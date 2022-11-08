Powerball announces delay to record-breaking $1.9B drawing

S&P 500   3,806.80
DOW   32,827.00
QQQ   267.59
11 Ways to Prevent Debt from Ruining Your Retirement Goals
New "Vertical" Technology Solves Solar Power's Major Flaw (Ad)
Bulls Vs Bears: Mullen Automotive Short Interest Grows
Palantir Falls Into The Hands Of Value Investors 
New "Vertical" Technology Solves Solar Power's Major Flaw (Ad)
The Analysts Can’t Keep Up with Arista Networks Stock
These Are The Top 10 Holdings Of Jason Kritzer
U.S. and China Locked in an all-out Resource War! (Ad)
Walgreens push into comprehensive care picks up momentum
Wall Street climbs ahead of Election Day, inflation data
S&P 500   3,806.80
DOW   32,827.00
QQQ   267.59
11 Ways to Prevent Debt from Ruining Your Retirement Goals
New "Vertical" Technology Solves Solar Power's Major Flaw (Ad)
Bulls Vs Bears: Mullen Automotive Short Interest Grows
Palantir Falls Into The Hands Of Value Investors 
New "Vertical" Technology Solves Solar Power's Major Flaw (Ad)
The Analysts Can’t Keep Up with Arista Networks Stock
These Are The Top 10 Holdings Of Jason Kritzer
U.S. and China Locked in an all-out Resource War! (Ad)
Walgreens push into comprehensive care picks up momentum
Wall Street climbs ahead of Election Day, inflation data
S&P 500   3,806.80
DOW   32,827.00
QQQ   267.59
11 Ways to Prevent Debt from Ruining Your Retirement Goals
New "Vertical" Technology Solves Solar Power's Major Flaw (Ad)
Bulls Vs Bears: Mullen Automotive Short Interest Grows
Palantir Falls Into The Hands Of Value Investors 
New "Vertical" Technology Solves Solar Power's Major Flaw (Ad)
The Analysts Can’t Keep Up with Arista Networks Stock
These Are The Top 10 Holdings Of Jason Kritzer
U.S. and China Locked in an all-out Resource War! (Ad)
Walgreens push into comprehensive care picks up momentum
Wall Street climbs ahead of Election Day, inflation data
S&P 500   3,806.80
DOW   32,827.00
QQQ   267.59
11 Ways to Prevent Debt from Ruining Your Retirement Goals
New "Vertical" Technology Solves Solar Power's Major Flaw (Ad)
Bulls Vs Bears: Mullen Automotive Short Interest Grows
Palantir Falls Into The Hands Of Value Investors 
New "Vertical" Technology Solves Solar Power's Major Flaw (Ad)
The Analysts Can’t Keep Up with Arista Networks Stock
These Are The Top 10 Holdings Of Jason Kritzer
U.S. and China Locked in an all-out Resource War! (Ad)
Walgreens push into comprehensive care picks up momentum
Wall Street climbs ahead of Election Day, inflation data

Powerball announces delay to record-breaking $1.9B drawing

Tue., November 8, 2022 | Shameka Dudley-Lowe And Scott Mcfetridge, Associated Press

A customer is handed Powerball tickets purchased at Lichine's Liquor & Deli in Sacramento, Calif., Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. Monday night's drawing is estimated to be a record $1.9 billion. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Powerball drawing was delayed Monday and it’s likely that the official results won’t be known until later Tuesday, the Multi-State Lottery Association said. The record-breaking $1.9 billion Powerball drawing was delayed because a participating lottery had issues processing sales, officials said.

“Powerball requires all 48 participating lotteries to submit their sales and play data prior to the winning numbers being selected. Once Powerball receives the outstanding submission, the drawing can proceed," the lottery said in a statement to The Associated Press.

Nearly three hours after the scheduled 10:59 p.m. EST drawing, the association told the AP: “It’s against our policy to name the lottery that is experiencing the delay.”

The winning numbers and recorded video of the drawing will be posted to the Powerball website and YouTube channel. Players should hold onto their tickets, the statement said.

The jackpot is nearly $400 million larger than the previous record jackpot and will keep growing until someone wins the prize. Only four previous jackpots have topped $1 billion, but none of those are close to the current prize, which started at $20 million back on Aug. 6 and over three winless months has grown ever more massive. No one has won the jackpot since Aug. 3.

A winner who chooses an annuity, paid annually over 29 years, would get the estimated $1.9 billion payout. Nearly all winners instead opt for cash, which for Monday’s drawing would be $929.1 million.

Even as more people attracted by the giant prize drop $2 on a Powerball ticket, the game’s ultra-long odds of 1 in 292.2 million means there still is a good chance that another drawing will pass without anyone winning the grand prize. That would push the jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing to more than $2 billion.

Those who spend $2 on a Powerball ticket might wonder if something is wrong when 40 drawings pass without a jackpot winner, but this is how the game is designed. It's unlikely anyone will win the prize until a growing jackpot attracts more players. And more ticket sales mean the lottery can raise more money for public programs, which is the point of the state lotteries.


Still, it has been an awful long time without a jackpot, and if there isn’t a winner some time Tuesday now because of the delay, a record will have been reached: 41 draws without anyone matching all six numbers.

The game is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

___

Dudley-Lowe reported from Atlanta.

7 Solar Stocks Leading the Clean Energy Boom

Solar is one of the fastest growing sectors in the stock market. And the recent clean energy bill that passed through the U.S. Congress as part of the Inflation Reduction Act is likely to keep that growth going. By some estimates, solar installation may triple over the next five years.

But the bullish outlook for this sector is about more than the funding the industry will receive. The Biden administration announced in June that it was suspending tariffs on solar panel components from four countries. This will be a key step in helping to untangle the supply chain for the necessary components.

This two-pronged strategy will be key to the sector achieving the Biden administration's goal of having 45% of the nation's energy supply coming from solar by 2050. That's up from the 4% the sector supplied in 2020.  

In this presentation, we're highlighting seven solar stocks that stand to benefit as solar becomes an increasingly cost-effective option for consumers and for businesses.

View the Stocks Here .

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access members have access to premium reports, best-in-class portfolio monitoring tools, and our latest stock picks.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies, and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.