Protect Your Online Privacy with a Special Deal on FastestVPN





Between increases in cyber attacks and the added flexibility of remote work, cybersecurity should be of the utmost importance to every entrepreneur. If you aren't working on a secure network all the time, like if you're working from a coffee shop or library, you need to ensure your connection is safe.

One of the easiest ways to do that is with a VPN. And for a limited time, you can get a top-rated option for an extra 20 percent off when you use code VPN20.

FastestVPN, as the name suggests, is a smart, easy-to-use VPN service that delivers outstanding browsing speed without compromising security. It works for Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, smart TVs, and your router to give you browsing protection across all of your devices. You'll enjoy unlimited bandwidth and 99.9 percent uptime with access to more than 200 high-speed servers around the globe, letting you bypass geographic restrictions and download and stream with zero buffering and complete anonymity on P2P-optimized servers. The system offers automatic smart server selection so you always browse at top speeds.

In terms of security, FastestVPN utilizes military-grade 256-bit AES encryption to protect your connection. There's a NAT firewall for an extra layer of protection, malware protection to ensure the sites you visit are safe, an ad blocker for a more streamlined browsing experience, and an internet kill switch that protects your IP from being exposed in case your connection drops. Plus, the strict no-logging policy guarantees that your personal information remains private, even from FastestVPN.

TenBestVPNs writes, "FastestVPN is one of the most promising VPN services in the market."

Get a great deal on a base layer of cybersecurity no matter where you're working. Through May 24, you can get a lifetime subscription to FastestVPN for just $19.99 when you use promo code VPN20.

Prices subject to change.

