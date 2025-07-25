Policy officially takes over for Murphy as president/CEO at Packers' shareholders meeting

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Ed Policy began his tenure as the Green Bay Packers’ president/CEO by paying tribute to his predecessor.

Policy officially took over for Mark Murphy on Friday as the NFL’s only publicly owned franchise held its annual shareholders meeting. During Murphy’s 17 seasons on the job, the Packers made 13 playoff appearances, with the 2010 team winning a Super Bowl.

“I assure you that going forward I’m going to lean heavily on your example and your pearls of wisdom as I move the organization into the future,” Policy said.

Murphy is stepping down because he reached the franchise’s mandatory retirement age of 70 earlier this month. Murphy said he felt he could continue meeting the demands of this position but added that he agrees with the Packers’ retirement policy.

“In my career – business and with the league and others – you see examples where maybe people stay on a little too long, so I think this serves the Packers well,” Murphy said.

Policy, 54, didn’t focus much on his own plans during the shareholders meeting, which instead pretty much served as a testimonial for Murphy.

There were plenty of shouts of “Thank you, Mark,” among the 6,529 shareholders in the Lambeau Field stands. On a hot afternoon, many shareholders tried to cool themselves off by waving fans that featured Murphy’s face. A tribute video included messages from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and former commissioner Paul Tagliabue among others.

Murphy signed autographs and greeted fans after the Packers’ Friday morning practice and again after the shareholders meeting.

“It’s a little bittersweet,” Murphy said. “Obviously, I’m a very appreciative and I also feel honored, too, that the fans have been so supportive of me and the organization. But (I’m) really excited too for the future of the organization and for Ed in particular.”

The Packers say Murphy, who played defensive back for Washington from 1977-84, is believed to be the only person to earn a Super Bowl ring both as a player and as a team’s chief executive. He was on Washington’s 1982 championship team.

His stint as Green Bay’s president/CEO included the construction of Titletown, a 45-acre development adjacent to Lambeau Field that features shops, restaurants and apartments.

He capped his tenure earlier this year by welcoming the NFL Draft to Green Bay, an event that drew an announced three-day total attendance of 600,000. Murphy also presided over multiple renovations to Lambeau Field, including the opening of a new home locker room this week.

“He’s been tremendous for us,” wide receiver Jayden Reed said. “I thanked him today, knowing this was his last day here, so I went up to him and I thanked him for everything. Without him, we wouldn’t be standing in this locker room right now. He’s been a tremendous help to all of us, very supportive. He gets this thing done. I appreciate him for that.”

Murphy said he hopes to stay involved in the game and noted that he’s talked to Goodell about things he’d like to do on a league level. He also mentioned spending more time with his family and increasing his involvement in his charity work and in the golf course he owns at Baileys Harbor, Wisconsin.

The Packers’ board of directors unanimously selected Policy as Murphy’s replacement after a search committee recommended him last year. Policy, the son of former San Francisco 49ers and Cleveland Browns president, joined the Packers as vice president and general counsel in August 2012 and was promoted to chief operating officer in January 2018.

“I want to thank you, our owners, for investing so much in me over the past 13 years,” Policy told the shareholders. “It’s been really special, and I intend to pay it back with results both on and off the field.”

Packers coach Matt LaFleur, general manager Brian Gutekunst and executive vice president/director of player operations Russ Ball report to the president/CEO under the team’s leadership structure. All three of them have two years remaining on their contracts.

Policy said earlier this year he has no plans to extend those contracts before this season, though he praised all three men and noted his long working relationships with them.

“(I’m) certainly going to miss Mark and everything that he’s done for this place, but feel like we’re in great hands with a guy like Ed Policy,” LaFleur said.

Murphy was asked what advice he had for Policy.

“The one thing I told him is he’s got to be himself,” Murphy said. “I’ve seen him grow quite a bit as a leader. The search ended up with him. They did a great job. There’s no question he’s positioned and ready to have success.

“He and I have talked about it. Don’t be afraid to change things. Follow your instincts. He’s got really good business sense. Hopefully we put him in a position where he can have success not only in the short term but the long term of the organization.”

NOTES: LaFleur said OL Aaron Banks is “day to day” with a back issue. … Rookie WR Savion Williams didn’t practice Friday due to a concussion.

