Poland building wall along border with Russia's Kaliningrad

S&P 500   3,856.10
DOW   32,653.20
QQQ   275.11
The 9 Essential Pages Your Ecommerce Website Must Include
These 5 Microcap Stocks… (Ad)pixel
It’s Still Not Too Late To Get Into Energy Stocks
Strong Q3 Driving Growth At S&P 500 Component Citizens Financial
5 “Diamonds in the Rough” (Ad)pixel
Online Lender SoFi Jumps 14% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
Intuitive Surgical Stock is Both a Legacy and Next-Gen Play
5 “Diamonds in the Rough” (Ad)pixel
Why American Water Works May Not Want a Fed Pivot
President: Moldova will defy Russian pressure, stay pro-West
S&P 500   3,856.10
DOW   32,653.20
QQQ   275.11
The 9 Essential Pages Your Ecommerce Website Must Include
These 5 Microcap Stocks… (Ad)pixel
It’s Still Not Too Late To Get Into Energy Stocks
Strong Q3 Driving Growth At S&P 500 Component Citizens Financial
5 “Diamonds in the Rough” (Ad)pixel
Online Lender SoFi Jumps 14% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
Intuitive Surgical Stock is Both a Legacy and Next-Gen Play
5 “Diamonds in the Rough” (Ad)pixel
Why American Water Works May Not Want a Fed Pivot
President: Moldova will defy Russian pressure, stay pro-West
S&P 500   3,856.10
DOW   32,653.20
QQQ   275.11
The 9 Essential Pages Your Ecommerce Website Must Include
These 5 Microcap Stocks… (Ad)pixel
It’s Still Not Too Late To Get Into Energy Stocks
Strong Q3 Driving Growth At S&P 500 Component Citizens Financial
5 “Diamonds in the Rough” (Ad)pixel
Online Lender SoFi Jumps 14% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
Intuitive Surgical Stock is Both a Legacy and Next-Gen Play
5 “Diamonds in the Rough” (Ad)pixel
Why American Water Works May Not Want a Fed Pivot
President: Moldova will defy Russian pressure, stay pro-West
S&P 500   3,856.10
DOW   32,653.20
QQQ   275.11
The 9 Essential Pages Your Ecommerce Website Must Include
These 5 Microcap Stocks… (Ad)pixel
It’s Still Not Too Late To Get Into Energy Stocks
Strong Q3 Driving Growth At S&P 500 Component Citizens Financial
5 “Diamonds in the Rough” (Ad)pixel
Online Lender SoFi Jumps 14% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
Intuitive Surgical Stock is Both a Legacy and Next-Gen Play
5 “Diamonds in the Rough” (Ad)pixel
Why American Water Works May Not Want a Fed Pivot
President: Moldova will defy Russian pressure, stay pro-West

Poland building wall along border with Russia's Kaliningrad

Wed., November 2, 2022 | The Associated Press

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s defense minister said Wednesday that he has ordered the construction of a barrier along the border with the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad.

The move comes as Warsaw suspects that Russia plans to facilitate illegal border crossings by Asian and African migrants.

Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said the border needs to be sealed in order for Poland to feel secure. He said he had authorized the construction of a temporary barrier along the 210-kilometer (130-mile) border.

The work began on Wednesday with Polish soldiers specialized in demining carrying out preparatory work. It is due to be completed by the end of 2023.

Blaszczak said a recent decision by Russia's aviation authority to launch flights from the Middle East and North Africa to Kaliningrad led him to take measures that would strengthen security “by sealing this border."

A spokesman for the Border Guard agency, Konrad Szwed, told The Associated Press that the barrier would consist of an electric fence. There is currently no barrier along the border, but there are frequent patrols by border guards, he said.

Poland's border with Belarus became the site of a major migration crisis last year, with large numbers of people crossing illegally. Poland erected a steel wall on the border with Belarus that was completed in June.

Polish and other EU leaders accused the Belarusian government — which is allied with Russian President Vladimir Putin — of masterminding the migration in order to create chaos and division within the European Union.

___

Follow all AP stories on global migration at https://apnews.com/hub/migration

7 Railroad Stocks to Keep Your Portfolio Chugging Along

Railroad stocks aren't the most glamorous of choices. Moving items from point A to point B is not supposed to be. In fact, it's something that most of us take for granted. That predictability, however, is why there's room for these stocks in every portfolio.

You can say the world has become smaller. And there's no question that airplanes and last-mile delivery play a significant role in the global economy. But there's still a significant role for railroads. To begin with, they can transport some things that other forms of transport cannot. Second, there will always be demand for rail freight.

And railroad stocks pay you to own them because of the dividend. Like utility stocks, many of these companies offer stable dividends which, in some cases have increased over time.

In this presentation, we're looking at seven railroad stocks that can help provide your portfolio with consistent income and a little growth when the economy is strong.

View the Stocks Here .

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest Podcast3 Small Caps With Big Upside

The three stocks discussed have small market capitalizations. In a market pullback, small stocks get hit first but are also the ones that do best in a new rally

Listen Now to 3 Small Caps With Big Upside

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access members have access to premium reports, best-in-class portfolio monitoring tools, and our latest stock picks.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies, and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.