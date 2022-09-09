Poland says Ukraine ready to offer power as coal alternative

S&P 500   4,057.60 (+1.28%)
DOW   32,083.44 (+0.97%)
QQQ   305.83 (+1.77%)
AAPL   156.32 (+1.20%)
MSFT   263.35 (+1.87%)
META   168.34 (+3.88%)
GOOGL   110.40 (+1.86%)
AMZN   132.00 (+1.68%)
TSLA   297.90 (+2.99%)
NVDA   143.62 (+2.66%)
NIO   19.17 (+8.43%)
BABA   92.31 (+3.12%)
AMD   85.12 (+2.83%)
T   17.00 (+1.37%)
MU   57.18 (+3.23%)
CGC   3.72 (+5.98%)
F   15.40 (-0.45%)
GE   73.93 (+0.22%)
DIS   114.83 (+2.23%)
AMC   9.48 (+9.72%)
PYPL   96.03 (-0.15%)
PFE   47.82 (+1.57%)
NFLX   232.41 (+2.19%)
S&P 500   4,057.60 (+1.28%)
DOW   32,083.44 (+0.97%)
QQQ   305.83 (+1.77%)
AAPL   156.32 (+1.20%)
MSFT   263.35 (+1.87%)
META   168.34 (+3.88%)
GOOGL   110.40 (+1.86%)
AMZN   132.00 (+1.68%)
TSLA   297.90 (+2.99%)
NVDA   143.62 (+2.66%)
NIO   19.17 (+8.43%)
BABA   92.31 (+3.12%)
AMD   85.12 (+2.83%)
T   17.00 (+1.37%)
MU   57.18 (+3.23%)
CGC   3.72 (+5.98%)
F   15.40 (-0.45%)
GE   73.93 (+0.22%)
DIS   114.83 (+2.23%)
AMC   9.48 (+9.72%)
PYPL   96.03 (-0.15%)
PFE   47.82 (+1.57%)
NFLX   232.41 (+2.19%)
S&P 500   4,057.60 (+1.28%)
DOW   32,083.44 (+0.97%)
QQQ   305.83 (+1.77%)
AAPL   156.32 (+1.20%)
MSFT   263.35 (+1.87%)
META   168.34 (+3.88%)
GOOGL   110.40 (+1.86%)
AMZN   132.00 (+1.68%)
TSLA   297.90 (+2.99%)
NVDA   143.62 (+2.66%)
NIO   19.17 (+8.43%)
BABA   92.31 (+3.12%)
AMD   85.12 (+2.83%)
T   17.00 (+1.37%)
MU   57.18 (+3.23%)
CGC   3.72 (+5.98%)
F   15.40 (-0.45%)
GE   73.93 (+0.22%)
DIS   114.83 (+2.23%)
AMC   9.48 (+9.72%)
PYPL   96.03 (-0.15%)
PFE   47.82 (+1.57%)
NFLX   232.41 (+2.19%)
S&P 500   4,057.60 (+1.28%)
DOW   32,083.44 (+0.97%)
QQQ   305.83 (+1.77%)
AAPL   156.32 (+1.20%)
MSFT   263.35 (+1.87%)
META   168.34 (+3.88%)
GOOGL   110.40 (+1.86%)
AMZN   132.00 (+1.68%)
TSLA   297.90 (+2.99%)
NVDA   143.62 (+2.66%)
NIO   19.17 (+8.43%)
BABA   92.31 (+3.12%)
AMD   85.12 (+2.83%)
T   17.00 (+1.37%)
MU   57.18 (+3.23%)
CGC   3.72 (+5.98%)
F   15.40 (-0.45%)
GE   73.93 (+0.22%)
DIS   114.83 (+2.23%)
AMC   9.48 (+9.72%)
PYPL   96.03 (-0.15%)
PFE   47.82 (+1.57%)
NFLX   232.41 (+2.19%)

Poland says Ukraine ready to offer power as coal alternative

Fri., September 9, 2022 | The Associated Press

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, left, and Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki shake hands during their meeting in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine is ready to supply Poland with electricity and help reduce the use of coal for power generation in light of an anticipated energy crisis, the Polish prime minister said Friday.

Poland’s premier Mateusz Morawiecki and Latvia's President Egils Levits, were in Kyiv for talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy about military and energy security amid the region's efforts to roll back its dependence on Russian energy sources.

Morawiecki thanked Zelenskyy for his "understanding" and readiness to provide needed assistance in a short time.

“Today, because of the embargo on Russian coal, we are bringing in coal from around the world," Morawiecki said during a joint news conference.

“If we are not to burn it in Polish power plants, we could use some energy from Ukraine, if possible. I was told by the president that yes, it will be possible, shortly,” Morawiecki said.

Zelenskyy spoke of steps to overcome a “potential, future energy crisis.”

The leaders also discussed ways of urgently easing traffic flow at border crossings amid a backlog of trucks waiting to cross from both sides, but mainly to enter Poland.

Morawiecki referred to gains gains by Ukraine's army against Russian forces in the region of Kharkiv. But he suggested that the European Commission has yet to provide Ukraine with billions of euro of financial support promised in the summer.

Zelenskyy thanked the two leaders for their efforts for the EU to release 5 billion euros in long-term assistance.

10 Recession-Proof Stocks That Will Let You Wait Out the Bear

Whoever coined the expression that patience is a virtue probably never invested money in the equity markets. It can be excruciating to see a stock's price plummet. And that's particularly true when the stock was possibly at all-time highs just one year ago.

Here's the good news. In some cases, the reasons you liked the stock still exist. If that's true, then there's reason to believe that the stock price may recover.

The bad news is there's no way to know for sure when that will be. And anyone who says they do is not telling you the truth.

So what's an investor to do? We believe the answer is to be selective. And right now that means looking at best-in-class stocks that are built to ride out recessions.

In this special presentation, we'll give you seven stocks to consider as you look for safe stocks that give you an opportunity for growth and that pay a dividend for good measure. Here are the 7 recession-proof stocks that will let you wait out this bear market.

View the "10 Recession-Proof Stocks That Will Let You Wait Out the Bear".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastStock Market, Bad News is Good News

Michael Wang of Prometheus Alternative Investments discusses how individuals should approach their portfolios as the summer rally seems to have fizzled.

Listen Now to Stock Market, Bad News is Good News

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.