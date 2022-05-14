S&P 500   4,023.89
DOW   32,196.66
QQQ   301.94
The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now 
India bans exports of wheat, citing threat to food security
MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
GOP's new midterm attack: Blaming Biden for formula shortage
G7 warn of Ukraine grain crisis, ask China not to aid Russia
Musk puts Twitter buy 'on hold,' casting doubt on $44B deal
Live updates | Zelenskyy: No one can predict length of war
S&P 500   4,023.89
DOW   32,196.66
QQQ   301.94
The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now 
India bans exports of wheat, citing threat to food security
MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
GOP's new midterm attack: Blaming Biden for formula shortage
G7 warn of Ukraine grain crisis, ask China not to aid Russia
Musk puts Twitter buy 'on hold,' casting doubt on $44B deal
Live updates | Zelenskyy: No one can predict length of war
S&P 500   4,023.89
DOW   32,196.66
QQQ   301.94
The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now 
India bans exports of wheat, citing threat to food security
MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
GOP's new midterm attack: Blaming Biden for formula shortage
G7 warn of Ukraine grain crisis, ask China not to aid Russia
Musk puts Twitter buy 'on hold,' casting doubt on $44B deal
Live updates | Zelenskyy: No one can predict length of war
S&P 500   4,023.89
DOW   32,196.66
QQQ   301.94
The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now 
India bans exports of wheat, citing threat to food security
MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
GOP's new midterm attack: Blaming Biden for formula shortage
G7 warn of Ukraine grain crisis, ask China not to aid Russia
Musk puts Twitter buy 'on hold,' casting doubt on $44B deal
Live updates | Zelenskyy: No one can predict length of war

Poshmark Stock Brushes Off Post-Earnings Bear Notes

Friday, May 13, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research

The shares of Poshmark Inc (NASDAQ:POSH) are up 18.3% at $11.50 this morning, following the secondhand fashion retailer's first-quarter earnings report. POSH posted slimmer-than expected losses of 18 cents per share for the quarter on revenue that also beat expectations. The firm's current-quarter guidance, however, missed estimates, though it added that it did see improving trends in February and early March. 

No less than three analysts slashed their price targets, the lowest coming from Jefferies to $11 from $14. The 12-month consensus price target of $16.18 still remains at a solid 52.4% premium to current levels, however the majority of analysts remain hesitant. Coming into today, eight of the 11 in coverage called POSH a "hold," compared to three "buy" or better ratings. 

POSH is now just one session removed from its record low of $8.97, with pressure at the 10-day moving average still in place today. The stock is down 67.4% in the past year, and has shed 33% since the beginning of 2022. 

The stock's typically quiet options pits are awash with activity. So far, 834 calls and 1,230 puts have been exchanged, which is 17 times the intraday average. The most popular position by far is the June 7.50 put, followed by the 10 put in the same monthly series, with positions being bought to open at the latter. 

This penchant for puts isn't unusual. At the International Securities Exchange (ISE), Cboe Options Exchange (CBOE), and NASDAQ OMX PHLX (PHLX), the stock sports a 10-day put/call volume ratio of 3.04, which sits higher than all but 1% of readings from the past year. In other words, long puts have rarely been more popular during the past two weeks. 


7 Small-Cap Stocks that Present Long-Term Growth Opportunities

Before you invest in small-cap stocks, you should be comfortable with the risk that they present. By definition, a small-cap stock is one that has a market capitalization of less than $2 billion. But this leaves them prone to volatility. And when the market goes through a sell-off or correction these stocks can suffer steep losses.

Those concerns are being amplified as the Federal Reserve is pledging to raise interest rates as part of their efforts to implement a less accommodative monetary policy. And that means if your investment timeline ends in the next few years, you may want to look elsewhere.

However, if you have a longer time horizon, quality small-cap stocks have historically provided investors with an opportunity for high growth.  In this special presentation, we're looking at seven small-cap stocks. Some have an interesting story that is playing out right now. Others have a narrative that should provide a catalyst for the stock once the economy is back on firm footing.

Here are seven small-cap stocks we believe deserve a closer look.



View the "7 Small-Cap Stocks that Present Long-Term Growth Opportunities".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.