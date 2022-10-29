S&P 500   3,901.06
Powerball draws $825M jackpot numbers, players await result

Sat., October 29, 2022 | The Associated Press

Customers pay for their groceries next to the lottery ticket display showing the jackpot amount for the Saturday, Oct. 29, drawing of the Powerball lottery at a market in Prospect, Pa., Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. Saturday's jackpot projected winnings of an estimated $825 million is the fifth-highest in U.S. history. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Powerball jackpot stood at an estimated $825 million grand prize during Saturday night's draw, but it was not immediately known if there was a winner.

The winning numbers announced at 11 p.m. Saturday were: 19, 31, 40, 46, 57, 23.

The $825 million estimated jackpot is the second largest in Powerball history. Strong ticket sales pushed the estimate up from $800 million on Friday, according to Powerball.

If there is no winner, the next drawing could offer an even bigger prize.

It has been nearly three months since anyone hit all six numbers and won the lottery game’s top prize, thanks to Powerball’s long odds of one in 292.2 million.

The biggest prize in U.S. history was a $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot won by three ticketholders in 2016.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

7 Sports Betting Stocks to Buy for Their Long-Term Possibilities

Since 2018, one of the most compelling sectors for growth-oriented investors is the sports betting sector. That was the year the U.S. Supreme Court allowed states to legalize sports betting. Since then 30 states have taken that step including New York and New Jersey which are two key markets. In fact, the state of New York broke a record when it legalized online sports betting in January 2022.

This makes it a good time to consider investing in sports betting stocks. Many of these stocks are trading at significant discounts as part of the broad market sell-off. The reason for this is competition. There are a nearly endless number of online sportsbooks competing for consumer dollars.

And it would appear there's enough revenue to go around. According to Data Bridge Market Research, the global sports betting market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 10.26% between now and 2029.

With that said, sports betting stocks are definitely risk-on assets. And the payoff may be years away.  But if you have time and have a tolerance for risk, here are seven sports betting stocks to consider for solid upside gains.

