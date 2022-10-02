S&P 500   3,585.62
Want to Increase Your Conversion Rates? This Is the Biggest Threat to Your Success.
Russia accused of 'kidnapping' head of Ukraine nuclear plant
EU chief: New Greece-Bulgaria gas pipeline 'means freedom'
Denmark says Nord Stream 1 natural gas pipeline has also stopped leaking
UK train strikes and energy hikes add to a week of turmoil
NIH to fund unproven ALS drugs under patient-backed law
Russia blindfolds, detains Ukraine nuclear plant chief
Want to Increase Your Conversion Rates? This Is the Biggest Threat to Your Success.
Russia accused of 'kidnapping' head of Ukraine nuclear plant
EU chief: New Greece-Bulgaria gas pipeline 'means freedom'
Denmark says Nord Stream 1 natural gas pipeline has also stopped leaking
UK train strikes and energy hikes add to a week of turmoil
NIH to fund unproven ALS drugs under patient-backed law
Russia blindfolds, detains Ukraine nuclear plant chief
Want to Increase Your Conversion Rates? This Is the Biggest Threat to Your Success.
Russia accused of 'kidnapping' head of Ukraine nuclear plant
EU chief: New Greece-Bulgaria gas pipeline 'means freedom'
Denmark says Nord Stream 1 natural gas pipeline has also stopped leaking
UK train strikes and energy hikes add to a week of turmoil
NIH to fund unproven ALS drugs under patient-backed law
Russia blindfolds, detains Ukraine nuclear plant chief
Want to Increase Your Conversion Rates? This Is the Biggest Threat to Your Success.
Russia accused of 'kidnapping' head of Ukraine nuclear plant
EU chief: New Greece-Bulgaria gas pipeline 'means freedom'
Denmark says Nord Stream 1 natural gas pipeline has also stopped leaking
UK train strikes and energy hikes add to a week of turmoil
NIH to fund unproven ALS drugs under patient-backed law
Russia blindfolds, detains Ukraine nuclear plant chief

Pope appeals to Putin to end 'spiral of violence' in Ukraine

Sun., October 2, 2022 | Frances D'emilio, Associated Press

Pope Francis arrives in the Paul VI hall on the occasion of an audience granted to the participants of the "Sports for all" meeting at the Vatican, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis on Sunday appealed to Russian President Vladimir Putin, imploring him to “stop this spiral of violence and death” in Ukraine and denounced the “absurd” risk to humanity of catastrophic nuclear war as tensions escalate.

Francis uttered his strongest plea yet on the seventh-month war as he addressed the public in St. Peter’s Square. It was the first time in public that he cited Putin's leadership.

The pontiff also called on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to “be open” to serious peace proposals. He exhorted the international community to “use all diplomatic instruments” to end this “huge tragedy” and “horror” of war.

"This terrible, inconceivable wound of humanity, instead of shrinking, continues to bleed even more, threatening to spread,'' Francis said.

“That humanity again finds itself before the threat of atomic war is absurd,'' the pontiff said. “What more has to happen, how much more blood has to flow” before the war ends? asked Francis.

The pope implored “the Russian Federation president, also for the love of his people, to stop this spiral of violence and death.”

He then urged Zelenskyy to “be open to serious proposals to peace,'' and called upon ”all protagonists of international life and political leaders with insistence to do all they can to put an end to the war,'' avoiding “dangerous escalation.”

Francis called for the “recourse to all diplomatic instruments to end this huge tragedy.” In his address he called war “a horror” and “madness.”

He expressed anguish that “the world is learning about the geography of Ukraine” through the names of its cities and towns, now associated with the death of civilians, including Bucha and Mariupol.

Throughout the war, Francis has denounced the recourse to arms and urged dialogue. But recently, he stressed Ukraine's right to defend itself from aggression.


Follow the AP’s coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

