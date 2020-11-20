Post Holdings, Gilead Sciences fall; Pfizer, Hibbett rise

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Friday:
Pfizer Inc., up 51 cents to $36.70.
The drug developer is asking U.S. regulators to allow emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine.
Ross Stores Inc., down $1.21 to $108.99.
The discount retailer's third-quarter earnings and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.
Williams-Sonoma Inc., up $6.67 to $107.71.
Spending on home-related goods helped the cookware and home furnishings retailer beat analysts' third-quarter forecasts.
FireEye Inc., up 91 cents to $15.15.
The computer security software company is buying Respond Software and said it's getting a $400 million investment.
Hibbett Sports Inc., up 51 cents to $42.64.
The sporting goods retailer reported strong online sales and handily beat analysts' third-quarter profit forecasts.
Post Holdings Inc., down $6.17 to $90.53.
The maker of Alpha-Bits and Grape-Nuts cereal disappointed investors with its fourth-quarter financial report.
Gilead Sciences Inc., down 52 cents to $60.11.
The World Health Organization recommended against using the biotechnology company's remdesivir for hospitalized COVID-19 patients.
UnitedHealth Group Inc., down $2.30 to $334.70.
The Trump Administration is planning to release new rules that would lower prescription drug costs, according to media reports.
