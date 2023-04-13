Prosecutor: A 38-year-old man will be charged with murder in the stabbing death of Cash App founder Bob Lee

S&P 500   4,146.22 (+1.33%)
DOW   34,029.69 (+1.14%)
QQQ   319.17 (+1.96%)
AAPL   165.56 (+3.41%)
MSFT   289.84 (+2.24%)
META   220.35 (+2.97%)
GOOGL   107.43 (+2.67%)
AMZN   102.40 (+4.67%)
TSLA   185.90 (+2.97%)
NVDA   264.63 (-0.12%)
NIO   9.10 (+1.00%)
BABA   96.17 (+2.48%)
AMD   92.09 (-0.26%)
T   19.96 (+0.96%)
F   12.46 (-1.66%)
MU   63.00 (+1.68%)
CGC   1.51 (-0.66%)
GE   94.30 (+0.21%)
DIS   100.84 (+2.96%)
AMC   5.46 (+2.25%)
PFE   41.47 (+0.24%)
PYPL   75.52 (+2.75%)
NFLX   346.19 (+4.58%)
S&P 500   4,146.22 (+1.33%)
DOW   34,029.69 (+1.14%)
QQQ   319.17 (+1.96%)
AAPL   165.56 (+3.41%)
MSFT   289.84 (+2.24%)
META   220.35 (+2.97%)
GOOGL   107.43 (+2.67%)
AMZN   102.40 (+4.67%)
TSLA   185.90 (+2.97%)
NVDA   264.63 (-0.12%)
NIO   9.10 (+1.00%)
BABA   96.17 (+2.48%)
AMD   92.09 (-0.26%)
T   19.96 (+0.96%)
F   12.46 (-1.66%)
MU   63.00 (+1.68%)
CGC   1.51 (-0.66%)
GE   94.30 (+0.21%)
DIS   100.84 (+2.96%)
AMC   5.46 (+2.25%)
PFE   41.47 (+0.24%)
PYPL   75.52 (+2.75%)
NFLX   346.19 (+4.58%)
S&P 500   4,146.22 (+1.33%)
DOW   34,029.69 (+1.14%)
QQQ   319.17 (+1.96%)
AAPL   165.56 (+3.41%)
MSFT   289.84 (+2.24%)
META   220.35 (+2.97%)
GOOGL   107.43 (+2.67%)
AMZN   102.40 (+4.67%)
TSLA   185.90 (+2.97%)
NVDA   264.63 (-0.12%)
NIO   9.10 (+1.00%)
BABA   96.17 (+2.48%)
AMD   92.09 (-0.26%)
T   19.96 (+0.96%)
F   12.46 (-1.66%)
MU   63.00 (+1.68%)
CGC   1.51 (-0.66%)
GE   94.30 (+0.21%)
DIS   100.84 (+2.96%)
AMC   5.46 (+2.25%)
PFE   41.47 (+0.24%)
PYPL   75.52 (+2.75%)
NFLX   346.19 (+4.58%)
S&P 500   4,146.22 (+1.33%)
DOW   34,029.69 (+1.14%)
QQQ   319.17 (+1.96%)
AAPL   165.56 (+3.41%)
MSFT   289.84 (+2.24%)
META   220.35 (+2.97%)
GOOGL   107.43 (+2.67%)
AMZN   102.40 (+4.67%)
TSLA   185.90 (+2.97%)
NVDA   264.63 (-0.12%)
NIO   9.10 (+1.00%)
BABA   96.17 (+2.48%)
AMD   92.09 (-0.26%)
T   19.96 (+0.96%)
F   12.46 (-1.66%)
MU   63.00 (+1.68%)
CGC   1.51 (-0.66%)
GE   94.30 (+0.21%)
DIS   100.84 (+2.96%)
AMC   5.46 (+2.25%)
PFE   41.47 (+0.24%)
PYPL   75.52 (+2.75%)
NFLX   346.19 (+4.58%)

Prosecutor: A 38-year-old man will be charged with murder in the stabbing death of Cash App founder Bob Lee

Thu., April 13, 2023 | The Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Prosecutor: A 38-year-old man will be charged with murder in the stabbing death of Cash App founder Bob Lee.

Where should you invest $1,000 right now?

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here


13 Stocks Institutional Investors Won't Stop Buying

Which stocks are major institutional investors including hedge funds and endowments buying in today's market? Click the link below and we'll send you MarketBeat's list of thirteen stocks that institutional investors are buying up as quickly as they can.

Get This Free Report
13 Stocks Institutional Investors Won't Stop Buying Cover

Recent Videos

Why Restaurant Stocks are the Stocks to Buy Right Now
Why Restaurant Stocks are the Stocks to Buy Right Now
Bank Stocks: Are They Safe or Not?
Bank Stocks: Are They Safe or Not?
Is it Time for Another Oil Stocks Boom?
Is it Time for Another Oil Stocks Boom?
Finding High-Yield Value Stocks: Guide For Investors
Finding High-Yield Value Stocks: Guide For Investors

Featured Articles and Offers

Search Headlines:

My Account -