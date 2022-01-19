Poland: Minister backs worker COVID documents as cases rise

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s health minister spoke Wednesday in favor of making COVID-19 certificates mandatory for employees.

The country is reporting a surge in coronavirus infections, including over 30,000 new cases in 24 hours, Health Minister Adam Niedzielski said, noting that 20% involve the highly contagious omicron variant.

Poland currently has some 31,000 hospital beds for COVID-19 patients, and the current infection rate posed a “great risk to the efficiency of the health care system,” he said.

Niedzielski backed a draft regulation that would require workers to show proof of vaccination or recovery from COVID-19 to their employers. The right-wing government of Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki also backs the plan.

Niedzielski said the certificates, coupled with people working remotely when possible, were seen as a better option for fighting the pandemic than a lockdown.

Some 56.6% of Poland's population of 38 million is fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, and almost 9 million people have received booster shots. Since the start of the pandemic, the country has reported almost 4.4 million cases and over 103,000 deaths.

___

Follow AP's pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

Inflation and its effects on corporate earnings going forward is the headline story taking over the stock market. The Consumer Price Index rose at a 6.8% pace on a year-over-year (YOY) basis. That marked the fastest rate since June 1982.And even when the CPI stripped away food and energy prices (because who buys groceries or puts gas in their car?), the CPI was still 4.9% on a YOY level, the highest since 1991.The market is coming to grips with the idea that not only is inflation is not transitory, but that it’s drawn the attention of the Federal Reserve. And after the Federal Reserve’s last meeting, investors are starting to see how the market may be affected in 2022.Growth investors may be able to ride out whatever comes next. The same can’t be said for income investors, particularly those who are at or nearing retirement age. The effect of inflation may be having a stark effect on their portfolios at a time when they need money the most.One great way to offset the effect of inflation in their portfolios is by buying high-quality dividend stocks. And that’s the focus of this special presentation. Dividends can help provide a source of income. And for investors who don’t need the money right away, reinvesting dividends can allow for a greater total return.In this special presentation, we’ll highlight seven stocks that made the MarketBeat list of 100 dividend-paying companies that received the highest average rating among analysts in the last 12 months.