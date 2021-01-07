S&P 500   3,803.79 (+1.48%)
DOW   31,041.13 (+0.69%)
QQQ   315.10 (+2.46%)
AAPL   130.76 (+3.29%)
MSFT   218.31 (+2.86%)
FB   268.74 (+2.06%)
GOOGL   1,774.02 (+2.97%)
AMZN   3,166.80 (+0.91%)
TSLA   825.00 (+9.13%)
NVDA   532.45 (+5.52%)
BABA   226.93 (-0.30%)
CGC   30.66 (+1.62%)
GE   11.27 (-0.79%)
MU   79.95 (+3.68%)
AMD   95.15 (+5.34%)
T   29.91 (+0.27%)
NIO   54.42 (+7.76%)
F   9.06 (+2.49%)
ACB   10.39 (+1.17%)
BA   210.01 (-0.48%)
DIS   178.60 (-0.29%)
NFLX   509.95 (+1.89%)
GILD   62.52 (+0.92%)
Plug Power, DXC rise; Bed Bath & Beyond, Acuity Brands fall

Thursday, January 7, 2021 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Thursday:

Constellation Brands, up $5.15 to $228.87

The wine, liquor and beer company reported strong third-quarter profits and revenue.

Plug Power, up $12.29 to $47.29

SK Group is making a $1.5 billion investment in the hydrogen fuel cell company.

T-Mobile US, up $1.66 to $133.19

The wireless service provider gave investors an encouraging update on customer growth.

DXC Technology, up $2.46 to $28.91

French consulting group Atos is interested in buying the information technology services company.

Cigna, up $11.07 to $220.50

The health services company instituted a dividend and said it would spend at least $2 billion in stock repurchases in the first quarter.

Bed Bath & Beyond, down $2.30 to $18.73

The home goods retailer reported disappointing fiscal third-quarter financial results.

Acuity Brands, down $7.04 to $121.26

The lighting maker said lower volume and renovation activity weighed on some of its sales in the fiscal first-quarter.

Albemarle, up $8.90 to $184.00

The specialty chemicals company will expand capacity at a lithium production facility in Nevada as global demand for electric vehicles grows.

