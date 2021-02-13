Probe into Dakota Access protest continues 4 years later

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A violent clash four years ago between Dakota Access Pipeline protesters and law enforcement is still being investigated, and one protester has been arrested for contempt of court after refusing to provide grand jury testimony, his attorneys said.
No one has been criminally charged in the November 2016 clash that severely injured Sophia Wilansky, 21, of New York. She has sued law enforcement officers and Morton County, alleging police intentionally targeted her with a concussion grenade. Officers have denied wrongdoing.
Federal authorities arrested fellow protester Steve Martinez on Feb. 3 for contempt of court, according to his attorneys, who said his detainment is tied to Wilansky’s lawsuit and government attempts to blame protesters, the Bismarck Tribune reported. Assistant U.S. Attorney Gary Delorme did not respond to a Bismarck Tribune request for comment.
In 2016 and 2017, American Indian tribes and environmental advocates tried unsuccessfully to halt construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline under the Missouri River, fearing an oil leak would contaminate the water. Pipeline operator Energy Transfer and federal officials who approved the $3.8 billion line maintain it's safe. The pipeline has been moving Bakken oil since June 2017.
More than 750 people were arrested during six months of protests. On Nov. 20, 2016, protesters tried to push past a blocked highway bridge but were turned back by authorities with tear gas, rubber bullets and water sprays. Police say protesters threw rocks and other objects at officers.
Wilansky's left arm was injured in an explosion and her father said at the time that doctors considered amputation because her forearm was nearly torn off.
Protesters allege the blast was caused by a concussion grenade thrown by officers; police say protesters rigged a propane canister to explode. So far, neither theory has been proven.
Martinez, 46, was subpoenaed in December 2016 to go before a grand jury and provide testimony and items including photos, according to documents provided by his attorneys. He didn't cooperate, saying he believed authorities were trying to suppress the protest movement. Prosecutors later withdrew the subpoena without giving a reason.
Martinez was subpoenaed again last November. He appeared before the grand jury on Feb. 3 and invoked his constitutional right to free speech and assembly and his right to remain silent, his attorneys said. He was found in contempt and could stay behind bars for up to 1 ½ years — the maximum length of the grand jury proceeding.
“The state should not be intimidating people and trying to blame us for harm they caused,” he said in a statement from jail. “I didn’t want to lose my freedom, but they are not going to break me.”
20 "Past Their Prime" Stocks to Dump From Your Portfolio
Did you know the S&P 500 as we know it today does not look anything close to what it looked like 30 years ago? In 1987, IBM, Exxon, GE, Shell, AT&T, Merck, Du Pont, Philip Morris, Ford, and GM had the largest market caps on the S&P 500. ExxonMobil is the only company on that list to remain in the top 10 in 2017. Even 15 years ago, companies like Radio Shack, AOL, Yahoo, and Blockbuster were an important part of the S&P 500. Now, these companies no longer exist as public companies.
As the years go by, some companies lose their luster, and others rise to the top of the markets. We've already seen this in the last few decades, with tech companies surpassing industrial and energy companies that once dominated the S&P 500. It's hard to know what the next mega-trend will be that will knock Apple, Google, and Amazon off the top rankings of the S&P 500, but we know that companies won't stay on the S&P 500 forever.
We've identified 20 companies that are past their prime. They aren't at risk of a near-term delisting from the S&P 500, but they show negative earnings growth for the next several years. If you own any of these stocks, consider selling them now before they become the next Yahoo, Radio Shack, Blockbuster, AOL and are sold off for a fraction of their former value.
View the "20 "Past Their Prime" Stocks to Dump From Your Portfolio".