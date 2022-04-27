Poland accepts air traffic controllers' work demands

S&P 500   4,183.96 (+0.21%)
DOW   33,301.93 (+0.19%)
QQQ   318.81 (+0.53%)
AAPL   157.60 (+0.51%)
MSFT   284.76 (+5.38%)
FB   194.83 (+7.67%)
GOOGL   2,315.00 (-2.44%)
AMZN   2,800.00 (+0.44%)
TSLA   888.95 (+1.43%)
NVDA   186.32 (-0.83%)
BABA   88.31 (+5.14%)
NIO   16.76 (+2.44%)
AMD   85.50 (+0.40%)
CGC   5.23 (-1.32%)
MU   66.59 (-0.73%)
T   19.08 (-1.14%)
GE   78.38 (-2.74%)
F   15.01 (+2.04%)
DIS   115.18 (-0.51%)
AMC   15.88 (+2.45%)
PFE   49.75 (+1.47%)
PYPL   83.75 (+0.06%)
NFLX   188.54 (-4.97%)
S&P 500   4,183.96 (+0.21%)
DOW   33,301.93 (+0.19%)
QQQ   318.81 (+0.53%)
AAPL   157.60 (+0.51%)
MSFT   284.76 (+5.38%)
FB   194.83 (+7.67%)
GOOGL   2,315.00 (-2.44%)
AMZN   2,800.00 (+0.44%)
TSLA   888.95 (+1.43%)
NVDA   186.32 (-0.83%)
BABA   88.31 (+5.14%)
NIO   16.76 (+2.44%)
AMD   85.50 (+0.40%)
CGC   5.23 (-1.32%)
MU   66.59 (-0.73%)
T   19.08 (-1.14%)
GE   78.38 (-2.74%)
F   15.01 (+2.04%)
DIS   115.18 (-0.51%)
AMC   15.88 (+2.45%)
PFE   49.75 (+1.47%)
PYPL   83.75 (+0.06%)
NFLX   188.54 (-4.97%)
S&P 500   4,183.96 (+0.21%)
DOW   33,301.93 (+0.19%)
QQQ   318.81 (+0.53%)
AAPL   157.60 (+0.51%)
MSFT   284.76 (+5.38%)
FB   194.83 (+7.67%)
GOOGL   2,315.00 (-2.44%)
AMZN   2,800.00 (+0.44%)
TSLA   888.95 (+1.43%)
NVDA   186.32 (-0.83%)
BABA   88.31 (+5.14%)
NIO   16.76 (+2.44%)
AMD   85.50 (+0.40%)
CGC   5.23 (-1.32%)
MU   66.59 (-0.73%)
T   19.08 (-1.14%)
GE   78.38 (-2.74%)
F   15.01 (+2.04%)
DIS   115.18 (-0.51%)
AMC   15.88 (+2.45%)
PFE   49.75 (+1.47%)
PYPL   83.75 (+0.06%)
NFLX   188.54 (-4.97%)
S&P 500   4,183.96 (+0.21%)
DOW   33,301.93 (+0.19%)
QQQ   318.81 (+0.53%)
AAPL   157.60 (+0.51%)
MSFT   284.76 (+5.38%)
FB   194.83 (+7.67%)
GOOGL   2,315.00 (-2.44%)
AMZN   2,800.00 (+0.44%)
TSLA   888.95 (+1.43%)
NVDA   186.32 (-0.83%)
BABA   88.31 (+5.14%)
NIO   16.76 (+2.44%)
AMD   85.50 (+0.40%)
CGC   5.23 (-1.32%)
MU   66.59 (-0.73%)
T   19.08 (-1.14%)
GE   78.38 (-2.74%)
F   15.01 (+2.04%)
DIS   115.18 (-0.51%)
AMC   15.88 (+2.45%)
PFE   49.75 (+1.47%)
PYPL   83.75 (+0.06%)
NFLX   188.54 (-4.97%)

Poland accepts air traffic controllers' work demands

Wednesday, April 27, 2022 | The Associated Press


In this June 24, 2011 photo, a Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft standing next to a Polish Airlines LOT plane at the Frederic Chopin airport in Warsaw, Poland. Poland's air travel authorities are warning travelers of possible flight delays and cancellations at Warsaw's airport due to a protest and some flight controllers quitting their jobs. (AP Photo/Alik Keplicz, File)

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s air navigation agency said Wednesday that it has agreed to implement all of the demands of the country's air traffic controllers’ union, preventing the mass cancellation of flights in coming days.

Poland's government announced plans earlier this week to drastically reduce flights at Warsaw's two airports starting Sunday if talks with air traffic controllers demanding better working conditions failed.

The majority of air traffic controllers in Warsaw were threatening to quit their jobs on May 1 after a drawn-out conflict with Poland's air navigation authority over working hours, pay and the authority's financial transparency.

The Polish Air Navigation Services Agency announced late Wednesday that it had “accepted and agreed to implement all the demands” of the air traffic controllers union, the Polish news agency PAP reported.

The labor dispute started about two years ago with the appointment of a loyalist of Poland's right-wing government as PANSA's chief. Janusz Janiszewski increased the working hours and reduced the pay of air traffic controllers, arguing that traffic was much smaller during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As some controllers quit and some flights were delayed at Warsaw's airports, Janiszewski was fired March 31. A state auditing body found issues with his management, Polish media reported.


7 Precious Metals Stocks That Will Offset the Effects of Inflation

There’s no getting around it. Inflation is going to be an unwelcome guest at our holiday gatherings this year. Estimates say this will be the most expensive Thanksgiving dinner in years. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) jumped 6.2% in October. That was the biggest surge in 30 years.

But the latest inflation data only confirmed what investors already knew. At least the ones that put gas in their cars or buy groceries. And yet, Washington continues to advocate even more spending. The latest “skinny” infrastructure bill will still pump over $1 trillion (that’s trillion with a “T”) into the economy. Even economists who would usually be favorably disposed to the current administration acknowledge that this will only cause inflation to increase.

That means it’s a good time to consider investing in precious metals which are considered to be safe-haven assets and a hedge against inflation. But that’s not the only reason to consider precious metals. You can also get some nice growth. Gold, for example, is up more than 300% in the past 15 years. And we would certainly advocate that you consider owning a bit of physical metals if you can.

However, buying precious metals stocks gives you exposure to many mining companies. As the spot price for the metals rises, it becomes more profitable for these companies to run their mining operations.

View the "7 Precious Metals Stocks That Will Offset the Effects of Inflation".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.