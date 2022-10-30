Powerball grand prize climbs to $1B without a jackpot winner

S&P 500   3,901.06
DOW   32,861.80
QQQ   281.22
When Will This "Suckers Rally" End?
New Battery "Could Eat Lithium's Lunch" (Ad)
Poland chooses US to build its first nuclear power plant
Ahead of harsh winter, tourism roars back in Mediterranean
Market Wizard Who Accurately Predicted 2022 Market Collapse Has Shocking New Forecast (Ad)
Swiss claim record for world's longest passenger train
Russia says it will suspend UN-brokered Ukraine export deal
Market Wizard Who Accurately Predicted 2022 Market Collapse Has Shocking New Forecast (Ad)
California revenues decline amid economic worries
Russia suspends Ukraine grain deal over ship attack claim
S&P 500   3,901.06
DOW   32,861.80
QQQ   281.22
When Will This "Suckers Rally" End?
New Battery "Could Eat Lithium's Lunch" (Ad)
Poland chooses US to build its first nuclear power plant
Ahead of harsh winter, tourism roars back in Mediterranean
Market Wizard Who Accurately Predicted 2022 Market Collapse Has Shocking New Forecast (Ad)
Swiss claim record for world's longest passenger train
Russia says it will suspend UN-brokered Ukraine export deal
Market Wizard Who Accurately Predicted 2022 Market Collapse Has Shocking New Forecast (Ad)
California revenues decline amid economic worries
Russia suspends Ukraine grain deal over ship attack claim
S&P 500   3,901.06
DOW   32,861.80
QQQ   281.22
When Will This "Suckers Rally" End?
New Battery "Could Eat Lithium's Lunch" (Ad)
Poland chooses US to build its first nuclear power plant
Ahead of harsh winter, tourism roars back in Mediterranean
Market Wizard Who Accurately Predicted 2022 Market Collapse Has Shocking New Forecast (Ad)
Swiss claim record for world's longest passenger train
Russia says it will suspend UN-brokered Ukraine export deal
Market Wizard Who Accurately Predicted 2022 Market Collapse Has Shocking New Forecast (Ad)
California revenues decline amid economic worries
Russia suspends Ukraine grain deal over ship attack claim
S&P 500   3,901.06
DOW   32,861.80
QQQ   281.22
When Will This "Suckers Rally" End?
New Battery "Could Eat Lithium's Lunch" (Ad)
Poland chooses US to build its first nuclear power plant
Ahead of harsh winter, tourism roars back in Mediterranean
Market Wizard Who Accurately Predicted 2022 Market Collapse Has Shocking New Forecast (Ad)
Swiss claim record for world's longest passenger train
Russia says it will suspend UN-brokered Ukraine export deal
Market Wizard Who Accurately Predicted 2022 Market Collapse Has Shocking New Forecast (Ad)
California revenues decline amid economic worries
Russia suspends Ukraine grain deal over ship attack claim

Powerball grand prize climbs to $1B without a jackpot winner

Sun., October 30, 2022 | The Associated Press

Customers pay for their groceries next to the lottery ticket display showing the jackpot amount for the Saturday, Oct. 29, drawing of the Powerball lottery at a market in Prospect, Pa., Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. Saturday's jackpot projected winnings of an estimated $825 million is the fifth-highest in U.S. history. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Powerball jackpot keeps getting larger because players keep losing.

It happened again Saturday night as no one matched all six numbers and won the estimated $825 million grand prize. That means the next drawing Monday night will be for a massive $1 billion, according to a statement by Powerball.

The winning numbers Saturday night were: white balls 19, 31, 40, 46, 57 and the red power ball 23.

The increased jackpot will be the second-largest in U.S. history. The biggest prize was a $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot won by three ticketholders in 2016.

Although the advertised top prize will be an estimated $1 billion, that is for winners who receive their winnings through an annuity paid over 29 years. Winners almost always opt for cash, which for Monday’s drawing will be an estimated $497.3 million.

The $825 million jackpot for Saturday's draw increased from $800 million on Friday as a result of strong ticket sales, Powerball said.

Players who missed out on the latest grand prize in the 30-year-old lottery shouldn't immediately toss away their receipts.

A Florida ticket holder matched all five white balls in Saturday's drawing and increased the prize to $2 million by including the game’s “Power Play” feature. Six tickets won a $1 million prize by matching five white balls, including two in California, two in Michigan, one in Maryland and one in Texas.

Another 17 tickets won a $150,000 prize while there were 80 winners of $50,000 each. More than 3.8 million tickets won cash prizes totaling above $38 million, Powerball said.

It has been nearly three months since anyone hit all six numbers and took the lottery’s top prize, with a $206.9 million jackpot win in Pennsylvania on Aug. 3. Thanks to Powerball’s long odds of one in 292.2 million, there have now been 37 consecutive draws without a jackpot winner.


Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

7 Solar Stocks Leading the Clean Energy Boom

Solar is one of the fastest growing sectors in the stock market. And the recent clean energy bill that passed through the U.S. Congress as part of the Inflation Reduction Act is likely to keep that growth going. By some estimates, solar installation may triple over the next five years.

But the bullish outlook for this sector is about more than the funding the industry will receive. The Biden administration announced in June that it was suspending tariffs on solar panel components from four countries. This will be a key step in helping to untangle the supply chain for the necessary components.

This two-pronged strategy will be key to the sector achieving the Biden administration's goal of having 45% of the nation's energy supply coming from solar by 2050. That's up from the 4% the sector supplied in 2020.  

In this presentation, we're highlighting seven solar stocks that stand to benefit as solar becomes an increasingly cost-effective option for consumers and for businesses.

View the Stocks Here .

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest Podcast3 Small Caps With Big Upside

The three stocks discussed have small market capitalizations. In a market pullback, small stocks get hit first but are also the ones that do best in a new rally

Listen Now to 3 Small Caps With Big Upside

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access members have access to premium reports, best-in-class portfolio monitoring tools, and our latest stock picks.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies, and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.