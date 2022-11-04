S&P 500   3,735.01 (+0.41%)
DOW   32,109.45 (+0.34%)
QQQ   259.65 (-0.32%)
AAPL   134.84 (-2.91%)
MSFT   215.27 (+0.48%)
META   88.23 (-0.76%)
GOOGL   84.14 (+0.85%)
AMZN   88.87 (-0.48%)
TSLA   210.75 (-2.12%)
NVDA   137.69 (+2.59%)
NIO   11.21 (+12.78%)
BABA   68.27 (+4.69%)
AMD   60.91 (+1.33%)
T   18.10 (-0.39%)
MU   55.16 (+3.14%)
CGC   3.26 (-5.51%)
F   13.30 (+0.30%)
GE   79.47 (+1.39%)
DIS   98.42 (-0.84%)
AMC   5.45 (-4.39%)
PYPL   72.50 (-5.29%)
PFE   46.76 (+0.41%)
NFLX   258.22 (-4.03%)
Powerball jackpot up to $1.6 billion, new lottery record

Fri., November 4, 2022 | The Associated Press

Bruce Gideos, floor manager at Pierre's Place, in Chesterfield, N.H., prints out Powerball tickets on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022. The Powerball jackpot climbed over $1.5 billion on Thursday after no one won Wednesday's drawing. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Strong sales boosted a Powerball jackpot to an estimated $1.6 billion on Friday, making it the largest lottery prize in history.

A drawing will be held Saturday night for the Powerball prize, which hasn’t been won in more than three months. That string of 39 consecutive drawings without a winner is a reflection of the tough odds of winning a jackpot, at 1 in 292.2 million.

The advertised jackpot is the prize for a winner who chooses an annuity, paid annually over 29 years. Almost all winners instead opt for the cash prize, which for Saturday night’s drawing would be an estimated $782.4 million.

The new jackpot tops the previous record prize of $1.586 billion won in 2016 by three Powerball players in California, Florida and Tennessee.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

