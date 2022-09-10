S&P 500   4,067.36
Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
Global shares higher on Wall Street rise, Fed Chair comments
Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
How Should You Optimize for Branded Keywords?
Bank of England postpones Monetary Policy Committee meeting by one week during national mourning for Queen Elizabeth II
US stocks rise broadly, remain on track for weekly gains
Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
Global shares higher on Wall Street rise, Fed Chair comments
Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
How Should You Optimize for Branded Keywords?
Bank of England postpones Monetary Policy Committee meeting by one week during national mourning for Queen Elizabeth II
US stocks rise broadly, remain on track for weekly gains
Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
Global shares higher on Wall Street rise, Fed Chair comments
Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
How Should You Optimize for Branded Keywords?
Bank of England postpones Monetary Policy Committee meeting by one week during national mourning for Queen Elizabeth II
US stocks rise broadly, remain on track for weekly gains
Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
Global shares higher on Wall Street rise, Fed Chair comments
Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
How Should You Optimize for Branded Keywords?
Bank of England postpones Monetary Policy Committee meeting by one week during national mourning for Queen Elizabeth II
US stocks rise broadly, remain on track for weekly gains

Proenza Schouler turns on the waterworks at NY Fashion Week

Sat., September 10, 2022 | Jocelyn Noveck, Associated Press

Fashion from the Proenza Schouler Spring Summer 2023 collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Friday Sept. 9, 2022 in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

NEW YORK (AP) — Waterfalls cascaded down the marble walls of the imposing early 20th-century Beaux-Arts building where Proenza Schouler showed its latest collection at New York Fashion Week.

To be clear, the water wasn't actually wet, but rendered in video installations. Still, the soothing waterfalls set a strong sense of mood for the clothes on display in Friday's runway show — particularly the cascading ruffles gracing a number of the ensembles, either spilling down the back of a dress or “dripping” down a long sleeve.

In the Hall des Lumières exhibition space, set in the old Emigrant Industrial Savings Bank Building (an early example of a New York building in Beaux-Arts style), designers Lazaro Hernandez and Jack McCullough presented a collection they said was a mix of their personal histories — in their own words, “the sensuous and fiery qualities of Lazaro’s Latin roots coupled with the pragmatism and grit of Jack’s American experience.” Water, the duo said, was chosen as a symbol of life.

The collection, which notably featured more skin-baring or sheer looks than the designers usually present, opened with a selection of crocheted and fringed looks, including two dresses with sheer, crocheted skirts and fringed bodices. Later there was a shimmering gold crocheted ensemble of a sleeveless top and sheer skirt.

Hernandez said later that the duo had found “this amazing community of hand weavers in Bolivia," a group of women who worked on a set of pieces for six months.

In conceiving the show, McCollough said the duo had started with a series of silhouettes. The idea of water, he said, was expressed in the feeling of dripping — for example, the rippling feeling of a loose pair of bell-bottom trousers or even a ruffled black leather skirt. In addition to the crocheted looks, lace dresses added another sheer look.

“We just wanted to mess around.” said McCollough, of the experimenting process for the current collection.


The designers, who met as students at the Parsons School of Design, named their fashion label after both of their mothers' maiden names. They often base their collections on themes in contemporary art or culture.

7 Stocks to Buy to Outrun Rising Interest Rates

The latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) reading indicates that inflation may be peaking. But if you go to the grocery store or pay rent you're aware that prices aren't going down anytime soon. In fact, there's growing sentiment that inflation will be sticky.

What does that mean for interest rates? One part of the Federal Reserve's dual mandate is to keep inflation at or near its 2% target level. That means that it's reasonable to suggest that the Fed is not done with rate hikes.

Rising interest rates generally spell trouble for equity investors. Businesses, like consumers, are affected by higher interest rates. Not to be overly simplistic, but hiring borrowing costs means lower earnings. And that means a lower stock price.

However, some stocks manage rising interest rates better than others. In this special presentation, we look at seven stocks that are built to outperform when interest rates are rising. And what's even better, many of these stocks have business models that provide growth when the economy is firing on all cylinders.

View the "7 Stocks to Buy to Outrun Rising Interest Rates".

