S&P 500   4,023.89
DOW   32,196.66
QQQ   301.94
G7 warn of Ukraine grain crisis, ask China not to aid Russia
Rajapaksa swears in 4 Cabinet members amid Sri Lanka crisis
Ukraine: Russians withdraw from around Kharkiv, batter east
Venezuela plans stock sale in break from socialist model
Ukraine's Zelenskyy defiant as Russia retreats from Kharkiv
Saudi oil giant Aramco's first-quarter profits surge 80%
$230M settlement reached over 2015 California oil spill
S&P 500   4,023.89
DOW   32,196.66
QQQ   301.94
G7 warn of Ukraine grain crisis, ask China not to aid Russia
Rajapaksa swears in 4 Cabinet members amid Sri Lanka crisis
Ukraine: Russians withdraw from around Kharkiv, batter east
Venezuela plans stock sale in break from socialist model
Ukraine's Zelenskyy defiant as Russia retreats from Kharkiv
Saudi oil giant Aramco's first-quarter profits surge 80%
$230M settlement reached over 2015 California oil spill
S&P 500   4,023.89
DOW   32,196.66
QQQ   301.94
G7 warn of Ukraine grain crisis, ask China not to aid Russia
Rajapaksa swears in 4 Cabinet members amid Sri Lanka crisis
Ukraine: Russians withdraw from around Kharkiv, batter east
Venezuela plans stock sale in break from socialist model
Ukraine's Zelenskyy defiant as Russia retreats from Kharkiv
Saudi oil giant Aramco's first-quarter profits surge 80%
$230M settlement reached over 2015 California oil spill
S&P 500   4,023.89
DOW   32,196.66
QQQ   301.94
G7 warn of Ukraine grain crisis, ask China not to aid Russia
Rajapaksa swears in 4 Cabinet members amid Sri Lanka crisis
Ukraine: Russians withdraw from around Kharkiv, batter east
Venezuela plans stock sale in break from socialist model
Ukraine's Zelenskyy defiant as Russia retreats from Kharkiv
Saudi oil giant Aramco's first-quarter profits surge 80%
$230M settlement reached over 2015 California oil spill

Poshmark Stock Brushes Off Post-Earnings Bear Notes

Last updated on Sunday, May 15, 2022 | 2022 Schaeffers Investment Research

The shares of Poshmark Inc (NASDAQ:POSH) are up 18.3% at $11.50 this morning, following the secondhand fashion retailer's first-quarter earnings report. POSH posted slimmer-than expected losses of 18 cents per share for the quarter on revenue that also beat expectations. The firm's current-quarter guidance, however, missed estimates, though it added that it did see improving trends in February and early March. 

No less than three analysts slashed their price targets, the lowest coming from Jefferies to $11 from $14. The 12-month consensus price target of $16.18 still remains at a solid 52.4% premium to current levels, however the majority of analysts remain hesitant. Coming into today, eight of the 11 in coverage called POSH a "hold," compared to three "buy" or better ratings. 

POSH is now just one session removed from its record low of $8.97, with pressure at the 10-day moving average still in place today. The stock is down 67.4% in the past year, and has shed 33% since the beginning of 2022. 

The stock's typically quiet options pits are awash with activity. So far, 834 calls and 1,230 puts have been exchanged, which is 17 times the intraday average. The most popular position by far is the June 7.50 put, followed by the 10 put in the same monthly series, with positions being bought to open at the latter. 

This penchant for puts isn't unusual. At the International Securities Exchange (ISE), Cboe Options Exchange (CBOE), and NASDAQ OMX PHLX (PHLX), the stock sports a 10-day put/call volume ratio of 3.04, which sits higher than all but 1% of readings from the past year. In other words, long puts have rarely been more popular during the past two weeks. 


7 Dividend Stocks that Help Take the Bite Out of Inflation

Inflation and its effects on corporate earnings going forward is the headline story taking over the stock market. The Consumer Price Index rose at a 6.8% pace on a year-over-year (YOY) basis. That marked the fastest rate since June 1982.

And even when the CPI stripped away food and energy prices (because who buys groceries or puts gas in their car?), the CPI was still 4.9% on a YOY level, the highest since 1991.

The market is coming to grips with the idea that not only is inflation is not transitory, but that it’s drawn the attention of the Federal Reserve. And after the Federal Reserve’s last meeting, investors are starting to see how the market may be affected in 2022.

Growth investors may be able to ride out whatever comes next. The same can’t be said for income investors, particularly those who are at or nearing retirement age. The effect of inflation may be having a stark effect on their portfolios at a time when they need money the most.

One great way to offset the effect of inflation in their portfolios is by buying high-quality dividend stocks. And that’s the focus of this special presentation. Dividends can help provide a source of income. And for investors who don’t need the money right away, reinvesting dividends can allow for a greater total return.

In this special presentation, we’ll highlight seven stocks that made the MarketBeat list of 100 dividend-paying companies that received the highest average rating among analysts in the last 12 months.

View the "7 Dividend Stocks that Help Take the Bite Out of Inflation".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.