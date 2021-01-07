Plug Power, DXC rise; Bed Bath & Beyond, Acuity Brands fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Thursday:
Constellation Brands, up $5.15 to $228.87
The wine, liquor and beer company reported strong third-quarter profits and revenue.
Plug Power, up $12.29 to $47.29
SK Group is making a $1.5 billion investment in the hydrogen fuel cell company.
T-Mobile US, up $1.66 to $133.19
The wireless service provider gave investors an encouraging update on customer growth.
DXC Technology, up $2.46 to $28.91
French consulting group Atos is interested in buying the information technology services company.
Cigna, up $11.07 to $220.50
The health services company instituted a dividend and said it would spend at least $2 billion in stock repurchases in the first quarter.
Bed Bath & Beyond, down $2.30 to $18.73
The home goods retailer reported disappointing fiscal third-quarter financial results.
Acuity Brands, down $7.04 to $121.26
The lighting maker said lower volume and renovation activity weighed on some of its sales in the fiscal first-quarter.
Albemarle, up $8.90 to $184.00
The specialty chemicals company will expand capacity at a lithium production facility in Nevada as global demand for electric vehicles grows.
