Progressive, Fastenal fall; Newmont, Freeport-McMoRan rise

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:

Delta Air Lines Inc., down 37 cents to $33.37.

The airline reported weak first-quarter earnings.

Fastenal Co., down 22 cents to $52.34.

The distributor of bolts and nails reported weak first-quarter revenue.

International Business Machines Corp., down 64 cents to $127.90.

The technology company is reportedly considering selling its unit that operates the Weather Channel app and website.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc., down $1.10 to $7.21.

The hunting and camping retailer gave investors a disappointing earnings forecast.

Rent the Runway Inc., down 14 cents to $3.01.

The fashion rental service gave investors a weak revenue forecast.

Progressive Corp., down $9.94 to $138.21.

The insurer's first-quarter profit fell short of analysts' forecasts.

Newmont Corp., up $1.31 to $51.02.

The gold producer gained ground along with rising prices for the precious metal.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc., up $1.98 to $42.95.

The copper miner's stock rose along with the metal's price.

Before you consider Progressive, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Progressive wasn't on the list.

While Progressive currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here