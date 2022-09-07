S&P 500   3,917.91 (+0.25%)
DOW   31,210.96 (+0.21%)
QQQ   294.65 (+0.55%)
AAPL   155.26 (+0.47%)
MSFT   254.72 (+0.58%)
META   158.28 (-0.16%)
GOOGL   107.67 (+0.81%)
AMZN   126.00 (-0.09%)
TSLA   279.55 (+1.87%)
NVDA   134.59 (-0.04%)
NIO   17.50 (+2.28%)
BABA   88.20 (-0.28%)
AMD   78.71 (-0.01%)
T   16.98 (+1.13%)
MU   54.19 (-1.88%)
CGC   3.30 (+1.23%)
F   15.13 (+0.67%)
GE   72.31 (+0.21%)
DIS   110.89 (+0.73%)
AMC   8.12 (-0.85%)
PYPL   92.85 (+1.35%)
PFE   45.67 (-0.20%)
NFLX   220.21 (+0.83%)
Power outage at Austin airport leads to flight delays

Wed., September 7, 2022 | The Associated Press

Travelers line up at a TSA screening area at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Austin, Texas on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. An early morning power outage at the airport caused flight delays that continued even after electricity was restored. The airport reported it lost power shortly before 5 a.m., and soon after said flights had been stopped. The lights were back on by 8 a.m., but airport officials told passengers that flights would be delayed. (Austin-Bergstrom International Airport via AP)

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — An early morning power outage Wednesday at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport caused flight delays that continued even after electricity was restored.

The airport reported it lost power shortly before 5 a.m., and soon after said flights had been stopped. The lights were back on by 8 a.m., but airport officials told passengers that flights would be delayed.

The airport shut down roadways leading to the airport, which led to traffic backups on a nearby freeway. Austin police asked people to stay in their vehicles until the roadways reopened.

Transportation Security Administration checkpoints were open shortly after 8 a.m., but flight delays continued.

