Poland, Lithuania leaders meet troops at NATO bottleneck

×
S&P 500   3,892.19 (+1.23%)
DOW   31,279.74 (+0.78%)
QQQ   294.00 (+1.80%)
AAPL   145.88 (+2.07%)
MSFT   267.63 (+0.53%)
META   171.70 (+1.14%)
GOOGL   2,355.99 (+2.82%)
AMZN   116.22 (+1.65%)
TSLA   732.27 (+5.33%)
NVDA   157.93 (+4.38%)
NIO   22.45 (+7.78%)
BABA   123.32 (+3.53%)
AMD   79.12 (+5.00%)
MU   58.31 (+1.64%)
CGC   2.70 (+1.89%)
T   21.13 (+0.19%)
GE   62.42 (+1.38%)
F   11.60 (+4.88%)
DIS   96.98 (+0.94%)
AMC   14.11 (+12.25%)
PFE   53.11 (+0.68%)
PYPL   74.54 (+1.77%)
NFLX   189.11 (+2.74%)
S&P 500   3,892.19 (+1.23%)
DOW   31,279.74 (+0.78%)
QQQ   294.00 (+1.80%)
AAPL   145.88 (+2.07%)
MSFT   267.63 (+0.53%)
META   171.70 (+1.14%)
GOOGL   2,355.99 (+2.82%)
AMZN   116.22 (+1.65%)
TSLA   732.27 (+5.33%)
NVDA   157.93 (+4.38%)
NIO   22.45 (+7.78%)
BABA   123.32 (+3.53%)
AMD   79.12 (+5.00%)
MU   58.31 (+1.64%)
CGC   2.70 (+1.89%)
T   21.13 (+0.19%)
GE   62.42 (+1.38%)
F   11.60 (+4.88%)
DIS   96.98 (+0.94%)
AMC   14.11 (+12.25%)
PFE   53.11 (+0.68%)
PYPL   74.54 (+1.77%)
NFLX   189.11 (+2.74%)
S&P 500   3,892.19 (+1.23%)
DOW   31,279.74 (+0.78%)
QQQ   294.00 (+1.80%)
AAPL   145.88 (+2.07%)
MSFT   267.63 (+0.53%)
META   171.70 (+1.14%)
GOOGL   2,355.99 (+2.82%)
AMZN   116.22 (+1.65%)
TSLA   732.27 (+5.33%)
NVDA   157.93 (+4.38%)
NIO   22.45 (+7.78%)
BABA   123.32 (+3.53%)
AMD   79.12 (+5.00%)
MU   58.31 (+1.64%)
CGC   2.70 (+1.89%)
T   21.13 (+0.19%)
GE   62.42 (+1.38%)
F   11.60 (+4.88%)
DIS   96.98 (+0.94%)
AMC   14.11 (+12.25%)
PFE   53.11 (+0.68%)
PYPL   74.54 (+1.77%)
NFLX   189.11 (+2.74%)
S&P 500   3,892.19 (+1.23%)
DOW   31,279.74 (+0.78%)
QQQ   294.00 (+1.80%)
AAPL   145.88 (+2.07%)
MSFT   267.63 (+0.53%)
META   171.70 (+1.14%)
GOOGL   2,355.99 (+2.82%)
AMZN   116.22 (+1.65%)
TSLA   732.27 (+5.33%)
NVDA   157.93 (+4.38%)
NIO   22.45 (+7.78%)
BABA   123.32 (+3.53%)
AMD   79.12 (+5.00%)
MU   58.31 (+1.64%)
CGC   2.70 (+1.89%)
T   21.13 (+0.19%)
GE   62.42 (+1.38%)
F   11.60 (+4.88%)
DIS   96.98 (+0.94%)
AMC   14.11 (+12.25%)
PFE   53.11 (+0.68%)
PYPL   74.54 (+1.77%)
NFLX   189.11 (+2.74%)

Poland, Lithuania leaders meet troops at NATO bottleneck

Thursday, July 7, 2022 | Monika Scislowska And Michal Dyjuk, Associated Press


Polish President Andrzej Duda, right, and Lithuania's President Gitanas Nauseda, left, shake hands after a press conference, near Szypliszki, Poland, Thursday, July 7, 2022. The presidents of NATO members Poland, Andrzej Duda, and Lithuania, Gitanas Nauseda, voiced confidence Thursday that allied troops can fully safeguard a strategically vital corridor, which links their countries, between Russian ally Belarus and a Russian Baltic Sea exclave. (AP Photo/Michal Dyjuk)

SZYPLISZKI, Poland (AP) — The presidents of NATO members Poland and Lithuania voiced confidence Thursday that allied troops can fully safeguard a strategically vital corridor, which links their countries, between Russian ally Belarus and a Russian Baltic Sea exclave.

Concern over NATO's ability to defend the Suwalki Gap, a 70-kilometer (43-mile) corridor between Poland and Lithuania, has rocketed since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24. The bottleneck separates Belarus from the Kaliningrad exclave, where Russia's Baltic Fleet — and nuclear-capable missiles — are based.

Presidents Andrzej Duda of Poland and Gitanas Nauseda of Lithuania visited the sparsely populated area Thursday and met with NATO troops on the Polish and the Lithuanian side.

“This is a very sensitive area and the eyes of an aggressor could potentially be directed here,” Nauseda said in Szypliszki, on the Polish side.

The corridor links Lithuania, Estonia and Latvia — all former Soviet republics bordering Russia — to Poland and other NATO members.

“We have decided to come to this place ... to show that it is safe ... just because of what you can see here today: the daily, calm but full of vigilance service of the Polish, Lithuanian and other NATO troops,” Poland's Duda said.

At the urging of Poland and the Baltic states, NATO leaders decided at a summit last week in Madrid that the number of allied troops in Eastern Europe will be significantly increased.

At the Suwalki Gap, battalions numbering hundreds of troops will be boosted to brigades with thousands of troops.

Nauseda said the two countries are increasing their spending on defense to about 2.5% of their gross domestic product.

The presidents were accompanied on their visit by their defense ministers. The mobile command unit of the U.S.-led Multinational Division North East is currently going through field exercises in the Szypliszki area.


From there, the two presidents traveled to Mariampoli, Lithuania, to meet a German-led logistical battalion and took a close look at the weapons and vehicles there.

“This land is protected by the most powerful defense alliance in the world and — what we both want to stress — this land is safe,” Duda said in Mariampoli.

___

Follow AP's coverage of the Russia-Ukraine war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

——

Monika Scislowska reported from Warsaw.


7 Agricultural Technology Stocks to Buy as Commodity Prices Remain Volatile

Agriculture stocks have a place in every investor's portfolio. The fact is that the byproduct of agriculture literally feeds the world. But for a variety of reasons, supply and/or demand can be disrupted. For example, the weather is often a concern. Farmers are always subject to periods of drought or flooding.

 But the past few years have shown how this sector is not immune from geopolitical concerns. The Covid-19 pandemic affected supply chains on top of seeing demand destruction in key markets. And this year, the world is seeing how interconnected we've become. Russia's war on Ukraine is shutting in a large percentage of the world's wheat supply.

However, with commodity prices soaring in several categories, investors have an opportunity in agriculture technology stocks. These companies run the gamut from companies that provide equipment to those that provide fertilizer, pesticides, and other products and services.

To help investors determine if this opportunity is right for them, we've created this special presentation. We assess the long-term opportunity for seven agricultural technology stocks.



View the "7 Agricultural Technology Stocks to Buy as Commodity Prices Remain Volatile".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastIs The Market Near a Bottom, Does it Matter?

Today’s interview is a little different, in that you get a LOT of market perspective from someone who’s been analyzing stocks from the ground up, for more than three decades. In this conversation, Kate chats with Nancy Zambell, the chief analyst for the Cabot Money Club Letter - and Nancy has a really deep and varied background in the financial industry - as she mentions in this interview, she’s been a banker, real estate professional, and a stock market analyst.

Listen Now to Is The Market Near a Bottom, Does it Matter?

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer.