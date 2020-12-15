Plug Power, Eli Lilly rise; Norwegian falls

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Tuesday:
Eli Lilly and Co., up $9.52 to $167.43.
The drug developer raised its profit forecast for the year and said it is buying Prevail Therapeutics for at least $880 million.
Waste Management Inc., up $2 to $116.78.
The waste management company raised its quarterly dividend.
Cardtronics Plc., up 10 cents to $35.77.
Apollo Global Management and Hudson Executive Capital are buying the ATM operator for about $2.3 billion.
Medtronic Plc., up $2.92 to $114.89.
The medical device company reported encouraging results from a study of its pain therapy device for cancer patients.
Plug Power Inc., up $2.77 to $28.47.
The alternative energy company is expanding its relationship with Walmart for its ecommerce network.
Apple Inc., up $6.10 to $127.88.
The iPhone maker is asking suppliers to hike production 30% during the first half of 2021, according to media reports.
Ford Motor Co., up 24 cents to $9.15.
U.S. industrial production increased in November partially thanks to a rebound in output at auto plants.
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., down 19 cents to $25.22.
Restrictions on people and businesses are tightening worldwide, making it harder for cruise line operators to recover.
