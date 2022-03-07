Pokemon Go creator thinks metaverse needs to keep it 'real'

S&P 500   4,268.32 (-1.40%)
DOW   33,188.39 (-1.27%)
QQQ   332.95 (-1.29%)
AAPL   162.26 (-0.56%)
MSFT   281.19 (-2.99%)
FB   193.01 (-3.52%)
GOOGL   2,567.01 (-2.70%)
AMZN   2,828.00 (-2.91%)
TSLA   840.69 (+0.29%)
NVDA   220.34 (-3.93%)
BABA   101.05 (+0.45%)
NIO   19.42 (+4.24%)
AMD   105.43 (-2.75%)
CGC   6.14 (-2.85%)
MU   79.90 (-2.45%)
GE   87.42 (-1.93%)
T   23.77 (-0.42%)
F   16.52 (-1.96%)
DIS   137.60 (-2.22%)
AMC   16.53 (-0.24%)
PFE   48.47 (-0.37%)
PYPL   96.32 (-3.59%)
ACB   3.22 (-3.59%)
S&P 500   4,268.32 (-1.40%)
DOW   33,188.39 (-1.27%)
QQQ   332.95 (-1.29%)
AAPL   162.26 (-0.56%)
MSFT   281.19 (-2.99%)
FB   193.01 (-3.52%)
GOOGL   2,567.01 (-2.70%)
AMZN   2,828.00 (-2.91%)
TSLA   840.69 (+0.29%)
NVDA   220.34 (-3.93%)
BABA   101.05 (+0.45%)
NIO   19.42 (+4.24%)
AMD   105.43 (-2.75%)
CGC   6.14 (-2.85%)
MU   79.90 (-2.45%)
GE   87.42 (-1.93%)
T   23.77 (-0.42%)
F   16.52 (-1.96%)
DIS   137.60 (-2.22%)
AMC   16.53 (-0.24%)
PFE   48.47 (-0.37%)
PYPL   96.32 (-3.59%)
ACB   3.22 (-3.59%)
S&P 500   4,268.32 (-1.40%)
DOW   33,188.39 (-1.27%)
QQQ   332.95 (-1.29%)
AAPL   162.26 (-0.56%)
MSFT   281.19 (-2.99%)
FB   193.01 (-3.52%)
GOOGL   2,567.01 (-2.70%)
AMZN   2,828.00 (-2.91%)
TSLA   840.69 (+0.29%)
NVDA   220.34 (-3.93%)
BABA   101.05 (+0.45%)
NIO   19.42 (+4.24%)
AMD   105.43 (-2.75%)
CGC   6.14 (-2.85%)
MU   79.90 (-2.45%)
GE   87.42 (-1.93%)
T   23.77 (-0.42%)
F   16.52 (-1.96%)
DIS   137.60 (-2.22%)
AMC   16.53 (-0.24%)
PFE   48.47 (-0.37%)
PYPL   96.32 (-3.59%)
ACB   3.22 (-3.59%)
S&P 500   4,268.32 (-1.40%)
DOW   33,188.39 (-1.27%)
QQQ   332.95 (-1.29%)
AAPL   162.26 (-0.56%)
MSFT   281.19 (-2.99%)
FB   193.01 (-3.52%)
GOOGL   2,567.01 (-2.70%)
AMZN   2,828.00 (-2.91%)
TSLA   840.69 (+0.29%)
NVDA   220.34 (-3.93%)
BABA   101.05 (+0.45%)
NIO   19.42 (+4.24%)
AMD   105.43 (-2.75%)
CGC   6.14 (-2.85%)
MU   79.90 (-2.45%)
GE   87.42 (-1.93%)
T   23.77 (-0.42%)
F   16.52 (-1.96%)
DIS   137.60 (-2.22%)
AMC   16.53 (-0.24%)
PFE   48.47 (-0.37%)
PYPL   96.32 (-3.59%)
ACB   3.22 (-3.59%)

Pokemon Go creator thinks metaverse needs to keep it 'real'

Monday, March 7, 2022 | Michael Liedtke, AP Technology Writer


This photo provided by Niantic Labs in February 2022 shows the company's CEO John Hanke. Niantic Labs CEO John Hanke has been working on technology that helps people navigate and enjoy places in the real world since he helped create Google Maps nearly 20 years ago. So it’s not surprising that Hanke isn’t a fan of the current hyperbole surrounding the notion that technology is poised to hatch a “metaverse." (Niantic Labs via AP)

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — Niantic Labs CEO John Hanke has been working on technology that helps people navigate and enjoy places in the real world since he helped create Google Maps nearly 20 years ago. So it's not surprising that he isn't a fan of the current hyperbole surrounding the notion that technology is poised to hatch a “metaverse" — a three-dimensional simulation of the actual world populated by digital avatars of ourselves gathering with friends, family and colleagues to play, work and experience other aspects of an artificial life so compelling that it feels real.

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg is such an ardent fan of a concept that he hails as an “embodied internet" that he recently renamed his company Meta. Hanke, though, fears Zuckerberg's vision would become more like a “dystopian nightmare."

Hanke instead is hoping to build technology that meshes with the physical world — an approach known as “augmented reality," or AR. That's what Niantic Labs has already done with Pokemon Go, a popular mobile phone game that deploys AR to enable people to chase digital creatures while roaming through neighborhoods, parks and elsewhere. He recently discussed his hopes for what he calls a “real world" metaverse with The Associated Press.

Q: What bothers you the most about Mark Zuckerberg's push to create a metaverse?

A: I feel like people just have it wrong, thinking the future is people logging into a 3D world and walking around as avatars. I do not believe that is the future of technology and certainly not the future of humanity. I think it was a weird reaction to COVID in a way, with people sheltering at home, watching a lot of Netflix, getting a lot of delivery food, and kids living on Roblox a lot.

If you look at technology and where it was headed pre-pandemic, it was all about mobile app stuff that you could take with you wherever you are. You are out with your kids, you are out there doing stuff in the world and it’s helping you get there with Google Maps, it’s helping you to eat with Yelp, it’s helping you find the hotel you are going to stay in. It was that kind of tech helping you as a human do human stuff better.

Q: So you think the metaverse should head more in that direction?

A: : When we think about the real world metaverse, we think about reality channels. The real world metaverse is rooted in what we do today, but it’s an evolutionary step toward some of the same ideas that some people talk about the metaverse. It's some of those same ideas taking place in the real world. Rather than staying at home and being jacked into your computer watching graphics, (it's) being out in the real world having a device bring these things to you, and make that experience richer and more fun, more efficient.

Q: Where do you see augmented reality heading?

A: When I say augmented reality, I mean literally augmenting reality. And that could be anything your senses can perceive. If my augmentation is I made a tree whisper when you sit near it, and it was just an audio form of augmented reality, that’s really a legitimate form of augmenting the world. If you were gazing at a painting of cherry blossoms in the museum, if I could waft the smell of those blossoms to you, that would be a great use of AR. Some of it can come through phones, some of it can come through other devices. But we are visual creatures and we love visual things. We respond to visual inputs above all others. So does make the case for visual AR being very important, which gets you to (internet-connected) glasses.

Q: Finally, what do you think about the current efforts to loosen the controls and lower the fees at mobile app stores run by Apple and Google?

A: It reminds me of of London Bridge, old toll bridges being left in the down position until the captain paid up so he can bring his boat into the port. Those things last as long as the toll keepers can keep them in place. It’s a lucrative business, but I think overall there is no real technology reason that you can’t have many app stores and you can’t have a fair way of distributing apps.

Should you invest $1,000 in Alphabet right now?

Before you consider Alphabet, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Alphabet wasn't on the list.

While Alphabet currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Alphabet (GOOGL)2.6$2,567.01-2.7%N/A22.87Buy$3,425.29
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.