6 Key Trends That Will Change How You Do Business
Fed tackles inflation with its most diverse leadership ever
Tunisia hosts Japanese-African economic cooperation meeting
Conference on Japanese-African economic cooperation to begin
Facebook parent settles suit in Cambridge Analytica scandal
California weighs rules giving fast food workers more power
Small businesses feel the pinch from slowing housing market
6 Key Trends That Will Change How You Do Business
Fed tackles inflation with its most diverse leadership ever
Tunisia hosts Japanese-African economic cooperation meeting
Conference on Japanese-African economic cooperation to begin
Facebook parent settles suit in Cambridge Analytica scandal
California weighs rules giving fast food workers more power
Small businesses feel the pinch from slowing housing market
6 Key Trends That Will Change How You Do Business
Fed tackles inflation with its most diverse leadership ever
Tunisia hosts Japanese-African economic cooperation meeting
Conference on Japanese-African economic cooperation to begin
Facebook parent settles suit in Cambridge Analytica scandal
California weighs rules giving fast food workers more power
Small businesses feel the pinch from slowing housing market
6 Key Trends That Will Change How You Do Business
Fed tackles inflation with its most diverse leadership ever
Tunisia hosts Japanese-African economic cooperation meeting
Conference on Japanese-African economic cooperation to begin
Facebook parent settles suit in Cambridge Analytica scandal
California weighs rules giving fast food workers more power
Small businesses feel the pinch from slowing housing market

Prince Charles edits British Black newspaper "The Voice"

Sat., August 27, 2022 | The Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — The Prince of Wales has edited an edition of British African-Caribbean newspaper “The Voice” to mark its 40-year anniversary.

Prince Charles, the heir to the British throne, said he “was so touched” to be asked to edit the edition, which will feature interviews with movie star Idris Elba and Baroness Doreen Lawrence, the campaigning mother of Stephen Lawrence, who was murdered in a racist attack in 1993.

Elba, the Black British actor who starred in “The Wire” and several Marvel movies, tells the weekly newspaper, due to be published on Sept. 1, that a grant from Charles’ youth charity, The Prince’s Trust, at age 16 “opened doors that changed my life.”

Baroness Lawrence will describe a new partnership between the Stephen Lawrence Day Foundation and The Prince’s Foundation, another charity, to provide applied arts scholarships for young people from diverse backgrounds affected by social and economic inequality.

Speaking about the publication, Charles said: “Over the last four decades, with all the enormous changes that they have witnessed, Britain’s only surviving black newspaper has become an institution and a crucial part of the fabric of our society.

“This is why I was so touched to be invited to edit this special edition.”

Follow all AP stories on Britain's royal family at https://apnews.com/hub/queen-elizabeth-ii.

7 Stocks to Buy to Outrun Rising Interest Rates

The latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) reading indicates that inflation may be peaking. But if you go to the grocery store or pay rent you're aware that prices aren't going down anytime soon. In fact, there's growing sentiment that inflation will be sticky.

What does that mean for interest rates? One part of the Federal Reserve's dual mandate is to keep inflation at or near its 2% target level. That means that it's reasonable to suggest that the Fed is not done with rate hikes.

Rising interest rates generally spell trouble for equity investors. Businesses, like consumers, are affected by higher interest rates. Not to be overly simplistic, but hiring borrowing costs means lower earnings. And that means a lower stock price.

However, some stocks manage rising interest rates better than others. In this special presentation, we look at seven stocks that are built to outperform when interest rates are rising. And what's even better, many of these stocks have business models that provide growth when the economy is firing on all cylinders.

View the "7 Stocks to Buy to Outrun Rising Interest Rates".

