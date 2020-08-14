Ponzi king Madoff's brother released from home confinement

WASHINGTON (AP) — The younger brother of Ponzi king Bernard Madoff has been released from home confinement and from federal custody, the Bureau of Prisons said Friday.
Peter Madoff, who had served about nine years of his sentence, was released from home confinement on Thursday, said Justin Long, a spokesman for the federal Bureau of Prisons. He had been transferred to home confinement from the Federal Correctional Institution in Miami in November 2019, officials said.
Madoff, 74, had pleaded guilty to falsifying documents and lying to regulators as part of his brother’s Ponzi scheme and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.
His brother, Bernard Madoff, had pleaded guilty to fraud charges after his multi-decade fraud cost thousands of investors roughly $20 billion they had trusted with him. The fraud was first exposed in December 2008.
The older Madoff, 82, pleaded guilty within months and was immediately ordered to begin serving his 150-year sentence. A judge in June denied Bernard Madoff’s bid to be released early from federal prison.
15 Energy Stocks Analysts Love the Most
There are more than 450 energy companies traded on public markets. Given the sheer number of pipeline companies, power plant operators, oil and gas production companies and other energy stocks, it can be hard to identify which energy companies are going to outperform the market.
Fortunately, Wall Street's brightest minds have already done this for us. Every year, analyst issue approximately 8,000 distinct recommendations for energy companies. Analysts don't always get their "buy" ratings right, but it's worth taking a hard look when several analysts from different brokerages and research firm are giving "strong buy" and "buy" ratings to the same energy stock.
This slide show lists the 15 energy companies that have the highest average analyst recommendations from Wall Street's equities research analysts over the last 12 months.
View the "15 Energy Stocks Analysts Love the Most".