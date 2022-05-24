Premier League approves Chelsea sale to Boehly consortium

S&P 500   3,943.08 (-0.77%)
DOW   31,927.97 (+0.15%)
QQQ   286.25 (-2.46%)
AAPL   139.90 (-2.24%)
MSFT   259.65 (-0.38%)
FB   180.47 (-8.03%)
GOOGL   2,116.45 (-5.08%)
AMZN   2,076.69 (-3.46%)
TSLA   626.51 (-7.17%)
NVDA   160.86 (-4.81%)
BABA   82.23 (-5.73%)
NIO   14.57 (-8.94%)
AMD   90.81 (-4.48%)
CGC   4.74 (-8.67%)
MU   66.31 (-4.71%)
T   21.16 (+2.03%)
GE   74.29 (-1.55%)
F   12.39 (-3.43%)
DIS   101.33 (-4.25%)
AMC   10.36 (-10.54%)
PFE   53.35 (+0.89%)
PYPL   78.29 (-3.56%)
NFLX   179.04 (-4.48%)
S&P 500   3,943.08 (-0.77%)
DOW   31,927.97 (+0.15%)
QQQ   286.25 (-2.46%)
AAPL   139.90 (-2.24%)
MSFT   259.65 (-0.38%)
FB   180.47 (-8.03%)
GOOGL   2,116.45 (-5.08%)
AMZN   2,076.69 (-3.46%)
TSLA   626.51 (-7.17%)
NVDA   160.86 (-4.81%)
BABA   82.23 (-5.73%)
NIO   14.57 (-8.94%)
AMD   90.81 (-4.48%)
CGC   4.74 (-8.67%)
MU   66.31 (-4.71%)
T   21.16 (+2.03%)
GE   74.29 (-1.55%)
F   12.39 (-3.43%)
DIS   101.33 (-4.25%)
AMC   10.36 (-10.54%)
PFE   53.35 (+0.89%)
PYPL   78.29 (-3.56%)
NFLX   179.04 (-4.48%)
S&P 500   3,943.08 (-0.77%)
DOW   31,927.97 (+0.15%)
QQQ   286.25 (-2.46%)
AAPL   139.90 (-2.24%)
MSFT   259.65 (-0.38%)
FB   180.47 (-8.03%)
GOOGL   2,116.45 (-5.08%)
AMZN   2,076.69 (-3.46%)
TSLA   626.51 (-7.17%)
NVDA   160.86 (-4.81%)
BABA   82.23 (-5.73%)
NIO   14.57 (-8.94%)
AMD   90.81 (-4.48%)
CGC   4.74 (-8.67%)
MU   66.31 (-4.71%)
T   21.16 (+2.03%)
GE   74.29 (-1.55%)
F   12.39 (-3.43%)
DIS   101.33 (-4.25%)
AMC   10.36 (-10.54%)
PFE   53.35 (+0.89%)
PYPL   78.29 (-3.56%)
NFLX   179.04 (-4.48%)
S&P 500   3,943.08 (-0.77%)
DOW   31,927.97 (+0.15%)
QQQ   286.25 (-2.46%)
AAPL   139.90 (-2.24%)
MSFT   259.65 (-0.38%)
FB   180.47 (-8.03%)
GOOGL   2,116.45 (-5.08%)
AMZN   2,076.69 (-3.46%)
TSLA   626.51 (-7.17%)
NVDA   160.86 (-4.81%)
BABA   82.23 (-5.73%)
NIO   14.57 (-8.94%)
AMD   90.81 (-4.48%)
CGC   4.74 (-8.67%)
MU   66.31 (-4.71%)
T   21.16 (+2.03%)
GE   74.29 (-1.55%)
F   12.39 (-3.43%)
DIS   101.33 (-4.25%)
AMC   10.36 (-10.54%)
PFE   53.35 (+0.89%)
PYPL   78.29 (-3.56%)
NFLX   179.04 (-4.48%)

Premier League approves Chelsea sale to Boehly consortium

Tuesday, May 24, 2022 | The Associated Press


American businessman Todd Boehly attends the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Watford at Stamford Bridge stadium in London, Sunday, May 22, 2022.(AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

LONDON (AP) — The Premier League has approved the proposed sale of Chelsea to a consortium fronted by Los Angeles Dodgers part-owner Todd Boehly, although the British government still needs to sign off on the deal before it can be completed.

Boehly has already agreed to buy the club for 2.5 billion pounds ($3.1 billion) — the highest price ever for a sports team — with Roman Abramovich’s ownership tenure poised to end after 19 years.

The Premier League said in a statement Tuesday that its board “has today approved the proposed takeover of Chelsea Football Club by the Todd Boehly/Clearlake Consortium.”

It added that “the purchase remains subject to the government issuing the required sale licence and the satisfactory completion of the final stages of the transaction.”

The deal has dragged out as the British government makes sure that Abramovich, who was sanctioned over his links to Russian President Vladimir Putin, does not profit from the enforced sale of the club.

Chelsea has been operating under a government license since Abramovich’s assets were frozen in March and it expires on May 31.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports


7 Small-Cap Stocks that Present Long-Term Growth Opportunities

Before you invest in small-cap stocks, you should be comfortable with the risk that they present. By definition, a small-cap stock is one that has a market capitalization of less than $2 billion. But this leaves them prone to volatility. And when the market goes through a sell-off or correction these stocks can suffer steep losses.

Those concerns are being amplified as the Federal Reserve is pledging to raise interest rates as part of their efforts to implement a less accommodative monetary policy. And that means if your investment timeline ends in the next few years, you may want to look elsewhere.

However, if you have a longer time horizon, quality small-cap stocks have historically provided investors with an opportunity for high growth.  In this special presentation, we're looking at seven small-cap stocks. Some have an interesting story that is playing out right now. Others have a narrative that should provide a catalyst for the stock once the economy is back on firm footing.

Here are seven small-cap stocks we believe deserve a closer look.



View the "7 Small-Cap Stocks that Present Long-Term Growth Opportunities".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.