Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
6 Key Trends That Will Change How You Do Business
MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 - 8/26
Pipeline operator agrees to guilty plea in California spill
Decision on California's last nuke plant could be postponed
Fed tackles inflation with its most diverse leadership ever
Tunisia hosts Japanese-African economic cooperation meeting
Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
6 Key Trends That Will Change How You Do Business
MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 - 8/26
Pipeline operator agrees to guilty plea in California spill
Decision on California's last nuke plant could be postponed
Fed tackles inflation with its most diverse leadership ever
Tunisia hosts Japanese-African economic cooperation meeting
Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
6 Key Trends That Will Change How You Do Business
MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 - 8/26
Pipeline operator agrees to guilty plea in California spill
Decision on California's last nuke plant could be postponed
Fed tackles inflation with its most diverse leadership ever
Tunisia hosts Japanese-African economic cooperation meeting
Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
6 Key Trends That Will Change How You Do Business
MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 - 8/26
Pipeline operator agrees to guilty plea in California spill
Decision on California's last nuke plant could be postponed
Fed tackles inflation with its most diverse leadership ever
Tunisia hosts Japanese-African economic cooperation meeting

Prince Charles edits British Black newspaper 'The Voice'

Sat., August 27, 2022 | The Associated Press
Prince Charles
In this Monday, March 9, 2020, photo, Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla the Duchess of Cornwall, in the background, leave after attending the annual Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey in London. The Prince of Wales has edited an edition of British African-Caribbean newspaper “The Voice” to mark its 40-year anniversary. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)

LONDON (AP) — The Prince of Wales has edited an edition of British African-Caribbean newspaper “The Voice” to mark its 40-year anniversary.

Prince Charles, the heir to the British throne, said he “was so touched” to be asked to edit the edition, which will feature interviews with movie star Idris Elba and Baroness Doreen Lawrence, the campaigning mother of Stephen Lawrence, who was murdered in a racist attack in 1993.

Elba, the Black British actor who starred in “The Wire” and several Marvel movies, tells the weekly newspaper, due to be published on Sept. 1, that a grant from Charles’ youth charity, The Prince’s Trust, at age 16 “opened doors that changed my life.”

Baroness Lawrence will describe a new partnership between the Stephen Lawrence Day Foundation and The Prince’s Foundation, another charity, to provide applied arts scholarships for young people from diverse backgrounds affected by social and economic inequality.

Speaking about the publication, Charles said: “Over the last four decades, with all the enormous changes that they have witnessed, Britain’s only surviving black newspaper has become an institution and a crucial part of the fabric of our society.

“This is why I was so touched to be invited to edit this special edition.”

Follow all AP stories on Britain's royal family at https://apnews.com/hub/queen-elizabeth-ii.

7 Stagflation Stocks to Help Navigate Periods of Low Growth

Stagflation is an ugly mix of low economic growth punctuated by high unemployment. And at the root of it all is inflation. For a long time, many economists believed that stagflation was not possible. However, the 1970s changed that thinking. Not only were U.S. consumers facing high inflation, they were also dealing with high unemployment.  

And according to some analysts, history may be getting ready to repeat itself. While economists seem to be split on the probability of a recession, there is growing concern that the United States is entering a period of stagflation. In an effort to combat inflation, the Federal Reserve is pledging to aggressively increase interest rates. There's already evidence of slowing economic growth and waning demand. The next shoe to drop may come in the employment numbers.

This means that investors need to turn their attention to stocks that have the attributes to combat stagflation. This includes companies that have the potential to deliver strong free cash flow. One reason for this is that a healthy cash flow can be applied to reward shareholders with a dividend. And that can boost the total return. Here are seven stocks that can help investors do just that.

View the "7 Stagflation Stocks to Help Navigate Periods of Low Growth".

