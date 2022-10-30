Powerball grand prize climbs to $1B without a jackpot winner





















DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Powerball jackpot keeps getting larger because players keep losing.

It happened again Saturday night as no one matched all six numbers and won the estimated $825 million grand prize. That means the next drawing Monday night will be for a massive $1 billion, according to a statement by Powerball.

The winning numbers Saturday night were: white balls 19, 31, 40, 46, 57 and the red power ball 23.

The increased jackpot will be the second-largest in U.S. history. The biggest prize was a $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot won by three ticketholders in 2016.

Although the advertised top prize will be an estimated $1 billion, that is for winners who receive their winnings through an annuity paid over 29 years. Winners almost always opt for cash, which for Monday’s drawing will be an estimated $497.3 million.

The $825 million jackpot for Saturday's draw increased from $800 million on Friday as a result of strong ticket sales, Powerball said.

Players who missed out on the latest grand prize in the 30-year-old lottery shouldn't immediately toss away their receipts.

A Florida ticket holder matched all five white balls in Saturday's drawing and increased the prize to $2 million by including the game’s “Power Play” feature. Six tickets won a $1 million prize by matching five white balls, including two in California, two in Michigan, one in Maryland and one in Texas.

Another 17 tickets won a $150,000 prize while there were 80 winners of $50,000 each. More than 3.8 million tickets won cash prizes totaling above $38 million, Powerball said.

It has been nearly three months since anyone hit all six numbers and took the lottery’s top prize, with a $206.9 million jackpot win in Pennsylvania on Aug. 3. Thanks to Powerball’s long odds of one in 292.2 million, there have now been 37 consecutive draws without a jackpot winner.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Solar is one of the fastest growing sectors in the stock market. And the recent clean energy bill that passed through the U.S. Congress as part of the Inflation Reduction Act is likely to keep that growth going. By some estimates, solar installation may triple over the next five years.

But the bullish outlook for this sector is about more than the funding the industry will receive. The Biden administration announced in June that it was suspending tariffs on solar panel components from four countries. This will be a key step in helping to untangle the supply chain for the necessary components.

This two-pronged strategy will be key to the sector achieving the Biden administration's goal of having 45% of the nation's energy supply coming from solar by 2050. That's up from the 4% the sector supplied in 2020.

In this presentation, we're highlighting seven solar stocks that stand to benefit as solar becomes an increasingly cost-effective option for consumers and for businesses.

View the Stocks Here .