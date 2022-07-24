50% OFF
S&P 500   3,961.63
DOW   31,899.29
QQQ   301.99
T-Mobile settles to pay $350M to customers in data breach
China Evergrande CEO, CFO resign amid probe into subsidiary
Semiconductor bill unites Sanders, the right — in opposition
Biden's global promises held back by politics at home
Why the S&P 500 Might Be In for Some Smooth Sailing
Warner Bros. brings ‘Black Adam,’ ‘Shazam! 2’ to Comic-Con
Charly Jordan Knows The Importance Of Perseverance And Structure As An Entrepreneur
Protect Your Beers This Summer with This Non-Tipping Can Cooler

Saturday, July 23, 2022 | Entrepreneur


You've worked hard all year long. Now that summer has arrived, it's time to play hard to make up for all that lost time. And if you're playing hard, you naturally need to watch out for your beverage. Nobody wants to cry over spilled beer. (Nobody should cry over spilled beer but, really, it's better to avoid that possibility entirely.) If you know you're going to have a few, make sure you take care of those precious beverages with a Non-Tipping Can Cooler.

Hot days, bumpy boat rides, crooked camping tables, and good old fashioned rough housing have nothing on the Toadfish Non-Tipping Can Cooler. The Can Cooler claims to be the first un-spillable beverage cooler, powered by an innovative SmartGrip technology that allows the tool to stick to any smooth surface.

Can't find a cup holder on the trail? Put your beer down on a rock. Bumpy boat ride? Just stick it on the boat's console or even the floor. Friend's dog just loves to obliterate beers with her tail? Scratch the pooch and let her wag away. No matter what, the Can Cooler will keep your drink in place, secure, and upright, the company says. Oh, and of course, it will help to keep your beverage of choice cool, too.

As a bonus, for every Can Cooler sold, Toadfish says it will replant new oyster beds to help clean coastal waters for future generations. That makes it a win-win for your summer fun and the planet.

Not to mention, it's also a win for your wallet. If you're planning on having some fun this summer, do it responsibly and limit your waste. Right now, you can get a Non-Tipping Can Cooler for 25 percent off $24 at just $17.99 for a limited time.

Prices subject to change.


10 Recession-Proof Stocks That Will Let You Wait Out the Bear

Whoever coined the expression that patience is a virtue probably never invested money in the equity markets. It can be excruciating to see a stock's price plummet. And that's particularly true when the stock was possibly at all-time highs just one year ago.

Here's the good news. In some cases, the reasons you liked the stock still exist. If that's true, then there's reason to believe that the stock price may recover.

The bad news is there's no way to know for sure when that will be. And anyone who says they do is not telling you the truth.

So what's an investor to do? We believe the answer is to be selective. And right now that means looking at best-in-class stocks that are built to ride out recessions.

In this special presentation, we'll give you seven stocks to consider as you look for safe stocks that give you an opportunity for growth and that pay a dividend for good measure. Here are the 7 recession-proof stocks that will let you wait out this bear market.



View the "10 Recession-Proof Stocks That Will Let You Wait Out the Bear".

