S&P 500   3,694.62 (+1.29%)
DOW   30,199.31 (+1.13%)
QQQ   307.29 (+1.07%)
AAPL   127.88 (+5.01%)
MSFT   214.13 (-0.03%)
FB   275.55 (+0.50%)
GOOGL   1,761.08 (+0.50%)
AMZN   3,165.12 (+0.26%)
TSLA   633.25 (-1.03%)
NVDA   534.42 (+0.39%)
BABA   255.11 (-0.36%)
CGC   26.75 (+5.81%)
GE   11.11 (+2.59%)
MU   73.15 (+2.25%)
AMD   97.12 (+2.47%)
T   30.58 (+0.10%)
NIO   43.50 (+6.15%)
F   9.15 (+2.69%)
ACB   10.21 (+6.80%)
BA   229.50 (+0.38%)
NFLX   519.78 (-0.51%)
GILD   59.43 (-0.69%)
DIS   173.94 (+2.74%)
Plug Power, Eli Lilly rise; Norwegian falls

Tuesday, December 15, 2020 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Tuesday:

Eli Lilly and Co., up $9.52 to $167.43.

The drug developer raised its profit forecast for the year and said it is buying Prevail Therapeutics for at least $880 million.

Waste Management Inc., up $2 to $116.78.

The waste management company raised its quarterly dividend.

Cardtronics Plc., up 10 cents to $35.77.

Apollo Global Management and Hudson Executive Capital are buying the ATM operator for about $2.3 billion.

Medtronic Plc., up $2.92 to $114.89.

The medical device company reported encouraging results from a study of its pain therapy device for cancer patients.

Plug Power Inc., up $2.77 to $28.47.

The alternative energy company is expanding its relationship with Walmart for its ecommerce network.

Apple Inc., up $6.10 to $127.88.

The iPhone maker is asking suppliers to hike production 30% during the first half of 2021, according to media reports.

Ford Motor Co., up 24 cents to $9.15.

U.S. industrial production increased in November partially thanks to a rebound in output at auto plants.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., down 19 cents to $25.22.

Restrictions on people and businesses are tightening worldwide, making it harder for cruise line operators to recover.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyBeat the Market™ RankCurrent PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Medtronic (MDT)2.7$114.89+2.6%2.02%43.85Buy$122.00
Eli Lilly and (LLY)2.1$167.43+6.0%1.77%27.36Buy$169.87
Apple (AAPL)2.2$127.88+5.0%0.64%39.23Buy$113.88
Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH)0.0$25.22-0.7%N/A-1.84Hold$19.67
Waste Management (WM)2.0$116.78+1.7%1.87%30.89Hold$116.21
Plug Power (PLUG)1.4$28.47+10.8%N/A-91.84Buy$23.13
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 


