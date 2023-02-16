Get MarketBeat Daily Premium for Just $199 $89!
S&P 500   4,114.61 (-0.80%)
DOW   33,831.77 (-0.87%)
QQQ   306.57 (-0.82%)
AAPL   154.77 (-0.36%)
MSFT   265.93 (-1.26%)
META   174.72 (-1.38%)
GOOGL   96.73 (-0.22%)
AMZN   99.57 (-1.57%)
TSLA   215.05 (+0.38%)
NVDA   223.09 (-2.00%)
NIO   10.55 (+0.48%)
BABA   103.78 (+0.68%)
AMD   82.63 (-2.99%)
T   19.02 (-1.19%)
F   12.90 (-0.23%)
MU   60.68 (-1.88%)
CGC   2.51 (+3.29%)
GE   83.66 (-1.31%)
DIS   107.70 (-1.41%)
AMC   5.36 (+3.68%)
PFE   42.96 (-0.83%)
PYPL   78.50 (+0.76%)
NFLX   355.98 (-1.51%)
Playbook: UPS Stock Support is Piling Up

Wed., February 15, 2023 | Schaeffers Investment Research

Below is an excerpt from this yesterday's episode of Schaeffer's Playbook of the Week, featuring Schaeffer's Senior Market Strategist Matthew Timpane. Below, Matthew makes a bullish case for logistics giant United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

"UPS, per the chart, is in a cup-and-handle formation right now. It broke out of that short-term downtrend, has now formed a cup, and pulled back into trend. It also put in an inside-weekly candle. The 21- and 200-day moving averages are just below and could be supportive. The stock's volume weighted average price (VWAP) is right near that trend level, too.

PLBK UPS

There's a lot of things going right for this stock, even with that recent oil pop. UPS typically takes a backseat when oil pops because energy costs are expected to rise. Given that outperformance during a testy period, UPS could be primed to rally back up toward $195. Despite this optimism, there's more skepticism from analysts, with 15 of the 31 brokerages maintaining "hold" or worse ratings on the equity.

Data at the International Securities Exchange (ISE), Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE), and NASDAQ OMX PHLX (PHLX) shows UPS with a 50-day call/put volume ratio of 1.16 that stands higher than 95% of annual readings.

Options are fairly cheap, with stock's Schaeffer's Volatility Index (SVI) of 23% stands in the 7th percentile of readings from the past year."

Join Schaeffer's Playbook of the Week now and tune in every Monday morning at 8:30 a.m. to get ready for the trading week with me. Click here for more information to get started.

