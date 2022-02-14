Police filter Brussels traffic to dilute trucker protests

People walk by vehicles with banners and flags parked outside the city center of Brussels, early Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. Authorities in France and Belgium have banned road blockades threatened by groups organizing online against COVID-19 restrictions. The events are in part inspired by protesters in Canada. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys)
People walk by vehicles with banners and flags parked outside the city center of Brussels, early Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. Authorities in France and Belgium have banned road blockades threatened by groups organizing online against COVID-19 restrictions. The events are in part inspired by protesters in Canada. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys)
Vehicles with banners and flags are parked outside the city center of Brussels, early Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. Authorities in France and Belgium have banned road blockades threatened by groups organizing online against COVID-19 restrictions. The events are in part inspired by protesters in Canada. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys)
Vehicles with banners and flags are parked outside the city center of Brussels, early Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. Authorities in France and Belgium have banned road blockades threatened by groups organizing online against COVID-19 restrictions. The events are in part inspired by protesters in Canada. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys)
A semi-trailer and other vehicles are parked outside the city center of Brussels, early Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. Authorities in France and Belgium have banned road blockades threatened by groups organizing online against COVID-19 restrictions. The events are in part inspired by protesters in Canada. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys)
BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgian police were filtering traffic around the Brussels capital region during Monday's morning rush hour in an attempt to keep a vehicle protest against coronavirus restrictions in check.
Police narrowed some highways and imposed go-slow traffic to keep control of what it feared could otherwise turn into a choking demonstration like those by horn-honking truckers in Canada. Early indications didn't show a groundswell of support for the action but police took extensive precautions in and around European Union headquarters in central Brussels.
Many trucks were expected from France, where Paris police fired tear gas Saturday against a handful of demonstrators on the Champs-Elysees Avenue who defied a police order by taking part in a vehicle protest.
A threatened blockade of Paris failed to materialize over the weekend, despite days of online organizing efforts.
In the Netherlands, dozens of trucks and other vehicles — ranging from tractors to a car towing a camping van — arrived in The Hague for a similar virus-related protest Saturday, blocking an entrance to the historic Dutch parliamentary complex.
___
Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic7 Stocks That Can Withstand a Taper Tantrum
The stock market is stimulated like a child with a sugar high on Halloween night, and investors are enjoying the ride. It seems like nearly every sector continues to point in one direction. But seasoned investors know that the markets don’t move in the same direction all the time. And even long-term bulls admit that a correction may be coming.
One reason for this is that the Federal Reserve (i.e. “The Fed”) is “talking about, talking about” an end to its asset purchase program. If that talk turns into concrete action, then it would be almost a sure sign that interest rates will rise sooner than expected.
That combination is typically negative for equities, such as stocks. Yet, even if the Fed announces an earlier-than-expected tapering plan, there are stocks that will hold up well and even thrive. And that’s the focus of this presentation. We’re taking a looks at seven stocks that stand to benefit from a less accommodative monetary policy.
Financial stocks are one group of stocks that will benefit from rising interest rates. And you should also consider stocks with a high return on equity (ROE).
ROE = Net Income/Shareholders’ Equity
Stocks with a high ROE are reinvesting cash at a high rate of return which can make them an ideal choice when that cash becomes more valuable.
View the "7 Stocks That Can Withstand a Taper Tantrum"
.