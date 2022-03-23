Play ball: NYC to let unvaccinated athletes play home games

S&P 500   4,456.24 (-1.23%)
DOW   34,358.50 (-1.29%)
QQQ   351.83 (-1.44%)
AAPL   170.21 (+0.82%)
MSFT   299.49 (-1.50%)
FB   213.46 (-1.47%)
GOOGL   2,765.51 (-1.14%)
AMZN   3,268.16 (-0.90%)
TSLA   999.11 (+0.52%)
NVDA   256.34 (-3.36%)
BABA   117.24 (+1.96%)
NIO   21.87 (+0.46%)
AMD   113.92 (-0.75%)
CGC   7.09 (-1.66%)
MU   75.65 (-4.39%)
GE   93.70 (-1.26%)
T   23.21 (+0.00%)
F   16.68 (-2.40%)
DIS   137.64 (-1.76%)
AMC   20.74 (+13.58%)
PFE   52.19 (-1.60%)
PYPL   114.65 (-2.73%)
BA   186.04 (-2.62%)
S&P 500   4,456.24 (-1.23%)
DOW   34,358.50 (-1.29%)
QQQ   351.83 (-1.44%)
AAPL   170.21 (+0.82%)
MSFT   299.49 (-1.50%)
FB   213.46 (-1.47%)
GOOGL   2,765.51 (-1.14%)
AMZN   3,268.16 (-0.90%)
TSLA   999.11 (+0.52%)
NVDA   256.34 (-3.36%)
BABA   117.24 (+1.96%)
NIO   21.87 (+0.46%)
AMD   113.92 (-0.75%)
CGC   7.09 (-1.66%)
MU   75.65 (-4.39%)
GE   93.70 (-1.26%)
T   23.21 (+0.00%)
F   16.68 (-2.40%)
DIS   137.64 (-1.76%)
AMC   20.74 (+13.58%)
PFE   52.19 (-1.60%)
PYPL   114.65 (-2.73%)
BA   186.04 (-2.62%)
S&P 500   4,456.24 (-1.23%)
DOW   34,358.50 (-1.29%)
QQQ   351.83 (-1.44%)
AAPL   170.21 (+0.82%)
MSFT   299.49 (-1.50%)
FB   213.46 (-1.47%)
GOOGL   2,765.51 (-1.14%)
AMZN   3,268.16 (-0.90%)
TSLA   999.11 (+0.52%)
NVDA   256.34 (-3.36%)
BABA   117.24 (+1.96%)
NIO   21.87 (+0.46%)
AMD   113.92 (-0.75%)
CGC   7.09 (-1.66%)
MU   75.65 (-4.39%)
GE   93.70 (-1.26%)
T   23.21 (+0.00%)
F   16.68 (-2.40%)
DIS   137.64 (-1.76%)
AMC   20.74 (+13.58%)
PFE   52.19 (-1.60%)
PYPL   114.65 (-2.73%)
BA   186.04 (-2.62%)
S&P 500   4,456.24 (-1.23%)
DOW   34,358.50 (-1.29%)
QQQ   351.83 (-1.44%)
AAPL   170.21 (+0.82%)
MSFT   299.49 (-1.50%)
FB   213.46 (-1.47%)
GOOGL   2,765.51 (-1.14%)
AMZN   3,268.16 (-0.90%)
TSLA   999.11 (+0.52%)
NVDA   256.34 (-3.36%)
BABA   117.24 (+1.96%)
NIO   21.87 (+0.46%)
AMD   113.92 (-0.75%)
CGC   7.09 (-1.66%)
MU   75.65 (-4.39%)
GE   93.70 (-1.26%)
T   23.21 (+0.00%)
F   16.68 (-2.40%)
DIS   137.64 (-1.76%)
AMC   20.74 (+13.58%)
PFE   52.19 (-1.60%)
PYPL   114.65 (-2.73%)
BA   186.04 (-2.62%)

Play ball: NYC to let unvaccinated athletes play home games

Wednesday, March 23, 2022 | Michelle L. Price, Associated Press

Kyrie Irving, R.J. Hampton
Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11), who is not permitted to play games in New York because he's unvaccinated for COVID-19, drives against Orlando Magic guard R.J. Hampton (13) during an NBA basketball game on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. Mayor Eric Adams will announce Thursday, March 23, 2022, that he’s exempting athletes and performers from the city’s vaccine mandate for private workers, a move that will allow Irving to play home games and unvaccinated baseball players to take the field when their season begins in a few weeks. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City's mayor will announce Thursday that he’s exempting athletes and performers from the city’s vaccine mandate for private workers, a move that will allow Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving to play home games and unvaccinated baseball players to take the field when their season begins.

Mayor Eric Adams will make the announcement Thursday morning and it will be effective immediately, according to a person familiar with the upcoming announcement who was not authorized to discuss it publicly.

The city’s sweeping vaccine mandate for workers will still apply to people with other types of jobs, including government employees.

Adams had said he felt the vaccine rule was unfair when it came to athletes and performers because a loophole in the measure, imposed under his predecessor, allowed visiting players and performers who don’t work in New York to still play or perform even if they are unvaccinated.

Irving, a vaccine holdout, had been among the most high-profile people impacted. He was able to re-join the team in January but only when they played out of town games.

This month, concerns had been raised that the rule would also impact Major League Baseball, with it applying at the outdoor baseball parks in the Bronx and Queens.

Adams, a Mets fan, is scheduled to make an “economic and health-related announcement” Thursday morning at Citi Field, where the Mets play, according to his official calendar that was released Wednesday night.

Adams has been rolling back vaccine mandates and other coronavirus restrictions, including on Tuesday when he said masks could become optional for children under 5 starting April 4.

Mask mandates for older children have already been removed, as well as rules requiring people to show proof of vaccination to dine in a restaurant, work out at a gym or attend a show or go to an indoor sporting event.


7 Solar Stocks That Are Ready to Shine

Investors have been frustrated by the renewable energy sector for decades. One reason for that is the technology was not ready for prime time, at least not in a cost-effective way. That is changing rapidly and with it the opportunity to be found in renewable energy stocks. However, within the renewable energy sector, wind and solar remain on top of the pyramid. The focus of this unique presentation is on solar stocks that are ready to break out.

Yes, President Biden’s infrastructure plan could have a significant impact on the sector. But interest in solar power has been growing for several years. One reason is that it’s become a national play. Solar used to be limited to areas like California and Florida, but improvements in the efficiency of the technology and the ability to capture the power for future use make it a viable option in more areas of the country. As evidence of this, the total amount of solar capacity installed throughout the country can power approximately 18 million homes.

As renewable energy options continue to expand, so will the opportunity for growth in solar. This is the beginning of what stands to be a multi-year trend. And there’s no time like the present for opportunistic investors to get involved.

View the "7 Solar Stocks That Are Ready to Shine".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.