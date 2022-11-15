QQQ   292.39 (+2.43%)
AAPL   152.75 (+3.01%)
MSFT   244.91 (+1.39%)
META   117.55 (+2.92%)
GOOGL   100.10 (+4.60%)
AMZN   100.81 (+2.36%)
TSLA   198.35 (+3.88%)
NVDA   167.61 (+2.86%)
NIO   11.89 (+6.45%)
BABA   79.28 (+11.15%)
AMD   77.34 (+5.18%)
T   19.14 (+0.42%)
MU   63.95 (+3.51%)
CGC   4.29 (+1.18%)
F   14.49 (+3.06%)
GE   87.34 (+1.76%)
DIS   95.81 (+1.62%)
AMC   7.85 (+6.95%)
PYPL   91.10 (+1.78%)
PFE   49.30 (+0.12%)
NFLX   311.13 (+3.96%)
Power outages in Moldova after Russian strikes in Ukraine

Tue., November 15, 2022 | The Associated Press

CHISINAU, Moldova (AP) — Moldova reported “massive power outages across the country” on Tuesday after Russian military strikes on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure downed a key power line that supplies the small nation, an official said.

“Following Russia’s bombardment against the Ukrainian energy system in the last hour, one of the power lines that ensures the transport of electricity for our country has been disconnected,” Infrastructure Minister Andrei Spinu said in a statement. “This has led to massive power outages across the country.”

Spinu noted that the downed power lines “were not damaged, but were automatically disconnected as a safety measure” and added that the supplier, Moldelectrica, is working to restore power.

Moldovan citizens would be updated on the matter, he said.

Moldova isn't a member of the European Union.

