×
S&P 500   3,759.89
DOW   30,483.13
QQQ   280.67
Downturn Gives These 3 Buys Juicy Dividend Yields
Biden to call for 3-month suspension of gas and diesel taxes
Biden calls for 3-month suspension of gas and diesel taxes
Saudi crown prince visits Turkey as countries normalize ties
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Victoria’s Secret Stock is Out of the Box
Powell: Fed aims to avoid recession but says it's possible
S&P 500   3,759.89
DOW   30,483.13
QQQ   280.67
Downturn Gives These 3 Buys Juicy Dividend Yields
Biden to call for 3-month suspension of gas and diesel taxes
Biden calls for 3-month suspension of gas and diesel taxes
Saudi crown prince visits Turkey as countries normalize ties
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Victoria’s Secret Stock is Out of the Box
Powell: Fed aims to avoid recession but says it's possible
S&P 500   3,759.89
DOW   30,483.13
QQQ   280.67
Downturn Gives These 3 Buys Juicy Dividend Yields
Biden to call for 3-month suspension of gas and diesel taxes
Biden calls for 3-month suspension of gas and diesel taxes
Saudi crown prince visits Turkey as countries normalize ties
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Victoria’s Secret Stock is Out of the Box
Powell: Fed aims to avoid recession but says it's possible
S&P 500   3,759.89
DOW   30,483.13
QQQ   280.67
Downturn Gives These 3 Buys Juicy Dividend Yields
Biden to call for 3-month suspension of gas and diesel taxes
Biden calls for 3-month suspension of gas and diesel taxes
Saudi crown prince visits Turkey as countries normalize ties
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Victoria’s Secret Stock is Out of the Box
Powell: Fed aims to avoid recession but says it's possible

Portugal seizes tons of cocaine hidden in banana shipments

Thursday, June 23, 2022 | The Associated Press

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Police in Portugal said Thursday they found just over 8 metric tons (8.8 short tons) of cocaine concealed inside banana shipments from Colombia.

The cocaine was hidden in the hold of three cargo ships that docked in Setubal, a port about 50 kilometers (30 miles) south of the Portuguese capital Lisbon, police said.

The ships made regular Atlantic crossings, and the cocaine was destined for several European countries, according to police.

The seizure happened in recent weeks, police said, but a statement gave no specific date.

Though large cocaine seizures aren’t uncommon in Portugal, or the rest of Europe, police said it was one of the largest ever in the country. The drugs have an estimated local street value of more than 300 million euros ($315 million).

Europe is currently the biggest world market for cocaine, the statement said.

So far this year, police in Portugal have captured just over 12 metric tons of cocaine — an increase of almost 23% on the total for the whole of last year.

The European Union police agency Europol and other European police forces cooperated in the operation.

Meanwhile, police in northern Portugal said they worked with the Guardia Civil in neighboring Spain to break up an alleged criminal ring building powerful speedboats for Spanish gangs.

The boats are used to bring drugs, usually hashish, from Morocco into Spain and Portugal. Spain banned the boats four years ago in an effort to crack down on the smuggling.

Portuguese police seized 21 speedboats in different stages of construction, while Spanish police made 72 arrests in Spain, a statement said.

Also Thursday, police in southern Spain said they broke up a drug-smuggling ring and seized 1.2 metric tons (1.3 short tons) of hashish hidden in a factory warehouse.


7 Agricultural Technology Stocks to Buy as Commodity Prices Remain Volatile

Agriculture stocks have a place in every investor's portfolio. The fact is that the byproduct of agriculture literally feeds the world. But for a variety of reasons, supply and/or demand can be disrupted. For example, the weather is often a concern. Farmers are always subject to periods of drought or flooding.

 But the past few years have shown how this sector is not immune from geopolitical concerns. The Covid-19 pandemic affected supply chains on top of seeing demand destruction in key markets. And this year, the world is seeing how interconnected we've become. Russia's war on Ukraine is shutting in a large percentage of the world's wheat supply.

However, with commodity prices soaring in several categories, investors have an opportunity in agriculture technology stocks. These companies run the gamut from companies that provide equipment to those that provide fertilizer, pesticides, and other products and services.

To help investors determine if this opportunity is right for them, we've created this special presentation. We assess the long-term opportunity for seven agricultural technology stocks.



View the "7 Agricultural Technology Stocks to Buy as Commodity Prices Remain Volatile".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastHow To Navigate The Market Downturn Like A Pro

In this episode, Kate sits down with Kyrill Astur, CEO of portfolio management firm Centerfin. Kyrill brings a background from Wall Street and hedge funds to his current role helping individual investors navigate the market challenges while investing for their future.

Listen Now to How To Navigate The Market Downturn Like A Pro

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer.