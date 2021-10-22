Polish miners protest top EU court's order to shut mine

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Some 2,000 Polish coal miners on Friday staged a noisy protest in Luxembourg against a decision by the European Union's top court to shut down a major brown coal mine in Poland and to fine the country for flouting the ruling.

Clad in yellow vests emblazoned with “HANDS OFF TUROW,” blowing horns and waving white-and-red Solidarity trade union flags, the protesters shouted in front of the EU's Court of Justice that its rulings were unjustified and threatened Poland’s energy security.

The demonstrators chanted “We will not give Turow away" and left a protest letter at the court before marching to the Czech Embassy to protest Prague's role in the rulings.

“Closing the mine would mean a big shortage of energy and a cataclysm in Poland's energy system,” Jaroslaw Grzesik, head of the Solidarity union's branch for mining, told The Associated Press.

In May, the court ordered the open-cast Turow mine closed following complaints by the Czech Republic that the mine's operations negatively impacted nearby Czech villages, draining water from the area.

Poland has ignored the injunction, saying that Turow and an adjacent power plant generate some 7% of the nation's energy and light up millions of households. Warsaw also argues that Prague finds no problem with a number of large lignite mines that operate in the same area on the Czech side of the border and in nearby Germany.

Last month, the court ordered that Poland pay a fine of 500,000 euros ($586,000) for each day it ignores its decision.

Talks with the Czech government have so far brought no solution, despite Warsaw saying it has made generous offers to reach a compromise. Trade union leaders say Prague is defending the interests of its own mines in the region.

A cyclical stock is one that produces returns that are influenced by macroeconomic or systematic changes in the broader economy. In strong economic times, these stocks show generally strong growth because they are influenced by discretionary consumer spending. Of course, that means the opposite is true as well. When the economy is weak, these stocks may pull back further than other stocks.Cyclical stocks cover many sectors, but travel and entertainment stocks come to mind. Airlines, hotels, and restaurants are all examples of cyclical sectors that do well during times of economic growth but are among the first to pull back in recessionary times.Why do cyclical stocks deserve a place in an investor’s portfolio? Believe it or not, it’s for the relative predictability that they provide. Investors may enjoy speculating in growth stocks, but these are prone to bubbles. This isn’t to say that cyclical stocks are not volatile, but they offer price movement that is a bit more predictable.In this special presentation, we’re looking at cyclical stocks that are looking strong as we come out of the pandemic. And some of these stocks held up well during the pandemic which means they’re starting from a stronger base.