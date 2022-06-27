Poland working on new transport ways for Ukraine grain

×
S&P 500   3,910.27 (-0.04%)
DOW   31,513.94 (+0.04%)
QQQ   292.64 (-0.67%)
AAPL   142.16 (+0.35%)
MSFT   264.90 (-1.05%)
META   168.60 (-0.92%)
GOOGL   2,315.97 (-1.84%)
AMZN   113.96 (-2.15%)
TSLA   731.83 (-0.72%)
NVDA   169.14 (-1.24%)
NIO   23.13 (-3.95%)
BABA   117.95 (+0.28%)
AMD   86.72 (-0.41%)
MU   59.02 (+0.99%)
CGC   3.71 (-1.59%)
T   20.78 (-1.00%)
GE   66.19 (-1.33%)
F   12.00 (-0.08%)
DIS   96.06 (-1.76%)
AMC   13.44 (+7.78%)
PFE   51.90 (+0.60%)
PYPL   75.63 (-2.64%)
NFLX   185.39 (-2.86%)
S&P 500   3,910.27 (-0.04%)
DOW   31,513.94 (+0.04%)
QQQ   292.64 (-0.67%)
AAPL   142.16 (+0.35%)
MSFT   264.90 (-1.05%)
META   168.60 (-0.92%)
GOOGL   2,315.97 (-1.84%)
AMZN   113.96 (-2.15%)
TSLA   731.83 (-0.72%)
NVDA   169.14 (-1.24%)
NIO   23.13 (-3.95%)
BABA   117.95 (+0.28%)
AMD   86.72 (-0.41%)
MU   59.02 (+0.99%)
CGC   3.71 (-1.59%)
T   20.78 (-1.00%)
GE   66.19 (-1.33%)
F   12.00 (-0.08%)
DIS   96.06 (-1.76%)
AMC   13.44 (+7.78%)
PFE   51.90 (+0.60%)
PYPL   75.63 (-2.64%)
NFLX   185.39 (-2.86%)
S&P 500   3,910.27 (-0.04%)
DOW   31,513.94 (+0.04%)
QQQ   292.64 (-0.67%)
AAPL   142.16 (+0.35%)
MSFT   264.90 (-1.05%)
META   168.60 (-0.92%)
GOOGL   2,315.97 (-1.84%)
AMZN   113.96 (-2.15%)
TSLA   731.83 (-0.72%)
NVDA   169.14 (-1.24%)
NIO   23.13 (-3.95%)
BABA   117.95 (+0.28%)
AMD   86.72 (-0.41%)
MU   59.02 (+0.99%)
CGC   3.71 (-1.59%)
T   20.78 (-1.00%)
GE   66.19 (-1.33%)
F   12.00 (-0.08%)
DIS   96.06 (-1.76%)
AMC   13.44 (+7.78%)
PFE   51.90 (+0.60%)
PYPL   75.63 (-2.64%)
NFLX   185.39 (-2.86%)
S&P 500   3,910.27 (-0.04%)
DOW   31,513.94 (+0.04%)
QQQ   292.64 (-0.67%)
AAPL   142.16 (+0.35%)
MSFT   264.90 (-1.05%)
META   168.60 (-0.92%)
GOOGL   2,315.97 (-1.84%)
AMZN   113.96 (-2.15%)
TSLA   731.83 (-0.72%)
NVDA   169.14 (-1.24%)
NIO   23.13 (-3.95%)
BABA   117.95 (+0.28%)
AMD   86.72 (-0.41%)
MU   59.02 (+0.99%)
CGC   3.71 (-1.59%)
T   20.78 (-1.00%)
GE   66.19 (-1.33%)
F   12.00 (-0.08%)
DIS   96.06 (-1.76%)
AMC   13.44 (+7.78%)
PFE   51.90 (+0.60%)
PYPL   75.63 (-2.64%)
NFLX   185.39 (-2.86%)

Poland working on new transport ways for Ukraine grain

Monday, June 27, 2022 | The Associated Press

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Experts are working to come up with new export routes for millions of tons of grain stuck war-torn Ukraine but it will take time, a Polish government official said Monday.

Vast amounts of corn and other grains are stuck in Ukraine - one of the world's largest grain producers - and cannot be exported because Russia has blocked the country's ports.

Michal Dworczyk, the head of the Polish prime minister's office said two major border crossings have been expanded and dedicated to cargo traffic only, while plans are in the works to standardize Ukraine's tracks with European ones and to increase the export capacity of Poland's sea ports.

“We are facing a very big challenge,” Dworczyk said. “We need to say it honestly, you do not solve such problems from one day to another... from one week to another."

Dworczyk said that Poland was pleased with U.S. President Joe Biden's offer earlier this month to build temporary grain silos along Ukraine's borders, including with Poland. He said experts need to ascertain the type and location of the silos.

The idea is for grain to be transferred to the silos and then transported by vehicle to ports for export.


7 Transportation Stocks That Can Keep Your Portfolio Moving Forward

The supply chain disruptions due to the unprecedented supply and demand imbalance brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic.  Transportation and logistics stocks have been in the news. This sector includes a variety of companies ranging from trucking and railroad companies to companies involved in last-mile delivery to airlines and rental cars that allow for travel and leisure.

This sector has been highly volatile. But if you've been invested in transportation stocks, you've done pretty well. The Dow Transportation Average (DTA) is up 5% in the last 12 months. However, as recently as November, the index was up more than 14%. And you would have done even better with a selection of individual stocks.

We expect that this section will continue to be volatile in 2022. However, as is the case with many sectors, some companies are better positioned than others. And that's the focus of this special presentation. We give you seven transportation stocks that are likely to outperform the sector in 2022.



View the "7 Transportation Stocks That Can Keep Your Portfolio Moving Forward".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastHow To Navigate The Market Downturn Like A Pro

In this episode, Kate sits down with Kyrill Astur, CEO of portfolio management firm Centerfin. Kyrill brings a background from Wall Street and hedge funds to his current role helping individual investors navigate the market challenges while investing for their future.

Listen Now to How To Navigate The Market Downturn Like A Pro

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer.