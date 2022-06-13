×
S&P 500   3,749.63 (-3.88%)
DOW   30,516.74 (-2.79%)
QQQ   276.43 (-4.30%)
AAPL   132.34 (-3.49%)
MSFT   243.58 (-3.72%)
META   164.57 (-6.27%)
GOOGL   2,134.74 (-3.98%)
AMZN   103.86 (-5.28%)
TSLA   649.18 (-6.82%)
NVDA   157.05 (-7.48%)
NIO   16.03 (-11.63%)
BABA   98.86 (-10.00%)
AMD   87.20 (-8.04%)
MU   58.96 (-5.84%)
CGC   3.27 (-10.41%)
T   19.74 (-4.59%)
GE   67.70 (-4.96%)
F   11.82 (-7.29%)
DIS   95.76 (-3.66%)
AMC   11.49 (-7.56%)
PFE   47.89 (-4.16%)
PYPL   74.09 (-6.57%)
NFLX   170.14 (-7.00%)
Prologis, Revlon fall; Day One, Bluebird bio rise

Monday, June 13, 2022 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:

Prologis Inc., down $8.81 to $108.43.

The real estate investment trust is buying Duke Realty in an all-stock deal valued at about $26 billion.

Bluebird bio Inc., up 54 cents to $4.27.

The biotechnology company gave investors an encouraging update on the regulatory review for its potential blood disorder treatment.

AST SpaceMobile Inc., up 13 cents to $6.53.

The developer of a space-based cellular broadband network announced plans to launch its BlueWalker 3 test satellite in August.

Revlon Inc., down 88 cents to $1.17.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the cosmetics maker is close to filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

Exxon Mobil Corp., down $4.61 to $95.85.

Energy companies slipped with the broader market as oil prices remain volatile.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc., down $3.04 to $37.17.

The copper and gold miner lost ground along with falling prices for precious metals.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc., up $8.34 to $14.96.

The biopharmaceutical company gave investors an encouraging update on the development of a potential brain tumor therapy.

Apple Inc., down $5.25 to $131.88.

Technology stocks with lofty prices were among the biggest losers in a broad selloff over inflation and recession fears.

