Poshmark Stock Brushes Off Post-Earnings Bear Notes

The shares of Poshmark Inc (NASDAQ:POSH) are up 18.3% at $11.50 this morning, following the secondhand fashion retailer's first-quarter earnings report. POSH posted slimmer-than expected losses of 18 cents per share for the quarter on revenue that also beat expectations. The firm's current-quarter guidance, however, missed estimates, though it added that it did see improving trends in February and early March.

No less than three analysts slashed their price targets, the lowest coming from Jefferies to $11 from $14. The 12-month consensus price target of $16.18 still remains at a solid 52.4% premium to current levels, however the majority of analysts remain hesitant. Coming into today, eight of the 11 in coverage called POSH a "hold," compared to three "buy" or better ratings.

POSH is now just one session removed from its record low of $8.97, with pressure at the 10-day moving average still in place today. The stock is down 67.4% in the past year, and has shed 33% since the beginning of 2022.

The stock's typically quiet options pits are awash with activity. So far, 834 calls and 1,230 puts have been exchanged, which is 17 times the intraday average. The most popular position by far is the June 7.50 put, followed by the 10 put in the same monthly series, with positions being bought to open at the latter.

This penchant for puts isn't unusual. At the International Securities Exchange (ISE), Cboe Options Exchange (CBOE), and NASDAQ OMX PHLX (PHLX), the stock sports a 10-day put/call volume ratio of 3.04, which sits higher than all but 1% of readings from the past year. In other words, long puts have rarely been more popular during the past two weeks.

