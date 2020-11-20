Post Holdings, Gilead Sciences fall; Pfizer, Hibbett rise

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Friday:

Pfizer Inc., up 51 cents to $36.70.

The drug developer is asking U.S. regulators to allow emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine.

Ross Stores Inc., down $1.21 to $108.99.

The discount retailer's third-quarter earnings and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.

Williams-Sonoma Inc., up $6.67 to $107.71.

Spending on home-related goods helped the cookware and home furnishings retailer beat analysts' third-quarter forecasts.

FireEye Inc., up 91 cents to $15.15.

The computer security software company is buying Respond Software and said it's getting a $400 million investment.

Hibbett Sports Inc., up 51 cents to $42.64.

The sporting goods retailer reported strong online sales and handily beat analysts' third-quarter profit forecasts.

Post Holdings Inc., down $6.17 to $90.53.

The maker of Alpha-Bits and Grape-Nuts cereal disappointed investors with its fourth-quarter financial report.

Gilead Sciences Inc., down 52 cents to $60.11.

The World Health Organization recommended against using the biotechnology company's remdesivir for hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

UnitedHealth Group Inc., down $2.30 to $334.70.

The Trump Administration is planning to release new rules that would lower prescription drug costs, according to media reports.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

Company Beat the Market™ Rank Current Price Price Change Dividend Yield P/E Ratio Consensus Rating Consensus Price Target Pfizer (PFE) 2.6 $36.70 flat 4.14% 14.56 Hold $40.00 Post (POST) 1.9 $90.53 flat N/A -53.25 Buy $111.60 Hibbett Sports (HIBB) 0.9 $42.64 flat N/A 22.09 Hold $34.50 UnitedHealth Group (UNH) 2.7 $334.70 flat 1.49% 19.22 Buy $352.64 Gilead Sciences (GILD) 2.9 $60.11 flat 4.53% 61.97 Hold $76.15 Ross Stores (ROST) 1.7 $108.99 flat N/A 72.66 Buy $112.04 Williams-Sonoma (WSM) 2.0 $107.71 flat 1.78% 20.75 Hold $89.53