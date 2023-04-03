'Please Don't Go': Beloved Disneyland Hot Spot Shutting Down After 22 Years As Sweeping Changes Are Set to Hit the Park





It's the end of an era for a beloved longtime restaurant in Disneyland's iconic Downtown Disney district in California.

Catal Restaurant, the mother eatery of popular outdoor hotspot Uva Bar, announced on Instagram that it will be shutting its doors on April 14 after more than two decades in business.

"We're celebrating an incredible, delightful, delicious 22 years," the company penned in a heartfelt message. "Sip favorite cocktails from the last two decades as we toast to the laughs, the memories, and the meals.⁣"

Fans of the restaurant poured into the comment section of the post, recounting memories at the eatery and lamenting its loss.

"Had so many wonderful memories and experiences at the restaurant and bar! Best food, drinks and service in DTD," one user commented alongside a crying emoji. "Just sad I won't [get] to experience it again. Wish you and the team all the best."

"Please don't go?! This is an amazing restaurant. If you brought back the menu from 2001 I bet guests would be knocking down the door," another suggested.

According to Bay Area news outlet SF Gate, the space that Catal currently occupies will be replaced by an "upscale" Mexican restaurant called Paseo, with Uva being replaced by Centrico, another Mexican restaurant with casual fare. Both will be operated by Michelin-starred chef Carlos Gaytán.

The changes to the spaces are part of a major slew of updates and new openings coming to Downtown Disney thanks to a successful reopening and return to business following the harrowing effects of the pandemic.

"I couldn't be more excited," Disneyland resort president Ken Potrock said last year, teasing the new changes to come. "The happiest place on Earth is in the happy business again."

Other major changes in the area will include a new outpost of the Taiwanese dim sum chain Din Tai Fung (which already has locations throughout Southern California) and the return of the Earl of Sandwich that shuttered years ago.

The Orange County Register revealed more detailed information on what's to come for the area in December, reporting that Disneyland filed permits with the city of Anaheim to begin an estimated $5.4 million worth of construction in the Downtown Disney district.

The permits include a space for a new retail building (estimated to be about 8,300 square feet) that can fit five new shops as well as a brand new event space that features a 1,250-square-foot stage.

Downtown Disney in Anaheim is an entertainment, shopping and dining district that's gained popularity over the years as a way for Disney fans to experience the magic and feel of the park without needing to purchase a park ticket.

The area currently has roughly two dozen dining options for travelers.

