QQQ   283.31 (+0.63%)
AAPL   137.00 (+0.78%)
MSFT   241.64 (+0.54%)
META   135.75 (+0.29%)
GOOGL   92.17 (+0.96%)
AMZN   97.22 (+1.22%)
TSLA   137.13 (+4.29%)
NVDA   176.73 (-0.16%)
NIO   11.44 (+0.26%)
BABA   116.75 (+1.35%)
AMD   71.92 (+0.46%)
T   19.38 (+0.26%)
MU   57.42 (+1.00%)
F   12.75 (+0.63%)
DIS   100.58 (+0.67%)
AMC   6.37 (+4.94%)
PFE   45.87 (-0.46%)
PYPL   79.91 (-0.34%)
NFLX   327.47 (+0.38%)
QQQ   283.31 (+0.63%)
AAPL   137.00 (+0.78%)
MSFT   241.64 (+0.54%)
META   135.75 (+0.29%)
GOOGL   92.17 (+0.96%)
AMZN   97.22 (+1.22%)
TSLA   137.13 (+4.29%)
NVDA   176.73 (-0.16%)
NIO   11.44 (+0.26%)
BABA   116.75 (+1.35%)
AMD   71.92 (+0.46%)
T   19.38 (+0.26%)
MU   57.42 (+1.00%)
F   12.75 (+0.63%)
DIS   100.58 (+0.67%)
AMC   6.37 (+4.94%)
PFE   45.87 (-0.46%)
PYPL   79.91 (-0.34%)
NFLX   327.47 (+0.38%)
QQQ   283.31 (+0.63%)
AAPL   137.00 (+0.78%)
MSFT   241.64 (+0.54%)
META   135.75 (+0.29%)
GOOGL   92.17 (+0.96%)
AMZN   97.22 (+1.22%)
TSLA   137.13 (+4.29%)
NVDA   176.73 (-0.16%)
NIO   11.44 (+0.26%)
BABA   116.75 (+1.35%)
AMD   71.92 (+0.46%)
T   19.38 (+0.26%)
MU   57.42 (+1.00%)
F   12.75 (+0.63%)
DIS   100.58 (+0.67%)
AMC   6.37 (+4.94%)
PFE   45.87 (-0.46%)
PYPL   79.91 (-0.34%)
NFLX   327.47 (+0.38%)
QQQ   283.31 (+0.63%)
AAPL   137.00 (+0.78%)
MSFT   241.64 (+0.54%)
META   135.75 (+0.29%)
GOOGL   92.17 (+0.96%)
AMZN   97.22 (+1.22%)
TSLA   137.13 (+4.29%)
NVDA   176.73 (-0.16%)
NIO   11.44 (+0.26%)
BABA   116.75 (+1.35%)
AMD   71.92 (+0.46%)
T   19.38 (+0.26%)
MU   57.42 (+1.00%)
F   12.75 (+0.63%)
DIS   100.58 (+0.67%)
AMC   6.37 (+4.94%)
PFE   45.87 (-0.46%)
PYPL   79.91 (-0.34%)
NFLX   327.47 (+0.38%)

Playbook: Software Stock Can Run Down Overhead Levels

Wed., January 18, 2023 | Schaeffers Investment Research

Below is an excerpt from this yesterday's episode of Schaeffer's Playbook of the Week, featuring Schaeffer's Senior Market Strategist Matthew Timpane. Below, Matthew makes a bullish case for software stock Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA).

"OKTA, a major player in two-factor authentication, had a powerful post-earnings gap back in December and has since been in a flaying pattern, per the chart below. It broke out of this downtrend and then successfully retested to start 2023, pulling right back into a volume shelf, making it quite the interesting setup.

We want to see this move above $70, and if so, we’ll get aggressive. If it gets above $70, we have quick levels it can run down. You have the $78-$77 area, and then all the way up to $90. However, keep an eye on the 200-day moving average that OKTA has to contend with as the trade evolves. 

OKTA PLBK

At last check, the shares are about to break that $70 pivot level, which is a key gamma strike. The stock's front-month gamma-weighted Schaeffer's put/call open interest ratio (SOIR) is 1.14, a put-heavy number that has typically led to rallies. Analyst ratings came in at 15 of 33 sporting "hold" or "strong sell" ratings, so there’s still plenty of room for upgrades. We’ve seen a lot of downgrades in the last two years as the growth story ended. You didn’t see these high-flyers in 2022.

OKTA's 10-day put/call volume ratio at the International Securities Exchange (ISE), Cboe Options Exchange (CBOE), and NASDAQ OMX PHLX (PHLX) is 0.82, so while calls still outflank puts on an absolute basis, the closer the number is to 1.0, the more prevalent put traders are. Digging deeper, the 65-strike is forming a put wall for support that we'll use as a stop.


Options are comparatively cheap right now compared to the last year, per the Schaeffer's Volatility Index (SVI) of 57% that ranks higher than just 13% of readings from the past year. Furthermore, its Schaeffer's Volatility Scorecard (SVS) is rising and checks in at 72 out of 100, meaning OKTA has exceeded option traders' volatility expectations during the past year."

Join Schaeffer's Playbook of the Week now and tune in every Monday morning at 8:30 a.m. to get ready for the trading week with me. Click here for more information to get started.

Schaeffer's Playbook of the Week

Where should you invest $1,000 right now?

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

10 "Recession Proof" Stocks That Will Thrive in Any Market

Which stocks are likely to thrive in today's challenging market? Click the link below and we'll send you MarketBeat's list of ten stocks that will drive in any economic environment.

Get This Free Report
10
10 Best Stocks to Own in 2023

Enter your email address below and we'll send you MarketBeat's list of the 10 best stocks to own in 2023 and why they should be in your portfolio.

Recent Videos

Amazon Stock Down But Not Out For 2023
Amazon Stock Down But Not Out For 2023
Mullen Automotive - Short Squeeze is Possible - Not Inevitable
Mullen Automotive - Short Squeeze is Possible - Not Inevitable
PepsiCo or Coke? PepsiCo is the Winner, Here’s Why
PepsiCo or Coke? PepsiCo is the Winner, Here's Why
Nike Stock: Can We Trust This Breakout?
Nike Stock: Can We Trust This Breakout?
Disney Stock, When Will The Magic Come Back?
Disney Stock, When Will The Magic Come Back?

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines: