Why Snap Stock Can Double in 2023
Is This The End of Capitalism? (Ad)
It’s 2023, Here’s Why MarketBeat is Still the Best for Investors
Russia claims deadly attack, but Kyiv denies anyone killed

Plane prepares to take off for first UK satellite launch

Mon., January 9, 2023 | The Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — Engineers are making final preparations for the first satellite launch from the U.K. later Monday, when a repurposed passenger plane is expected to release a Virgin Orbit rocket carrying several small satellites into space.

If successful, the mission will mark the first orbital space launch from U.K. soil and the first international launch for Virgin Orbit, founded by British billionaire Richard Branson. The company, which is listed on the NASDAQ stock exchange, has already completed four similar launches from the U.S.

The latest mission will see a repurposed Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747 aircraft carrying a rocket take off from Cornwall in southwestern England from around 10:15 p.m. (2215 GMT; 5:15 p.m. EST) on Monday. Around an hour into the flight, the plane will release the rocket at 35,000 feet (around 10,000 meters) over the Atlantic Ocean to the south of Ireland.

The rocket will then take several small satellites for mixed civil and defense use into orbit, while the plane returns to Cornwall.

It will be the first commercial satellite launch from Western Europe, Virgin Orbit said. In the past, satellites produced in the U.K. had to be sent to spaceports in other countries to make their journey into space.

Ian Annett, deputy chief executive at the U.K. Space Agency, described his “immense excitement” Sunday and said it was “a new era for space in the U.K.”

The mission is a collaboration between the U.K. Space Agency, the Royal Air Force, Virgin Orbit and Cornwall Council.

The launch was originally planned for late last year, but it was postponed because of technical and regulatory issues.

Where should you invest $1,000 right now?

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

10 Best Stocks to Own in 2023

Click the link below and we'll send you MarketBeat's list of the 10 best stocks to own in 2023 and why they should be in your portfolio.

Get This Free Report
10 Best Stocks to Own in 2023 Cover
The Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2022

Looking to generate income with your stock portfolio? Use these ten stocks to generate a safe and reliable source of investment income.

Recent Videos

Disney Stock, When Will The Magic Come Back?
Disney Stock, When Will The Magic Come Back?
Kraft Heinz Stock Is Boring...And Perfect For 2023
Kraft Heinz Stock Is Boring...And Perfect For 2023
Is Now Time For Dick’s Sporting Goods Stock To Shine?
Is Now Time For Dick's Sporting Goods Stock To Shine?
Tesla Stock: Could This Be a Buying Opportunity?
Tesla Stock: Could This Be a Buying Opportunity?
Apple Stock Slides - What’s Going On Here!
Apple Stock Slides - What's Going On Here!

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines: