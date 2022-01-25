Power outages reported in Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan

MOSCOW (AP) — Widespread power outages were reported on Tuesday in the Central Asian countries of Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan.

The Interfax news agency said that a significant number of the 2 million residents of Almaty, Kazakhstan's largest city, found themselves without electricity on Tuesday. Kazakh news site Orda.kz reported that outages also occurred in the southern region of Turkistan, particularly in the city of Shymkent, and in Taraz, a city in the neighboring Jambyl region.

Massive power outages also hit Kyrgyzstan — primarily the capital, Bishkek, and the northern Chuy region, Interfax reported, citing the country's Ministry of Energy and a local electricity provider.

The loss of power in Uzbekistan, reported by its Ministry of Energy, brought the subway to a halt in the capital, Tashkent. Police in the city also warned about failures of stop lights.

According to media reports, the Tashkent airport temporarily stopped accepting flights.

It wasn’t immediately clear what exactly caused the outages. Uzbek officials blamed a power line failure in Kazakhstan. The three former Soviet nations are part of one power system that was designed in Soviet times.

E-commerce is being identified as a prime contributor to our current supply chain difficulties. Flush with cash during the pandemic, many Americans took to shopping online as part of their new normal. Demand quickly outpaced supply, particularly as many factories were dealing with labor shortages due to Covid-19 restrictions.While that may oversimplify the problem with the global supply chain, there’s little doubt that e-commerce transactions have made an impact. In fact, e-commerce was one of the fastest-growing segments of the economy prior to the Covid-19 pandemic. It’s part of the continuing digitization of the economy. And that makes it a segment that investors can’t afford to ignore.Just how much of an impact does e-commerce make? In 2020 alone, there were 454 billion transactions worldwide totaling $4.2 trillion in sales. But that only tells part of the story. As big as that number is, it makes up less than 20% (17.8%) of all retail sales worldwide. A large number of those transactions go through Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN).However, if you missed out on buying Amazon when it was still “just” an online bookseller, you may find a share price of over $3,000 per share a little tough to swallow. That’s why we’ve put together this special presentation. We’ve identified seven companies that are likely to perform well despite the current supply chain crisis and have business models that will be sustainable even when supply and demand get back into balance.