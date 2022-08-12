S&P 500   4,272.79 (+1.56%)
DOW   33,720.68 (+1.15%)
QQQ   330.07 (+1.85%)
AAPL   171.94 (+2.05%)
MSFT   290.95 (+1.37%)
META   180.21 (+1.53%)
GOOGL   121.40 (+2.15%)
AMZN   142.66 (+1.44%)
TSLA   898.77 (+4.52%)
NVDA   186.62 (+4.01%)
NIO   21.06 (+1.15%)
BABA   94.38 (-0.52%)
AMD   100.97 (+2.90%)
MU   65.19 (+4.61%)
T   18.22 (+1.00%)
CGC   3.28 (+4.13%)
GE   79.68 (+0.99%)
F   16.15 (+2.02%)
DIS   121.20 (+2.98%)
AMC   24.11 (-5.30%)
PYPL   101.08 (+1.99%)
PFE   50.30 (+4.16%)
NFLX   248.87 (+2.54%)
Poland: 'Huge' amounts of chemical waste dumped into river

Fri., August 12, 2022 | Vanessa Gera, Associated Press


Dead fishes float in the shallow waters of the German-Polish border river Oder near Genschmar, eastern Germany, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. Huge numbers of dead fish have washed up along the banks of the Oder River between Germany and Poland, sparking warnings of an ecological disaster but no clear answers yet about what the cause could be. (Patrick Pleul/dpa via AP)

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland's prime minister said Friday that “huge amounts of chemical waste” were probably dumped intentionally into the Oder River, which runs along the border with Germany, causing environmental damage so severe it will take the river years to recover.

Tons of dead fish have been seen floating or washed ashore on the Oder's banks over the past two weeks but the issue only erupted into a major scandal late this week.

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, whose government is under pressure for its handling of what appears to be a major environmental catastrophe, vowed that Polish authorities would hold the perpetrators to account.

“Huge amounts of chemical waste were probably dumped in the Oder River with full awareness of the risks and consequences,” he said in a video on Facebook. “We will not let this matter go. We will not rest until the guilty are severely punished."

German media have reported that the poison is mercury, although this has not been officially confirmed.

Investigations are underway to determine the cause of the mass fish die-off. Huge numbers of dead fish were first spotted near the southwestern Polish town of Olawa in late July, along with dead animals such as beavers.

Przemyslaw Daca, head of Polish Waters, the national water management authority, said Thursday that 10 tons of dead fish have been removed from the river.

“This shows that we are dealing with a gigantic and outrageous ecological catastrophe,” he said at a news conference near the river where officials faced angry residents.

Meanwhile, German officials complained that Poland failed to honor an international treaty by not notifying them immediately about the possible contamination of the river. A boat captain first alerted German authorities about the dead fish on Aug. 9.

“We know that the chain of reporting that’s envisaged for such cases didn’t work,” Christopher Stolzenberg, a spokesperson for Germany’s Federal Environment Ministry, told reporters in Berlin.


Stolzenberg said German authorities were in contact with their Polish counterparts to get further information about the situation and to provide any assistance requested.

Poland has deployed soldiers to help clean up the Oder and an association of fishermen in Zielona Gora, a city in western Poland, said Friday it was suspending fishing in the river due to the contamination.

According to Morawiecki, the scale of the pollution is so large that it may take years for the river ecosystem to recover.

Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak announced Thursday that soldiers and reservists were being deployed to help remove pollutants from the river, which is known as the Oder in German and the Odra in Polish and Czech. It flows north for hundreds of miles from the Oder Mountains of Czechia and empties into the Baltic Sea.

___

Frank Jordans in Berlin contributed.

___

Follow all AP stories about climate change and environmental issues at https://apnews.com/hub/climate-and-environment.

