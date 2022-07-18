Poland's top banker filmed debating policy during vacation

50% OFF
MarketBeat Daily Premium
Just $99 for a limited time (normally $199)
Claim Your Discount
×
S&P 500   3,890.03 (+0.70%)
DOW   31,421.98 (+0.43%)
QQQ   295.68 (+1.31%)
AAPL   151.02 (+0.57%)
MSFT   258.63 (+0.74%)
META   170.89 (+3.76%)
GOOGL   111.70 (-0.07%)
AMZN   116.89 (+2.94%)
TSLA   744.12 (+3.32%)
NVDA   167.65 (+6.36%)
NIO   21.65 (+4.49%)
BABA   104.77 (+2.27%)
AMD   83.87 (+3.40%)
MU   61.94 (+0.67%)
CGC   2.64 (+17.86%)
T   20.53 (-0.19%)
GE   64.48 (+2.58%)
F   12.21 (+2.78%)
DIS   97.12 (+2.02%)
AMC   16.78 (+9.17%)
PFE   51.36 (-0.75%)
PYPL   76.30 (+3.23%)
NFLX   198.00 (+4.70%)
S&P 500   3,890.03 (+0.70%)
DOW   31,421.98 (+0.43%)
QQQ   295.68 (+1.31%)
AAPL   151.02 (+0.57%)
MSFT   258.63 (+0.74%)
META   170.89 (+3.76%)
GOOGL   111.70 (-0.07%)
AMZN   116.89 (+2.94%)
TSLA   744.12 (+3.32%)
NVDA   167.65 (+6.36%)
NIO   21.65 (+4.49%)
BABA   104.77 (+2.27%)
AMD   83.87 (+3.40%)
MU   61.94 (+0.67%)
CGC   2.64 (+17.86%)
T   20.53 (-0.19%)
GE   64.48 (+2.58%)
F   12.21 (+2.78%)
DIS   97.12 (+2.02%)
AMC   16.78 (+9.17%)
PFE   51.36 (-0.75%)
PYPL   76.30 (+3.23%)
NFLX   198.00 (+4.70%)
S&P 500   3,890.03 (+0.70%)
DOW   31,421.98 (+0.43%)
QQQ   295.68 (+1.31%)
AAPL   151.02 (+0.57%)
MSFT   258.63 (+0.74%)
META   170.89 (+3.76%)
GOOGL   111.70 (-0.07%)
AMZN   116.89 (+2.94%)
TSLA   744.12 (+3.32%)
NVDA   167.65 (+6.36%)
NIO   21.65 (+4.49%)
BABA   104.77 (+2.27%)
AMD   83.87 (+3.40%)
MU   61.94 (+0.67%)
CGC   2.64 (+17.86%)
T   20.53 (-0.19%)
GE   64.48 (+2.58%)
F   12.21 (+2.78%)
DIS   97.12 (+2.02%)
AMC   16.78 (+9.17%)
PFE   51.36 (-0.75%)
PYPL   76.30 (+3.23%)
NFLX   198.00 (+4.70%)
S&P 500   3,890.03 (+0.70%)
DOW   31,421.98 (+0.43%)
QQQ   295.68 (+1.31%)
AAPL   151.02 (+0.57%)
MSFT   258.63 (+0.74%)
META   170.89 (+3.76%)
GOOGL   111.70 (-0.07%)
AMZN   116.89 (+2.94%)
TSLA   744.12 (+3.32%)
NVDA   167.65 (+6.36%)
NIO   21.65 (+4.49%)
BABA   104.77 (+2.27%)
AMD   83.87 (+3.40%)
MU   61.94 (+0.67%)
CGC   2.64 (+17.86%)
T   20.53 (-0.19%)
GE   64.48 (+2.58%)
F   12.21 (+2.78%)
DIS   97.12 (+2.02%)
AMC   16.78 (+9.17%)
PFE   51.36 (-0.75%)
PYPL   76.30 (+3.23%)
NFLX   198.00 (+4.70%)

Poland's top banker filmed debating policy during vacation

Monday, July 18, 2022 | The Associated Press

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s central bank chief drew criticism Monday after he was caught on hidden camera discussing inflation and fiscal policy with an activist who approached him during a private walk.

Some critics said that the head of the National Bank of Poland, Adam Glapinski, might have broken the law when he told the woman there may be just one more quarter-point increase in interest rates. The bank has raised the benchmark rate from 0.5% in October to 6% currently.

Poland’s annual inflation in June was 15.5%, the highest in 25 years. Prices have skyrocketed on fuels, energy and food. Many Poles say they cannot afford to pay rising loan installments.

An activist from the Agrounia farmers union expressed the concerns emotionally to Glapinski when she spotted him at the Baltic Sea resort of Sopot last week, recording the conversation on a hidden camera.

In the video, posted by Agrounia over the weekend, Glapinski calmly advised her to make use of the latest legislation and suspend payment of four installments. He assured her that interest rates may be slightly increased just one more time and that next year inflation will be single-digit. They shake hands at the end.

Glapinski's wife, Katarzyna, is heard wishing the woman a win in Toto-Lotek, Poland's popular lottery.

Economist Rafał Mundry said on Twitter that Glapinski behaved in a “shocking and irresponsible way” by revealing plans about the bank's future fiscal policy.

Left-wing opposition lawmaker Tomasz Trela said Glapinski should focus on having a rest and refrain from making statements, describing them as “harmful and compromising.”

Glapinski is also head of the central bank's Monetary Policy Council that sets the interest rates. He has been blamed for Poland’s high inflation and accused of reacting too late. His recent appointment to a second five-year term has drawn vehement protests from the opposition.


Other critics targeted the whole right-wing government of Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and the advice its members have been giving Poles amid rising prices and concerns about prospective shortages of heating this winter.

Among advice that has provoked ridicule is Morawiecki's telling Poles to have their houses insulated before winter, permission to collect brushwood, President Andrzej Duda's encouragement to remain “optimistic" and to persevere, as well as the education minister's suggestion to eat less and often visit friends for dinner. Glapinski's wife's wishes for a lotto win were added to the list.


7 Tech Stocks That Will Lead the Way in 2022

The end of 2021 and the initial trading days of 2022 have been rough for tech stocks. The prospect of multiple interest rate hikes has investors fleeing to risk-off assets, including stocks. And that means some of the biggest tech stocks may have further to fall.

But for growth investors, tech remains the sector to be in. Some appealing stocks have dropped 50% or more from their 2021 highs. That means it’s inevitable that some savvy buyers will be moving in to buy their favorite names at a discounted price.

However, price doesn’t always equal value. Some stocks have sold off and may never recover their previous level. Those are tough lessons for investors to learn.

However, in this presentation, we’re looking at seven tech stocks that have a strong business case to support a recovery even as other tech stocks may struggle. We think all these stocks are strong buying candidates. However, we encourage you to do your due diligence to decide when the price is right for you.



View the "7 Tech Stocks That Will Lead the Way in 2022".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastIgnore Traditional Investment Advice That Doesn’t Work

Today Kate chats with Peter Tanous, investment advisor and author of “The Pure Equity Plus Plan: Your Path To A Multi-Million Dollar Retirement.” Peter offers a perspective that’s quite different from the typical advisor’s view of broad international diversification.

Listen Now to Ignore Traditional Investment Advice That Doesn’t Work

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer.