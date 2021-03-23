Prince Harry joins coaching startup as chief impact officer

Tuesday, March 23, 2021 | The Associated Press


In this Jan. 16, 2020, file photo, Britain's Prince Harry arrives in the gardens of Buckingham Palace in London. Prince Harry has joined the corporate world as employee coaching and mental health firm BetterUp Inc.’s Chief Impact Officer. Financial terms of his employment were undisclosed. BetterUp, based in San Francisco, works with employees from companies including Mars, AB InBev and LinkedIn on coaching and mental health services. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Prince Harry has joined the corporate world as employee coaching and mental health firm BetterUp Inc.'s Chief Impact Officer.

Financial terms of his employment were undisclosed.

BetterUp, based in San Francisco, works with employees from companies including Mars, AB InBev and LinkedIn on coaching and mental health services.

BetterUp CEO Alexi Robichaux said the Duke of Sussex is a good fit for the company because of “his model of inspiration and impact through action."

Robichaux cited Harry's efforts founding the Invictus Games, which gives sick and injured military personnel and veterans the opportunity to compete in sports, and founding Sentebale, an Africa-based charity supporting young people affected by HIV.

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, have been working on detangling their lives from the British royal family and are living in California. They signed a deal to create content for Netflix and are creating podcasts for Spotify.

In a blog post, Harry said he is joining BetterUp because he believes in the company's mission of being proactive about mental health.

“Being attuned with your mind, and having a support structure around you, are critical to finding your own version of peak performance," he wrote.


7 Things You Need To Know About Cryptocurrency

The Cryptocurrency Market Is About To Boil Over

The cryptocurrency was quiet for years, but it’s starting to boil over once again. With the price of Bitcoin up 550%, it certainly seems like the sky is the limit.

Whether or not you choose to trade Bitcoin or any other cryptocurrency, it is important to understand what it is and the trends driving it.

The bottom line, however, is that the world’s money is flowing onto the blockchain, and the use of cryptocurrency is growing at an exponential rate.

View the "7 Things You Need To Know About Cryptocurrency".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more.

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security. Learn more.

Our Accessibility Statement
Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research. As a bonus to opt-ing into our email newsletters, you will also get a free subscription to the Liberty Through Wealth e-newsletter. You can opt out at any time.

Receive Analysts' Upgrades and Downgrades Daily

Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of analysts' upgrades, downgrades and new coverage with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.