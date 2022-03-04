S&P 500   4,328.87 (-0.79%)
DOW   33,614.80 (-0.53%)
QQQ   337.30 (-1.45%)
AAPL   163.17 (-1.84%)
MSFT   289.86 (-2.05%)
FB   200.06 (-1.43%)
GOOGL   2,638.13 (-1.49%)
AMZN   2,912.82 (-1.53%)
TSLA   838.29 (-0.12%)
NVDA   229.36 (-3.28%)
BABA   100.60 (-1.42%)
NIO   18.63 (-6.29%)
AMD   108.41 (-3.19%)
CGC   6.32 (-5.67%)
MU   81.91 (-8.15%)
GE   89.14 (-3.58%)
T   23.87 (-0.17%)
F   16.85 (-4.26%)
DIS   140.72 (-3.33%)
AMC   16.57 (-8.25%)
PFE   48.65 (+1.71%)
PYPL   99.91 (-1.41%)
ACB   3.34 (-5.92%)
PNC, Rapid Micro fall, Broadcom, Splunk rise

Friday, March 4, 2022 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

Broadcom Inc., up $17.39 to $595.99.

The semiconductor maker reported better results in the latest quarter than analysts expected, and it issued a strong forecast.

Splunk Inc., up $7.23 to $129.06.

Private equity firm Hellman & Friedman has taken a 7.5% stake in the software maker.

Occidental Petroleum Corp., up $8.40 to $56.15.

Energy prices rose as the conflict in Ukraine intensified, sending oil and gas producers higher.

Smith & Wesson Brands Inc., down $2.24 to $15.65.

The firearms maker missed sales and profit targets for the second straight quarter.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc., down $6.72 to $184.87.

A sharp drop in long-term interest rates in the bond market pulled bank stocks lower.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc., down 34 cents to $5.76.

The life sciences technology company reported a wider loss and weaker revenues than analysts were expecting.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc., up $1.02 to $50.11.

Rising prices for gold and copper helped push the mining company's stock price higher.

Duke Energy Corp., up $2.62 to $105.26.

Power utilities and other safe-play sectors were in favor as the conflict in Ukraine escalated.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Duke Energy (DUK)2.6$105.26+2.6%3.74%21.35Hold$106.60
The PNC Financial Services Group (PNC)3.4$184.87-3.5%2.70%14.57Hold$220.76
Occidental Petroleum (OXY)2.3$56.15+17.6%0.07%35.99Buy$41.28
