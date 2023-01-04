QQQ   266.20 (+0.65%)
AAPL   126.40 (+1.06%)
MSFT   233.68 (-2.46%)
META   127.10 (+1.89%)
GOOGL   89.97 (+0.95%)
AMZN   86.01 (+0.22%)
TSLA   108.53 (+0.40%)
NVDA   145.50 (+1.64%)
NIO   9.95 (+3.32%)
BABA   98.70 (+7.31%)
AMD   65.00 (+1.53%)
T   18.88 (+0.75%)
MU   53.16 (+5.54%)
F   11.77 (+0.77%)
GE   67.75 (-20.28%)
DIS   89.79 (+0.92%)
AMC   3.98 (+1.27%)
PFE   50.31 (-1.85%)
PYPL   76.25 (+2.24%)
NFLX   297.04 (+0.71%)
QQQ   266.20 (+0.65%)
AAPL   126.40 (+1.06%)
MSFT   233.68 (-2.46%)
META   127.10 (+1.89%)
GOOGL   89.97 (+0.95%)
AMZN   86.01 (+0.22%)
TSLA   108.53 (+0.40%)
NVDA   145.50 (+1.64%)
NIO   9.95 (+3.32%)
BABA   98.70 (+7.31%)
AMD   65.00 (+1.53%)
T   18.88 (+0.75%)
MU   53.16 (+5.54%)
F   11.77 (+0.77%)
GE   67.75 (-20.28%)
DIS   89.79 (+0.92%)
AMC   3.98 (+1.27%)
PFE   50.31 (-1.85%)
PYPL   76.25 (+2.24%)
NFLX   297.04 (+0.71%)
QQQ   266.20 (+0.65%)
AAPL   126.40 (+1.06%)
MSFT   233.68 (-2.46%)
META   127.10 (+1.89%)
GOOGL   89.97 (+0.95%)
AMZN   86.01 (+0.22%)
TSLA   108.53 (+0.40%)
NVDA   145.50 (+1.64%)
NIO   9.95 (+3.32%)
BABA   98.70 (+7.31%)
AMD   65.00 (+1.53%)
T   18.88 (+0.75%)
MU   53.16 (+5.54%)
F   11.77 (+0.77%)
GE   67.75 (-20.28%)
DIS   89.79 (+0.92%)
AMC   3.98 (+1.27%)
PFE   50.31 (-1.85%)
PYPL   76.25 (+2.24%)
NFLX   297.04 (+0.71%)
QQQ   266.20 (+0.65%)
AAPL   126.40 (+1.06%)
MSFT   233.68 (-2.46%)
META   127.10 (+1.89%)
GOOGL   89.97 (+0.95%)
AMZN   86.01 (+0.22%)
TSLA   108.53 (+0.40%)
NVDA   145.50 (+1.64%)
NIO   9.95 (+3.32%)
BABA   98.70 (+7.31%)
AMD   65.00 (+1.53%)
T   18.88 (+0.75%)
MU   53.16 (+5.54%)
F   11.77 (+0.77%)
GE   67.75 (-20.28%)
DIS   89.79 (+0.92%)
AMC   3.98 (+1.27%)
PFE   50.31 (-1.85%)
PYPL   76.25 (+2.24%)
NFLX   297.04 (+0.71%)

Poland signs deal to buy 2nd batch of U.S. Abrams tanks

Wed., January 4, 2023 | The Associated Press

WARSAW, Poland (AP) —

Poland’s defense minister on Wednesday signed a deal to buy a second batch of U.S Abrams main battle tanks as Warsaw beefs up its defensive capabilities and strengthens military cooperation with Washington in light of Russia’s war in neighboring Ukraine.

Officials said Poland is the first U.S. ally in Europe to be receiving Abrams tanks.

Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak signed the $1.4 billion deal at a military base in Wesola, near Warsaw. The agreement foresees the delivery of 116 M1A1 Abrams tanks with related equipment and logistics starting this year.

Attending the signing ceremony were U.S. deputy chief of mission in Poland Daniel Lawton and U.S. Brig. Gen. John Lubas, deputy commander of the 101st Airborne Division, elements of which are stationed in southeastern Poland close to the border with Ukraine.

The deal follows last year's agreement for the acquisition of 250 upgraded M1A2 Abrams tanks that will be delivered in 2025-26. Poland is also awaiting delivery of U.S. HIMARS artillery systems and has already received Patriot missile batteries.

Speaking in Wesola, Polish and U.S. officials said the deals strengthen Poland, the region and NATO's eastern flank as the war in Ukraine continues.

Where should you invest $1,000 right now?

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

Metaverse Stocks And Why You Can't Ignore Them

Thinking about investing in Meta, Roblox, or Unity? Click the link to learn what streetwise investors need to know about the metaverse and public markets before making an investment.

Get This Free Report
Metaverse Stocks And Why You Can't Ignore Them Cover
20 Stocks to Sell Now

MarketBeat has just released its list of 20 stocks that Wall Street analysts hate. These companies may appear to have good fundamentals, but top analysts smell something seriously rotten. Are any of these companies lurking around your portfolio? Find out by entering your email address below.

Recent Videos

Is Now Time For Dick’s Sporting Goods Stock To Shine?
Is Now Time For Dick's Sporting Goods Stock To Shine?
Tesla Stock: Could This Be a Buying Opportunity?
Tesla Stock: Could This Be a Buying Opportunity?
Apple Stock Slides - What’s Going On Here!
Apple Stock Slides - What's Going On Here!
S&P 500 - Where We Are and Where We Go From Here
S&P 500 - Where We Are and Where We Go From Here
Mullen Automotive Stock - Bulls and Bears Fight It Out
Mullen Automotive Stock - Bulls and Bears Fight It Out

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines: