Poland to sign $4.6B contract for US-made F-35 fighter jets

S&P 500   3,263.28 (-0.62%)
DOW   28,597.55 (-0.91%)
QQQ   221.98 (-0.28%)
AAPL   317.54 (-1.95%)
FB   205.21 (-2.06%)
MSFT   171.43 (-0.78%)
GOOGL   1,450.15 (-0.28%)
AMZN   2,026.95 (+8.35%)
CGC   23.27 (-0.34%)
NVDA   241.04 (-1.94%)
BABA   205.62 (-1.42%)
MU   53.73 (-2.36%)
GE   12.62 (-0.86%)
TSLA   637.30 (-0.55%)
AMD   47.87 (-1.87%)
T   37.45 (+0.05%)
ACB   1.93 (-0.52%)
F   8.77 (-0.79%)
NFLX   344.02 (-1.07%)
PRI   120.77 (-0.50%)
BAC   32.96 (-1.55%)
DIS   137.35 (-0.33%)
S&P 500   3,263.28 (-0.62%)
DOW   28,597.55 (-0.91%)
QQQ   221.98 (-0.28%)
AAPL   317.54 (-1.95%)
FB   205.21 (-2.06%)
MSFT   171.43 (-0.78%)
GOOGL   1,450.15 (-0.28%)
AMZN   2,026.95 (+8.35%)
CGC   23.27 (-0.34%)
NVDA   241.04 (-1.94%)
BABA   205.62 (-1.42%)
MU   53.73 (-2.36%)
GE   12.62 (-0.86%)
TSLA   637.30 (-0.55%)
AMD   47.87 (-1.87%)
T   37.45 (+0.05%)
ACB   1.93 (-0.52%)
F   8.77 (-0.79%)
NFLX   344.02 (-1.07%)
PRI   120.77 (-0.50%)
BAC   32.96 (-1.55%)
DIS   137.35 (-0.33%)
S&P 500   3,263.28 (-0.62%)
DOW   28,597.55 (-0.91%)
QQQ   221.98 (-0.28%)
AAPL   317.54 (-1.95%)
FB   205.21 (-2.06%)
MSFT   171.43 (-0.78%)
GOOGL   1,450.15 (-0.28%)
AMZN   2,026.95 (+8.35%)
CGC   23.27 (-0.34%)
NVDA   241.04 (-1.94%)
BABA   205.62 (-1.42%)
MU   53.73 (-2.36%)
GE   12.62 (-0.86%)
TSLA   637.30 (-0.55%)
AMD   47.87 (-1.87%)
T   37.45 (+0.05%)
ACB   1.93 (-0.52%)
F   8.77 (-0.79%)
NFLX   344.02 (-1.07%)
PRI   120.77 (-0.50%)
BAC   32.96 (-1.55%)
DIS   137.35 (-0.33%)
S&P 500   3,263.28 (-0.62%)
DOW   28,597.55 (-0.91%)
QQQ   221.98 (-0.28%)
AAPL   317.54 (-1.95%)
FB   205.21 (-2.06%)
MSFT   171.43 (-0.78%)
GOOGL   1,450.15 (-0.28%)
AMZN   2,026.95 (+8.35%)
CGC   23.27 (-0.34%)
NVDA   241.04 (-1.94%)
BABA   205.62 (-1.42%)
MU   53.73 (-2.36%)
GE   12.62 (-0.86%)
TSLA   637.30 (-0.55%)
AMD   47.87 (-1.87%)
T   37.45 (+0.05%)
ACB   1.93 (-0.52%)
F   8.77 (-0.79%)
NFLX   344.02 (-1.07%)
PRI   120.77 (-0.50%)
BAC   32.96 (-1.55%)
DIS   137.35 (-0.33%)
Log in

Poland to sign $4.6B contract for US-made F-35 fighter jets

Posted on Friday, January 31st, 2020 By The Associated Press

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland is signing a $4.6 billion deal with the United States on Friday for the purchase of 32 fighter jets as the European country looks to enhance its air defense on NATO's eastern flank at a time of increased Russian military activity.

Poland expects to take delivery of the Lockheed Martin F-35 combat aircraft between 2024 and 2030. It will be the 10th NATO member nation to have F-35 fighters. The contract includes training, logistics and simulators.

The advanced fighters are to replace some of the Soviet-made MiG-29 jet fighters that Poland's air force still uses. Poland is the 10th NATO nation to have the F-35 fighters.

Opposition politicians criticize the contract's cost as too high and have argued the money could have been used to modernize Poland's air force in other ways.

President Andrzej Duda and U.S. Ambassador to Poland Georgette Mosbacher are scheduled to attend a contract signing ceremony at the Polish air force academy in the town of Deblin.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyCurrent PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Lockheed Martin (LMT)$434.95-0.2%2.21%19.82Buy$434.67

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Receive Analysts' Upgrades and Downgrades Daily

Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of analysts' upgrades, downgrades and new coverage with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Yahoo Gemini Pixel