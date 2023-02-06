Poland redeploys Patriot missiles to capital city for drills

S&P 500   3,852.36
DOW   32,920.46
QQQ   306.18
Is C3.ai Artificial Intelligence Product Suite a Gamechanger?
Cash Holders STILL Aren't Taking Steps to Prepare (Ad)
Europe bans Russian diesel, other oil products over Ukraine
Route to Super Bowl dangerous for Mexico's avocado haulers
Cash Holders STILL Aren't Taking Steps to Prepare (Ad)
Biden's State of the Union to tout policy wins on economy
How will EU ban and West's price cap on Russian diesel work?
Cash Holders STILL Aren't Taking Steps to Prepare (Ad)
Evacuations urged in Ohio town as train wreck smolders
'Knock at the Cabin' knocks off 'Avatar' at the box office
S&P 500   3,852.36
DOW   32,920.46
QQQ   306.18
Is C3.ai Artificial Intelligence Product Suite a Gamechanger?
Cash Holders STILL Aren't Taking Steps to Prepare (Ad)
Europe bans Russian diesel, other oil products over Ukraine
Route to Super Bowl dangerous for Mexico's avocado haulers
Cash Holders STILL Aren't Taking Steps to Prepare (Ad)
Biden's State of the Union to tout policy wins on economy
How will EU ban and West's price cap on Russian diesel work?
Cash Holders STILL Aren't Taking Steps to Prepare (Ad)
Evacuations urged in Ohio town as train wreck smolders
'Knock at the Cabin' knocks off 'Avatar' at the box office
S&P 500   3,852.36
DOW   32,920.46
QQQ   306.18
Is C3.ai Artificial Intelligence Product Suite a Gamechanger?
Cash Holders STILL Aren't Taking Steps to Prepare (Ad)
Europe bans Russian diesel, other oil products over Ukraine
Route to Super Bowl dangerous for Mexico's avocado haulers
Cash Holders STILL Aren't Taking Steps to Prepare (Ad)
Biden's State of the Union to tout policy wins on economy
How will EU ban and West's price cap on Russian diesel work?
Cash Holders STILL Aren't Taking Steps to Prepare (Ad)
Evacuations urged in Ohio town as train wreck smolders
'Knock at the Cabin' knocks off 'Avatar' at the box office
S&P 500   3,852.36
DOW   32,920.46
QQQ   306.18
Is C3.ai Artificial Intelligence Product Suite a Gamechanger?
Cash Holders STILL Aren't Taking Steps to Prepare (Ad)
Europe bans Russian diesel, other oil products over Ukraine
Route to Super Bowl dangerous for Mexico's avocado haulers
Cash Holders STILL Aren't Taking Steps to Prepare (Ad)
Biden's State of the Union to tout policy wins on economy
How will EU ban and West's price cap on Russian diesel work?
Cash Holders STILL Aren't Taking Steps to Prepare (Ad)
Evacuations urged in Ohio town as train wreck smolders
'Knock at the Cabin' knocks off 'Avatar' at the box office

Poland redeploys Patriot missiles to capital city for drills

Mon., February 6, 2023 | The Associated Press

Patriot missile launchers acquired from the U.S. last year are seen deployed in Warsaw, Poland, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Michal Dyjuk)

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Patriot missile batteries that Poland acquired from the U.S. last year have been deployed to the country's capital Warsaw as part of military exercise, according to Poland's defense ministry.

Poland is taking additional steps to strengthen its defensive capabilities as Russia’s war in neighboring Ukraine enters its second year later this month.

At least three ground-to-air missile launchers were seen Monday at Warsaw’s Bemowo airport.

Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said on Twitter over the weekend that the redeployment of the missile batteries from their base in Sochaczew, central Poland, to Warsaw was “an important element to the training" of the 3rd Warsaw Brigade of Missile Air Defense.

The Patriot batteries are part of Poland’s multibillion dollar armaments purchases from the U.S., South Korea and elsewhere.

Poland has also received Patriot batteries from Germany, to boost its air defenses in the east, where a stray missile came from across the border with Ukraine and killed two civilians last year.

Where should you invest $1,000 right now?

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

The Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2022

Looking to generate income with your stock portfolio? Use these ten stocks to generate a safe and reliable source of investment income.

Get This Free Report
The Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2022 Cover

Recent Videos

Mullen Automotive Stock Price Ready to Explode
Mullen Automotive Stock Price Ready to Explode
T, TMUS or VZ - Buy, Sell or Hold
T, TMUS or VZ - Buy, Sell or Hold
3 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever in 2023
3 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever in 2023
Chevron: Buy for the Dividend, Stick Around for the Growth
Chevron: Buy for the Dividend, Stick Around for the Growth

Featured Articles and Offers

Search Headlines: