Police: 1 dead in Washington state grocery store shooting

S&P 500   4,483.87 (-0.37%)
DOW   35,091.13 (+0.00%)
QQQ   355.78 (-0.62%)
AAPL   171.91 (-0.28%)
MSFT   301.12 (-1.58%)
FB   224.73 (-5.21%)
GOOGL   2,792.86 (-2.55%)
AMZN   3,166.00 (+0.42%)
TSLA   907.80 (-1.68%)
NVDA   248.77 (+2.29%)
BABA   115.29 (-5.67%)
NIO   24.03 (+0.29%)
AMD   123.80 (+0.16%)
CGC   7.83 (-0.25%)
MU   81.00 (-0.21%)
GE   99.90 (+0.90%)
T   23.88 (-0.83%)
F   17.89 (-0.39%)
DIS   142.51 (+0.35%)
AMC   14.91 (-2.87%)
PFE   53.43 (+0.81%)
ACB   4.16 (-1.19%)
BA   211.92 (+2.65%)
S&P 500   4,483.87 (-0.37%)
DOW   35,091.13 (+0.00%)
QQQ   355.78 (-0.62%)
AAPL   171.91 (-0.28%)
MSFT   301.12 (-1.58%)
FB   224.73 (-5.21%)
GOOGL   2,792.86 (-2.55%)
AMZN   3,166.00 (+0.42%)
TSLA   907.80 (-1.68%)
NVDA   248.77 (+2.29%)
BABA   115.29 (-5.67%)
NIO   24.03 (+0.29%)
AMD   123.80 (+0.16%)
CGC   7.83 (-0.25%)
MU   81.00 (-0.21%)
GE   99.90 (+0.90%)
T   23.88 (-0.83%)
F   17.89 (-0.39%)
DIS   142.51 (+0.35%)
AMC   14.91 (-2.87%)
PFE   53.43 (+0.81%)
ACB   4.16 (-1.19%)
BA   211.92 (+2.65%)
S&P 500   4,483.87 (-0.37%)
DOW   35,091.13 (+0.00%)
QQQ   355.78 (-0.62%)
AAPL   171.91 (-0.28%)
MSFT   301.12 (-1.58%)
FB   224.73 (-5.21%)
GOOGL   2,792.86 (-2.55%)
AMZN   3,166.00 (+0.42%)
TSLA   907.80 (-1.68%)
NVDA   248.77 (+2.29%)
BABA   115.29 (-5.67%)
NIO   24.03 (+0.29%)
AMD   123.80 (+0.16%)
CGC   7.83 (-0.25%)
MU   81.00 (-0.21%)
GE   99.90 (+0.90%)
T   23.88 (-0.83%)
F   17.89 (-0.39%)
DIS   142.51 (+0.35%)
AMC   14.91 (-2.87%)
PFE   53.43 (+0.81%)
ACB   4.16 (-1.19%)
BA   211.92 (+2.65%)
S&P 500   4,483.87 (-0.37%)
DOW   35,091.13 (+0.00%)
QQQ   355.78 (-0.62%)
AAPL   171.91 (-0.28%)
MSFT   301.12 (-1.58%)
FB   224.73 (-5.21%)
GOOGL   2,792.86 (-2.55%)
AMZN   3,166.00 (+0.42%)
TSLA   907.80 (-1.68%)
NVDA   248.77 (+2.29%)
BABA   115.29 (-5.67%)
NIO   24.03 (+0.29%)
AMD   123.80 (+0.16%)
CGC   7.83 (-0.25%)
MU   81.00 (-0.21%)
GE   99.90 (+0.90%)
T   23.88 (-0.83%)
F   17.89 (-0.39%)
DIS   142.51 (+0.35%)
AMC   14.91 (-2.87%)
PFE   53.43 (+0.81%)
ACB   4.16 (-1.19%)
BA   211.92 (+2.65%)

Police: 1 dead in Washington state grocery store shooting

Monday, February 7, 2022 | The Associated Press


This image from security camera video provided by the Richland, Wash., police shows a shooting suspect at a Fred Meyer store in Richland on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022. Police say one person was killed and another injured Monday morning in a shooting at the store. Police say the suspect is believed to have fled the store after the shooting. (Richland Police Department via AP)

RICHLAND, Wash. (AP) — Authorities are searching for a man who opened fire Monday at a grocery store in Washington state, killing one person and injuring another.

The suspect in the shooting at a Fred Meyer store in Richland was a white man with a handgun, police said. He is believed to have fled the store after the 11:04 a.m. shooting, though it was not known he left by foot or in a vehicle, Richland police Commander Chris Lee said.

The Tri-City Herald reports photos from store surveillance footage show the suspect was wearing a plaid shirt with a dark-colored down vest, a black gaiter or scarf pulled over his nose, light-colored pants and athletic shoes.

Employees and customers were escorted out of the store to a parking lot while officers went aisle by aisle searching for the shooter.

Police and sheriff’s deputies from across the Tri-Cities area in Eastern Washington were called to help, and area schools were placed on lockdown.

Richland is about 200 miles (320 kilometers) southeast of Seattle.


7 Electric Vehicle Stocks That Are Ready to Charge Higher

The Biden administration has announced a framework for a slimmed-down $1.5 trillion infrastructure bill. Part of that framework will be a $12,500 tax credit for electric vehicle purchases. That increases the current subsidy by $4,500. And it’s music to the ears of EV companies in the United States who are making plans to scale production.

This doesn’t mean the country is close to having an EV in every driveway. There is still the issue of a charging infrastructure. The chip shortage will be a headwind on auto production of all types for at least the next several quarters. And many EV companies are not even on the starting blocks yet.

But It does mean that momentum is building. And for investors who retreated to the sideline after the EV bubble burst in early 2021, it may be time to get back in the game.

In this special presentation, we’re looking at seven stocks that stand to benefit from these subsidies in the United States.

View the "7 Electric Vehicle Stocks That Are Ready to Charge Higher".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.