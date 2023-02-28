Popular China-linked store stirs debate amid Kenya inflation

S&P 500   3,981.35 (+0.76%)
DOW   33,003.57 (+1.05%)
QQQ   293.61 (+0.83%)
AAPL   145.91 (+0.41%)
MSFT   251.11 (+1.97%)
META   174.53 (+0.64%)
GOOGL   92.00 (+1.81%)
AMZN   92.13 (-0.04%)
TSLA   190.90 (-5.85%)
NVDA   233.14 (+2.71%)
NIO   9.09 (+2.94%)
BABA   89.75 (-0.22%)
AMD   80.44 (+2.75%)
T   18.66 (+0.00%)
F   12.55 (+1.87%)
MU   56.43 (-1.59%)
CGC   2.24 (-0.44%)
GE   85.72 (+1.88%)
DIS   98.92 (+0.39%)
AMC   6.10 (-7.15%)
PYPL   74.10 (+0.38%)
PFE   40.62 (+1.10%)
NFLX   311.88 (-0.51%)
S&P 500   3,981.35 (+0.76%)
DOW   33,003.57 (+1.05%)
QQQ   293.61 (+0.83%)
AAPL   145.91 (+0.41%)
MSFT   251.11 (+1.97%)
META   174.53 (+0.64%)
GOOGL   92.00 (+1.81%)
AMZN   92.13 (-0.04%)
TSLA   190.90 (-5.85%)
NVDA   233.14 (+2.71%)
NIO   9.09 (+2.94%)
BABA   89.75 (-0.22%)
AMD   80.44 (+2.75%)
T   18.66 (+0.00%)
F   12.55 (+1.87%)
MU   56.43 (-1.59%)
CGC   2.24 (-0.44%)
GE   85.72 (+1.88%)
DIS   98.92 (+0.39%)
AMC   6.10 (-7.15%)
PYPL   74.10 (+0.38%)
PFE   40.62 (+1.10%)
NFLX   311.88 (-0.51%)
S&P 500   3,981.35 (+0.76%)
DOW   33,003.57 (+1.05%)
QQQ   293.61 (+0.83%)
AAPL   145.91 (+0.41%)
MSFT   251.11 (+1.97%)
META   174.53 (+0.64%)
GOOGL   92.00 (+1.81%)
AMZN   92.13 (-0.04%)
TSLA   190.90 (-5.85%)
NVDA   233.14 (+2.71%)
NIO   9.09 (+2.94%)
BABA   89.75 (-0.22%)
AMD   80.44 (+2.75%)
T   18.66 (+0.00%)
F   12.55 (+1.87%)
MU   56.43 (-1.59%)
CGC   2.24 (-0.44%)
GE   85.72 (+1.88%)
DIS   98.92 (+0.39%)
AMC   6.10 (-7.15%)
PYPL   74.10 (+0.38%)
PFE   40.62 (+1.10%)
NFLX   311.88 (-0.51%)
S&P 500   3,981.35 (+0.76%)
DOW   33,003.57 (+1.05%)
QQQ   293.61 (+0.83%)
AAPL   145.91 (+0.41%)
MSFT   251.11 (+1.97%)
META   174.53 (+0.64%)
GOOGL   92.00 (+1.81%)
AMZN   92.13 (-0.04%)
TSLA   190.90 (-5.85%)
NVDA   233.14 (+2.71%)
NIO   9.09 (+2.94%)
BABA   89.75 (-0.22%)
AMD   80.44 (+2.75%)
T   18.66 (+0.00%)
F   12.55 (+1.87%)
MU   56.43 (-1.59%)
CGC   2.24 (-0.44%)
GE   85.72 (+1.88%)
DIS   98.92 (+0.39%)
AMC   6.10 (-7.15%)
PYPL   74.10 (+0.38%)
PFE   40.62 (+1.10%)
NFLX   311.88 (-0.51%)

Popular China-linked store stirs debate amid Kenya inflation

Tue., February 28, 2023 | The Associated Press

Small and medium business traders and other demonstrators carry banners as they protest asking the government to chase Chinese traders away, in Nairobi, Kenya, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. The traders carried banners with Anti-Chinese messages and chanted 'Chinese must go', claiming Chinese businesspeople have flooded the city with counterfeit and cheap products, killing Kenyan businesses. (AP Photo)

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Hundreds of Kenyan traders protested Tuesday in the capital, Nairobi, over a popular new Chinese-affiliated shop selling goods they say undercut their businesses. But some people pinched by inflation accused the locals of offering the same goods at higher prices.

There have been tensions from time to time in Kenya, East Africa’s economic hub, over China-linked investments and business dealings. The latest incident involving the China Square store drew opposing statements from members of President William Ruto’s Cabinet.

The trade and investment minister, Moses Kuria, said last week that Chinese investors are welcomed but as manufacturers, not traders. He also wanted the store’s lease bought out and given to local traders.

But Kenya’s foreign affairs permanent secretary, Korir Sing’oei, sought to reassure all investors, “no matter their nationality” — a sentiment welcomed in a tweet by China’s top diplomat for African affairs, Wu Peng. The diplomat added that back home, “international supermarkets, chain stores can be seen everywhere in China and we welcome more to come.”

The China Square store, meanwhile, has said it will close “until further notice.” One of the owners, Lei Cheng, told local media that he believed the pressure was political.

The store’s closure has been debated by Kenyans who have been stung by high inflation hitting worldwide after the pandemic and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

“In short, (Lei) is being fought for lowering the cost of living,” comedian Felix Omondi tweeted.

Kenya ranks among the world’s most corrupt countries, listed 123rd among 180 nations in Transparency International’s 2022 Corruption Perceptions Index.

Should you invest $1,000 in Popular right now?

Before you consider Popular, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Popular wasn't on the list.

While Popular currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here



Elon Musk's Next Move

Wondering when you'll finally be able to invest in SpaceX, StarLink or The Boring Company? Click the link below to learn when Elon Musk will let these companies finally IPO.

Get This Free Report
Elon Musk's Next Move Cover

Recent Videos

Domino’s Pizza Stock Not a Buy...Yet
Domino’s Pizza Stock Not a Buy...Yet
Home Depot Stock Earnings Slide, Long Term Value Still There
Home Depot Stock Earnings Slide, Long Term Value Still There
AbbVie Stock Still a Solid Buy Despite Challenges
AbbVie Stock Still a Solid Buy Despite Challenges
Safe Harbor Stocks for a Stormy Market
Safe Harbor Stocks for a Stormy Market

Featured Articles and Offers

Search Headlines: