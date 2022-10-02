S&P 500   3,585.62
DOW   28,725.51
QQQ   267.26
Want to Increase Your Conversion Rates? This Is the Biggest Threat to Your Success.
Russia accused of 'kidnapping' head of Ukraine nuclear plant
EU chief: New Greece-Bulgaria gas pipeline 'means freedom'
Denmark says Nord Stream 1 natural gas pipeline has also stopped leaking
UK train strikes and energy hikes add to a week of turmoil
NIH to fund unproven ALS drugs under patient-backed law
Russia blindfolds, detains Ukraine nuclear plant chief
Want to Increase Your Conversion Rates? This Is the Biggest Threat to Your Success.
Russia accused of 'kidnapping' head of Ukraine nuclear plant
EU chief: New Greece-Bulgaria gas pipeline 'means freedom'
Denmark says Nord Stream 1 natural gas pipeline has also stopped leaking
UK train strikes and energy hikes add to a week of turmoil
NIH to fund unproven ALS drugs under patient-backed law
Russia blindfolds, detains Ukraine nuclear plant chief
Want to Increase Your Conversion Rates? This Is the Biggest Threat to Your Success.
Russia accused of 'kidnapping' head of Ukraine nuclear plant
EU chief: New Greece-Bulgaria gas pipeline 'means freedom'
Denmark says Nord Stream 1 natural gas pipeline has also stopped leaking
UK train strikes and energy hikes add to a week of turmoil
NIH to fund unproven ALS drugs under patient-backed law
Russia blindfolds, detains Ukraine nuclear plant chief
Want to Increase Your Conversion Rates? This Is the Biggest Threat to Your Success.
Russia accused of 'kidnapping' head of Ukraine nuclear plant
EU chief: New Greece-Bulgaria gas pipeline 'means freedom'
Denmark says Nord Stream 1 natural gas pipeline has also stopped leaking
UK train strikes and energy hikes add to a week of turmoil
NIH to fund unproven ALS drugs under patient-backed law
Russia blindfolds, detains Ukraine nuclear plant chief

Polls open in Brazil for election that could return a leftist president after four years of far-right politics

Sun., October 2, 2022 | The Associated Press

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Polls open in Brazil for election that could return a leftist president after four years of far-right politics.

7 Mid-Cap Stocks That Can be the Perfect Fit at Any Time

Mid-cap stocks are defined as those of companies that have a market capitalization (market cap) between $2 billion and $10 billion. This is a class of stocks that can offer solid growth and value. However, mid-cap stocks can be overlooked by even the most experienced investors.

One of the advantages of owning mid-cap stocks is diversification. Large-cap stocks can mitigate much of the volatility in the market, but they also can limit the upside growth. Small-cap stocks may offer strong growth potential, but they may not be a good choice for investors with a low-risk tolerance. By contrast, the right mid-cap stocks can be a Goldilocks alternative.

In this presentation, we're analyzing seven mid-cap stocks that are showing a nice mix of growth and value. The stocks cover a variety of sectors, and there are stocks for investors of all styles.

View the "7 Mid-Cap Stocks That Can be the Perfect Fit at Any Time".

